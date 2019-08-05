Cornerstone OnDemand : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
08/05/2019 | 04:43pm EDT
Human capital management software provider Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) today announced results1, 2 for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company has provided a quarterly shareholder letter on its Investor Relations website at http://investors.cornerstoneondemand.com.
“During the second quarter, we continued the momentum we demonstrated in the first quarter of 2019 and throughout 2018,” said Adam Miller, founder and CEO of Cornerstone. “The growing skills divide is forcing companies around the world to take action to continuously train and reskill their workers. We believe our leading market position puts us in a prime position to capitalize on this multi-year macro trend.”
Second Quarter 2019 Results:
Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $141.9 million compared to a guided range of $137.0 million to $140.0 million.This represents a 7.1% increase compared to the same period of the prior year. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 8.7%.
Subscription revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $132.6 million compared to a guided range of $131.0 million to $133.0 million.This represents a 15.5% increase compared to the same period of the prior year. Subscription revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 17.3%.
Operating income for the second quarter of 2019 was $(3.6) million, yielding a margin of (2.5)%, compared to $(3.1) million and margin of (2.3)% in the same period of the prior year.
Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2019 was $16.6 million, yielding a margin of 11.7%, compared to $13.2 million and margin of 10.0% in the same period of the prior year.
Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $(8.8) million, or a $(0.15) diluted net loss per share, compared to $(12.0) million and $(0.21) diluted net loss per share in the same period of the prior year.
Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $12.4 million, or a $0.21 diluted net income per share, compared to $7.8 million and $0.12 diluted net loss per share in the same period of the prior year.
Operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2019 was $21.2 million, yielding a margin of 14.9%, compared to $17.2 million, yielding a margin of 13.0%, in the same period of the prior year.
Unlevered free cash flow for the second quarter of 2019 was $9.5 million, yielding a margin of 6.7%, compared to $7.9 million, yielding a margin of 6.0%, in the same period of the prior year.
“During Q2, we continued to focus on margin expansion while investing in our key priorities,” said Brian Swartz, CFO of Cornerstone. “As we look out to the balance of 2019, we are encouraged by the opportunities we see ahead and are raising our financial guidance accordingly. Additionally, we expect to substantially improve our cash flow margins in 2020.”
Recent Highlights:
The Company's CEO, Adam Miller, was recognized as a 2019 Best CEO for Women by Comparably.
The Company hired Heidi Spirgi as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. She brings more than 20 years of experience helping organizations unleash the power of their workforce by reimagining their approach to talent management.
The Company announced new products including Cornerstone Create, Express Class, and Cornerstone for Salesforce learning integration to help organizations more effectively train and develop their teams by integrating learning directly into employees’ flow of work.
Financial Outlook:
The following outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and is subject to change in the future.
For the third quarter ending September 30, 2019, the Company provides the following outlook:
Revenue between $141 million and $143 million, representing year-over-year growth at the mid-point of 6.0%3, or 7.6%4 on a constant currency basis.
Subscription revenue between $135 million and $137 million, representing year-over-year growth at the mid-point of 14.4%3, or 16.2%4 on a constant currency basis.
For the year ending December 31, 2019, the Company provides the following outlook:
Revenue between $566.5 million and $571 million, representing year-over-year growth at the mid-point of 5.7%5, 7, or 7.3%6 on a constant currency basis.
Subscription revenue between $539.5 million and $544 million, representing year-over-year growth at the mid-point of 14.5%5, 7, or 16.2%6 on a constant currency basis.
Annual recurring revenue as of December 31, 2019 between $579.5 million and $589.5 million, representing year-over-year growth at the mid-point of 14.6%,5, 7 or 15.2%5, 7 on a constant currency basis.
Non-GAAP operating income between $79 million and $85 million. Assuming the midpoint of the revenue range, this represents a non-GAAP operating margin of 14.4%.
Unlevered free cash flow between $85 million and $92 million. Assuming the midpoint of the revenue range, this represents an unlevered free cash flow margin of 15.6%.
The Company has not reconciled the guidance for non-GAAP operating income or non-GAAP operating income margin to the corresponding GAAP measures because it does not provide guidance for such GAAP measures and would not be able to present the reconciling items between such GAAP and non-GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. For non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, the Company excludes stock-based compensation expense, which is impacted by the number of shares issued and the market price, both of which are uncertain. The actual amount of stock-based compensation expense in the third quarter ending September 30, 2019 and the year ending December 31, 2019 will have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP operating margin.
Financial measures presented on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted net income per share, unlevered free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow margin are non-GAAP financial measures.
The Company adopted the new lease accounting standard Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 842 effective January 1, 2019 on a modified retrospective basis.
