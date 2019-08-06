Log in
Cornerstone Capital Resources : 19-25 - Cornerstone Grants Stock Options

08/06/2019 | 09:35pm EDT
Ottawa, ON, Canada: Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. ('Cornerstone' or 'the Company') (TSXV-CGP) (F-GWN) (B-GWN) (OTC-CTNXF) reports that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the granting of stock options totaling 500,000 options to directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company effective August 6, 2019. These options have been priced at $4.00 and have an expiry date of August 5, 2024. As per the Company's Stock Option Plan, these options vest in three equal tranches over an eighteen-month period from the date of issue. Following this stock option grant (and the expiry of 122,500 options on August 19, 2019) the Company will have a total of 2,480,299 stock options outstanding, which represents approximately 7.7% of the Company's 32,007,070 issued and outstanding common shares.

About Cornerstone:
Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Ecuador and Chile, including in the Cascabel gold-enriched copper porphyry joint venture in north west Ecuador.

Exploraciones Novomining S.A. ('ENSA'), an Ecuadorian company owned by SolGold Plc and Cornerstone, holds 100% of the Cascabel concession. Subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including SolGold's fully funding the project through to completion of a feasibility study, SolGold will own 85% of the equity of ENSA and Cornerstone will own the remaining 15% of ENSA. SolGold is funding 100% of the exploration at Cascabel and is the operator of the project. SolGold shall receive 90% of Cornerstone's distribution of earnings or dividends from ENSA to which Cornerstone would otherwise be entitled until such time as the amounts so received equal the aggregate amount of expenditures incurred by SolGold that would have otherwise been payable by Cornerstone, plus interest thereon from the dates such expenditures were incurred at a rate per annum equal to LIBOR plus 2 per cent until such time as SolGold is fully reimbursed. In addition, Cornerstone has an indirect interest in the project comprised of 9.2% of the shares of joint venture partner and project operator SolGold Plc, for a total 22.8% direct and indirect interest in Cascabel.

Further information is available on Cornerstone's website: www.cornerstoneresources.com and on Twitter. For investor, corporate or media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Mario Drolet; Email: Mario@mi3.ca; Tel. (514) 904-1333

Due to anti-spam laws, many shareholders and others who were previously signed up to receive email updates and who are no longer receiving them may need to re-subscribe at http://www.cornerstoneresources.com/s/InformationRequest.asp

Cautionary Notice:
This news release may contain 'Forward-Looking Statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of Cornerstone's beliefs, plans, objectives, strategies, intentions and expectations. The words 'potential,' 'anticipate,' 'forecast,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'intend', 'trends', 'indicate', 'expect,' 'may,' 'should,' 'could', 'project,' 'plan,' or the negative or other variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify 'Forward-Looking Statements.' Although Cornerstone believes that its expectations reflected in these 'Forward-Looking Statements' are reasonable, such statements may involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our regulatory filings, viewed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. For us, uncertainties arise from the behaviour of financial and metals markets, predicting natural geological phenomena and from numerous other matters of national, regional, and global scale, including those of an environmental, climatic, natural, political, economic, business, competitive, or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our Forward-Looking Statements. Although Cornerstone believes the facts and information contained in this news release to be as correct and current as possible, Cornerstone does not warrant or make any representation as to the accuracy, validity or completeness of any facts or information contained herein and these statements should not be relied upon as representing its views after the date of this news release. While Cornerstone anticipates that subsequent events may cause its views to change, it expressly disclaims any obligation to update the Forward-Looking Statements contained herein except where outcomes have varied materially from the original statements.

On Behalf of the Board,
Hugh (Brooke) Macdonald
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 01:34:07 UTC
