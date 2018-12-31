Log in
CORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES INC.
Cornerstone Capital Resources : 18-34 - Cornerstone announces new CFO

12/31/2018 | 07:59pm EST
Ottawa, ON, Canada: Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. ('Cornerstone' or 'the Company') (TSXV:CGP) (Frankfurt:GWN) (Berlin:GWN) (OTC:CTNXF) is pleased to announce that effective January 1, 2019 director and former CFO David Loveys will again become CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company and current CFO Sabino Di Paola will step into the role of Controller.

Brooke Macdonald, Cornerstone's CEO, said: 'This change is occurring at Sabino's request, who expressed an interest in reducing his responsibilities to be able to devote more time to developing his accounting consulting business. We are very pleased that David Loveys, who is a former CFO of the Company and a long-time director, has agreed to step back into the CFO role, and we are equally pleased that Sabino will continue to provide us with his expertise as we enter what we expect will be an exciting 2019 for shareholders.'

About Cornerstone:

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Ecuador and Chile, including the Cascabel gold-enriched copper porphyry joint venture in north west Ecuador, in which the Company has a 15% interest financed through to completion of a feasibility study and repayable out of Cornerstone's share of project earnings or dividends, plus 9.22% of the shares of joint venture partner and project operator SolGold Plc, for a total direct and indirect interest in Cascabel of approximately 23%.

Further information is available on Cornerstone's website: www.cornerstoneresources.com and on Twitter. For investor, corporate or media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Mario Drolet (Montreal); Email: Mario@mi3.ca;
Tel. (514) 346-3813

Corporate Matters: David Loveys, CFO (Ottawa); Email: loveys@cornerstoneresources.ca;
Tel. (343) 689-0714

Due to anti-spam laws, many shareholders and others who were previously signed up to receive email updates and who are no longer receiving them may need to re-subscribe at http://www.cornerstoneresources.com/s/InformationRequest.asp

Cautionary Notice:
This news release may contain 'Forward-Looking Statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of Cornerstone's plans, objectives, strategies, intentions and expectations. The words 'potential,' 'anticipate,' 'forecast,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'may,' 'project,' 'plan,' and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify 'Forward-Looking Statements.' Although Cornerstone believes that its expectations reflected in these 'Forward-Looking Statements' are reasonable, such statements may involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our regulatory filings, viewed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. For us, uncertainties arise from the behaviour of financial and metals markets, predicting natural geological phenomena and from numerous other matters of national, regional, and global scale, including those of an environmental, climatic, natural, political, economic, business, competitive, or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our Forward-Looking Statements. Although Cornerstone believes the facts and information contained in this news release to be as correct and current as possible, Cornerstone does not warrant or make any representation as to the accuracy, validity or completeness of any facts or information contained herein and these statements should not be relied upon as representing its views after the date of this news release. While Cornerstone anticipates that subsequent events may cause its views to change, it expressly disclaims any obligation to update the Forward-Looking Statements contained herein except where outcomes have varied materially from the original statements.

On Behalf of the Board,
Brooke Macdonald
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 00:58:03 UTC