In order to translate the financial outlook for entities reporting in GBP to USD and EUR to USD, the following exchange rates have been applied:
Exchange rate applied to revenue for the third quarter of 2019
$1.22 USD per GBP
Exchange rate from the third quarter of 2018 applied to calculate revenue growth for the third quarter of 2019 on a constant currency basis
$1.30 USD per GBP
Exchange rate applied to revenue and annual recurring revenue for fiscal 2019
$1.22 USD per GBP
Average exchange rate from fiscal 2018 applied to calculate revenue growth for fiscal 2019 on a constant currency basis
$1.33 USD per GBP
Exchange rate applied to revenue and annual recurring revenue for fiscal 2019
$1.12 USD per EUR
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
June 30, 2019
December 31,
2018
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
395,106
$
183,596
Short-term investments
7,998
204,732
Accounts receivable, net
103,609
125,300
Deferred commissions, current
17,962
24,467
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
38,872
34,940
Total current assets
563,547
573,035
Capitalized software development costs, net
49,341
45,416
Property and equipment, net
35,740
77,254
Operating right-of-use assets
79,838
—
Deferred commissions, non-current
60,500
45,444
Long-term investments
750
1,250
Intangible assets, net
11,534
13,867
Goodwill
47,453
47,453
Other assets, net
1,991
3,437
Total Assets
$
850,694
$
807,156
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
15,843
$
11,921
Accrued expenses
57,685
68,331
Deferred revenue, current
283,878
312,526
Operating lease liabilities, current
11,160
—
Other liabilities
8,178
7,645
Total current liabilities
376,744
400,423
Convertible notes, net
291,038
288,967
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
75,150
—
Other liabilities, non-current
960
2,484
Deferred revenue, non-current
9,405
13,275
Facility financing obligation
—
46,100
Total liabilities
753,297
751,249
Stockholders’ Equity:
Common stock
6
6
Additional paid-in capital
637,770
585,387
Accumulated deficit
(542,231
)
(529,962
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,852
476
Total stockholders’ equity
97,397
55,907
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
850,694
$
807,156
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
$
141,860
$
132,517
$
281,977
$
265,630
Cost of revenue 1, 2
40,187
36,365
73,882
73,385
Gross profit
101,673
96,152
208,095
192,245
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing 1
58,691
59,821
113,196
119,066
Research and development 1
24,337
16,325
52,083
32,309
General and administrative 1
22,239
22,101
45,179
44,086
Restructuring 1
—
1,000
—
8,725
Total operating expenses
105,267
99,247
210,458
204,186
Income (loss) from operations
(3,594
)
(3,095
)
(2,363
)
(11,941
)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
2,186
2,665
4,176
4,484
Interest expense
(5,378
)
(8,791
)
(10,744
)
(17,491
)
Other, net
(1,105
)
(2,250
)
(1,702
)
(2,206
)
Other income (expense), net
(4,297
)
(8,376
)
(8,270
)
(15,213
)
Loss before income tax provision
(7,891
)
(11,471
)
(10,633
)
(27,154
)
Income tax provision
(914
)
(536
)
(1,636
)
(1,069
)
Net loss
$
(8,805
)
$
(12,007
)
$
(12,269
)
$
(28,223
)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.21
)
$
(0.21
)
$
(0.49
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
59,715
57,844
59,430
57,635
Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cost of revenue
$
1,786
$
1,021
$
2,922
$
2,023
Sales and marketing
6,809
6,545
12,856
12,791
Research and development
4,319
2,417
8,515
4,725
General and administrative
6,237
5,300
11,903
9,787
Restructuring
—
749
—
6,185
Total
$
19,151
$
16,032
$
36,196
$
35,511
Cost of revenue includes amortization of intangible assets as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cost of revenue
$
1,047
$
—
$
2,333
$
—
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
(8,805
)
(12,007
)
(12,269
)
(28,223
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
9,176
8,388
20,034
16,219
Accretion of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs
1,516
3,496
2,543
6,922
Purchased investment premium, net of amortization
(509
)
(106
)
(725
)
(187
)
Net foreign currency (gain) loss
821
(1,329
)
1,115
(1,685
)
Stock-based compensation expense
19,151
16,032
36,196
35,511
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(11,081
)
1,207
21,874
43,095
Deferred commissions
(4,456
)
(2,212
)
(8,730
)
(2,740
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
3,313
(7,982
)
6,954
(16,823
)
Accounts payable
4,387
(250
)
1,606
(7,855
)
Accrued expenses
13,568
13,693
(9,719
)
(1,366
)
Deferred revenue
(8,615
)
(4,132
)
(32,574
)
(27,883
)
Other liabilities
2,717
2,430
2,172
(2,337
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
21,183
17,228
28,477
12,648
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of investments
(82
)
484
(82
)
484
Maturities of investments
27,095
32,012
197,774
72,689
Capital expenditures
(5,031
)
(5,068
)
(9,274
