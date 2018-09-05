Cornerstone Capital Resources : 18-26 - Cornerstone Decides not to Proceed with Plan of Arrangement

announces that, given the ongoing delays faced by the Company in obtaining certain approvals, the Board of Directors has decided not to proceed with the previously announced plan of arrangement at this time. The plan of arrangement, which was first announced on July 13, 2017, would have involved, among other things, undertaking a spin-off transaction whereby Cornerstone would have transferred its non-Cascabel assets to a newly created company.

Despite the recent delays, the Board remains committed to pursuing a transaction that will unlock the value of the Company's non-Cascabel assets, including the drill ready Bella Maria, Shyri NW (Vetas Grandes) and Bramaderos properties in Ecuador, an option to own 100% of the drill ready Caña Brava property in Ecuador, the Tioloma property surrounding Caña Brava, the applications for new properties in Ecuador made by Cornerstone's subsidiary, La Plata Minerales S.A., and the Miocene property in Chile, in addition to Cornerstone's generative exploration databases for Ecuador and Chile.

Cornerstone remains well capitalized and well positioned to continue executing on its strategic objectives. The Company currently has C$7 million in available funds and an approximately 23% aggregate interest in the Cascabel project in Ecuador, which is comprised of: (i) a direct, 15% interest in the Cascabel project, which is being financed by its joint venture partner (and operator of the Cascabel project) SolGold plc until a feasibility study has been completed in respect of the project; and (ii) the Company's ownership of approximately 10% of the shares of SolGold plc.

About Cornerstone:

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Ecuador and Chile, including in the Cascabel gold-enriched copper porphyry joint venture in north west Ecuador. Exploraciones Novomining S.A. ('ENSA'), an Ecuadorean company owned by SolGold Plc and Cornerstone, holds 100% of the Cascabel concession. Subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including SolGold's fully funding the project through to feasibility, SolGold Plc will own 85% of the equity of ENSA and Cornerstone will own the remaining 15% of ENSA. SolGold Plc is funding 100% of the exploration at Cascabel and is the operator of the project.

