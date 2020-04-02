Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.    CSOD

CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.

(CSOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cornerstone : Helps K-12 Teachers Transition to Online Learning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

With Cornerstone Cares, K-12 teachers can access free training to help them shift to an online teaching model

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, in partnership with the Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation, today released free, expertly created training content to help K-12 teachers rapidly transition from a traditional classroom to an online learning model.

With more than 55 million U.S. students displaced from recent school closures, thousands of educators are urgently moving to an online - or virtual - learning format, requiring them to rapidly transform how they teach and engage with their students. Responding to this vast and pressing need, Cornerstone rallied its internal expertise in online learning to create a free content playlist for teachers that offers best practices and tactical information as they shift to this new way of teaching.

Available on Cornerstone Cares, a new resource for people to access free learning content on a variety of critical topics impacting the world right now, “A Teacher’s Guide to Online Learning” was designed by former teacher and Head of Cornerstone Studios, Summer Salomonsen, Ed.D, and rapidly produced by the Cornerstone Studios team. It features bite-size, informative videos and downloadable guides that elevate the conversation from “how do I teach online?” to “how might I continue to connect with and impact my students online?” And, because teachers are under a significant amount of pressure and have a limited time to make this transition, the content is short and digestible, available on any device and platform and easily downloadable for those who don’t have online access at home.

In addition to this playlist, Cornerstone Cares features three other free content playlists designed to help people manage through these challenging times. These playlists include:

  • The “COVID-19” playlist, featuring information about infection prevention and control of Coronavirus from leading health organizations
  • The “Working from Home” playlist, including best practices for staying productive and motivated while working remotely
  • The “Mental Health and Stress Management” playlist, featuring tips and techniques for effective self-care and promoting positive mental health

“We are all feeling the impact of this pandemic – and sharing our expertise has become a human imperative,” said Summer Salomonsen, EdD., Head of Cornerstone Studios. “We know online learning and the resources we have access to enabled us to rapidly respond to this need. For those teachers looking for best practices and support, the content we’re sharing is personal and authentic and will challenge them to shift their mindset to the online classroom.”

Additionally, starting today, Cornerstone Cares content is now available in English, French, German, Spanish and Italian.

For more information about Cornerstone Cares, visit: https://hr.cornerstoneondemand.com/cornerstonecares

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone is a leading global people development company. We believe people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. We offer organizations the technology, content, expertise and specialized focus to help them realize their people potential. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, modern content delivered in the flow of work, development-driven performance management and holistic workforce data management and insights, Cornerstone’s people development solutions are used by more than 3,600 global clients of all sizes, spanning more than 40 million users across 180+ countries and 40+ languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.
03:01pCORNERSTONE : Helps K-12 Teachers Transition to Online Learning
BU
03/18CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Statement of Ownership
PU
03/04CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Talespin Raises $15 Million in Series B Funding to Redefi..
AQ
02/26CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : to Acquire Saba
AQ
02/26CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
02/26CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial..
AQ
02/25CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/25CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : to Acquire Saba; Strategic combination will enhance 's re..
AQ
02/24CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results o..
AQ
02/24CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 619 M
EBIT 2020 106 M
Net income 2020 27,0 M
Finance 2020 46,7 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 86,6x
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,88x
EV / Sales2021 2,37x
Capitalization 1 830 M
Chart CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 50,36  $
Last Close Price 29,86  $
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 68,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam L. Miller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elisa A. Steele Chairman
Jeffrey Lautenbach President-Global Field Operations
Brian Lee Swartz Chief Financial Officer
Mark Goldin Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.-49.00%1 946
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-17.57%128 862
CLOUDFLARE, INC.41.38%7 106
DYNATRACE, INC.-10.99%6 694
ANAPLAN, INC.-45.82%4 140
QUALYS, INC.-0.68%3 401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group