)
(7,627
)
Capitalized software costs
(6,728
)
(6,263
)
(14,127
)
(12,302
)
Net cash provided by investing activities
15,254
21,165
174,291
53,244
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments of debt issuance costs
—
—
—
(152
)
Proceeds from employee stock plans
7,371
23,282
14,211
30,047
Payment of tax withholdings for employee stock plans
(5,469
)
—
(5,469
)
—
Repurchases of common stock
—
(23,908
)
—
(38,608
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
1,902
(626
)
8,742
(8,713
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(248
)
(181
)
—
176
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
38,091
37,586
211,510
57,355
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
357,015
413,345
183,596
393,576
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
395,106
$
450,931
$
395,106
$
450,931
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
46
$
2,003
$
8,731
$
5,003
Cash paid for income taxes
580
422
970
874
Proceeds from employee stock plans received in advance of stock issuance
720
499
720
499
Cash paid for operating leases
3,099
—
5,700
—
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations
—
—
86,120
—
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Assets acquired under capital leases and other financing arrangements
$
1,702
$
—
$
1,702
$
—
Capitalized assets financed by accounts payable and accrued expenses
2,728
3,577
2,728
3,577
Capitalized stock-based compensation
1,361
1,198
2,113
2,451
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
RECONCILIATIONS OF COST OF REVENUE TO NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE, GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN, LOSS FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME MARGIN
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Reconciliation of cost of revenue, gross profit and gross margin:
Revenue
$
141,860
$
132,517
$
281,977
$
265,630
Cost of revenue
40,187
36,365
73,882
73,385
Gross profit
$
101,673
$
96,152
$
208,095
$
192,245
Gross margin
71.7
%
72.6
%
73.8
%
72.4
%
Cost of revenue
$
40,187
$
36,365
$
73,882
$
73,385
Adjustments to cost of revenue:
Stock-based compensation
(1,786
)
(1,021
)
(2,922
)
(2,023
)
Amortization of intangible assets
(1,047
)
—
(2,333
)
—
Total adjustments to cost of revenue
(2,833
)
(1,021
)
(5,255
)
(2,023
)
Non-GAAP costs of revenue
37,354
35,344
68,627
71,362
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
104,506
$
97,173
$
213,350
$
194,268
Non-GAAP gross margin
73.7
%
73.3
%
75.7
%
73.1
%
Reconciliation of operating loss and operating income margin:
Loss from operations
$
(3,594
)
$
(3,095
)
$
(2,363
)
$
(11,941
)
Operating margin
(2.5
)%
(2.3
)%
(0.8
)%
(4.5
)%
Adjustments to loss from operations:
Stock-based compensation
19,151
15,283
36,196
29,326
Amortization of intangible assets
1,047
—
2,333
—
Restructuring
—
1,000
—
8,725
Total adjustments to income (loss) from operations
20,198
16,283
38,529
38,051
Non-GAAP operating income
$
16,604
$
13,188
$
36,166
$
26,110
Non-GAAP operating income margin
11.7
%
10.0
%
12.8
%
9.8
%
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net loss
$
(8,805
)
$
(12,007
)
$
(12,269
)
$
(28,223
)
Adjustments to net loss
Stock-based compensation
19,151
15,283
36,196
29,326
Amortization of intangible assets
1,047
—
2,333
—
Accretion of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs1
1,043
3,496
2,069
6,922
Restructuring
—
1,000
—
8,725
Total adjustments to net loss
21,241
19,779
40,598
44,973
Non-GAAP net income
$
12,436
$
7,772
$
28,329
$
16,750
Non-GAAP basic net income per share
$
0.21
$
0.13
$
0.48
$
0.29
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
$
0.19
$
0.12
$
0.43
$
0.27
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic
59,715
57,844
59,430
57,635
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
65,767
63,733
65,297
63,163
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW AND UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW MARGIN
(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Reconciliation of unlevered free cash flow:
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
21,183
$
17,228
$
28,477
$
12,648
Capital expenditures
(5,031
)
(5,068
)
(9,274
)
(7,627
)
Capitalized software costs
(6,728
)
(6,263
)
(14,127
)
(12,302
)
Cash paid for interest
46
2,003
8,731
5,003
Unlevered free cash flow
$
9,470
$
7,900
$
13,807
$
(2,278
)
Unlevered free cash flow margin
6.7
%
6.0
%
4.9
%
(0.9
)%
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
TRENDED OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(unaudited)
The following metrics are intended as a supplement to the financial statements found in this press release and other information furnished or filed with the SEC. In the event of discrepancies between amounts in these tables and the Company’s historical disclosures or financial statements, readers should rely on the Company’s filings with the SEC and financial statements in the Company’s most recent earnings press release.
The Company intends to periodically review and refine the definition, methodology and appropriateness of each of these supplemental metrics. As a result, metrics are subject to removal and/or change, and such changes could be material.
FY 2018
FY 2019
Full Year
Q1'18
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
FY16
FY17
FY18
SELECTED METRICS:
Number of clients 1
3,280
3,363
3,428
3,535
3,567
3,604
2,918
3,250
3,535
% y/y
9.4
%
9.3
%
9.0
%
8.8
%
8.8
%
7.2
%
12.4
%
11.4
%
8.8
%
% q/q
0.9
%
2.5
%
1.9
%
3.1
%
0.9
%
1.0
%
n/a
n/a
n/a
Number of employees
1,829
1,851
1,892
1,953
2,017
2,034
1,823
1,891
1,953
% y/y
(1.6
)%
(4.2
)%
(3.5
)%
3.3
%
10.3
%
9.9
%
10.8
%
3.7
%
3.3
%
% q/q
(3.3
)%
1.2
%
2.2
%
3.2
%
3.3
%
0.8
%
n/a
n/a
n/a
Annual dollar retention rate
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
95.1
%
93.5
%
92.8
%
Annual recurring revenue (in thousands)
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
439,000
510,000
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (in thousands)
(4,580
)
17,228
32,617
44,988
7,294
21,183
35,252
67,510
90,253
Unlevered free cash flow (in thousands)
(10,178
)
7,900
32,067
33,681
4,337
9,470
16,411
43,680
63,471
Unlevered free cash flow margin
(7.6
)%
6.0
%
23.9
%
24.4
%
3.1
%
6.7
%
3.9
%
9.1
%
11.8
%
FINANCIAL DATA - ASC 606 (in thousands, except percentages):
Revenue
133,113
132,517
134,014
138,247
140,117
141,860
—
—
537,891
Subscription revenue
113,134
114,771
118,844
126,303
131,256
132,562
—
—
473,052
Subscription revenue % of total revenue
85.0
%
86.6
%
88.7
%
91.4
%
93.7
%
93.5
%
—
—
87.9
%
(Loss) income from operations
(8,846
)
(3,095
)
1,574
2,598
1,231
(3,594
)
—
—
(7,769
)
MARGIN DATA - ASC 606:
Gross margin
72.2
%
72.6
%
73.0
%
74.8
%
76.0
%
71.7
%
—
—
73.2
%
Sales and marketing % of revenue
44.5
%
45.1
%
39.7
%
37.9
%
38.9
%
41.4
%
—
—
41.8
%
Research and development % of revenue
12.0
%
12.3
%
14.7
%
18.1
%
19.8
%
17.2
%
—
—
14.3
%
General and administrative % of revenue
16.5
%
16.7
%
17.3
%
17.0
%
16.4
%
15.7
%
—
—
16.9
%
Restructuring % of revenue
5.8
%
0.8
%
0.2
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
—
1.7
%
Operating margin
(6.6
)%
(2.3
)%
1.2
%
1.9
%
0.9
%
(2.5
)%
—
—
(1.4
)%
NON-GAAP MARGIN DATA - ASC 606:
Non-GAAP gross margin
72.9
%
73.3
%
74.0
%
76.1
%
77.7
%
73.7
%
—
—
74.1
%
Non-GAAP sales and marketing % of revenue
39.8
%
40.2
%
35.3
%
33.7
%
34.6
%
36.6
%
—
—
37.2
%
Non-GAAP research and development % of revenue
10.3
%
10.5
%
12.3
%
15.3
%
16.8
%
14.1
%
—
—
12.1
%
Non-GAAP general and administrative % of revenue
13.1
%
12.7
%
13.1
%
13.0
%
12.3
%
11.3
%
—
—
13.0
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
9.7
%
10.0
%
13.3
%
14.1
%
14.0
%
11.7
%
—
—
11.8
%
Non-GAAP research and development plus capitalized software % of revenue
14.8
%
15.2
%
17.3
%
20.0
%
22.1
%
18.9
%
—
—
19.1
%
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES:
GBP to USD average period rate
1.39
1.36
1.30
1.29
1.30
1.29
1.36
1.29
1.34
GBP to USD end of period spot rate
1.40
1.32
1.30
1.27
1.30
1.27
1.23
1.35
1.27
EUR to USD average period rate
1.23
1.19
1.16
1.14
1.14
1.12
n/a
1.14
1.18
EUR to USD end of period spot rate
1.23
1.17
1.16
1.14
1.12
1.14
n/a
1.20
1.14
Includes contracted clients of our enterprise human capital management platform and excludes clients and users of Cornerstone for Salesforce, PiiQ, Workpop Inc. and Grovo Learning, Inc.