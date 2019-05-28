Cornerstone OnDemand : Foundation Announces WorkforceReady to Help Prepare Underrepresented Job Seekers for Today's Careers

The Cornerstone
OnDemand Foundation, a nonprofit organization formed by learning and
human capital management software provider Cornerstone
OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD), has announced a new partnership with the Bixel
Exchange Center for Innovation & Technology. The Center, a
division of the L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce non-profit organization,
is dedicated to connecting underserved talent to opportunity through
entrepreneurship and workforce development. Working with the Cornerstone
OnDemand Foundation, Bixel Exchange will pilot WorkforceReady, a free
online learning program designed to help job seekers build the
foundational skills required to be successful in today’s work
environment.
According to the World Economic Forum’s Future
of Jobs report, “human” skills like collaboration, initiative and
critical thinking are becoming increasingly important in the modern
workforce. But many of today’s job seekers aren’t receiving training for
the non-technical skills that are necessary to both find and keep a job.
Skills including job interview preparation, networking, communication,
collaboration and critical thinking are particularly lacking in workers
who have been disconnected from the workforce or who are entering the
job market for the first time.
WorkforceReady will help bridge the learning gap of the new workforce.
This program will offer short, online courses for students to develop
these essential non-technical skills. The program leverages
Cornerstone’s 20 years of expertise in learning technology and people
development and will help participants across industries become
job-ready.
In collaboration with Bixel Exchange, WorkforceReady will launch a pilot
program this summer with students participating in Bixel Exchange’s L.A.
Tech Talent Pipeline program. The L.A. Tech Talent Pipeline, a
partnership with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, connects low-income, diverse
students to careers in the technology and creative economy sectors.
WorkforceReady will provide free, online courses designed to ensure
these students are prepared for opportunities with Bixel Exchange’s
participating companies. Last year, more than 4,500 students engaged
with tech companies through work-based learning facilitated by Bixel
Exchange.
This partnership with the Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation will ensure
the students entering the program will have the requisite skills to
transition and contribute to their new workplace. The Cornerstone
OnDemand Foundation plans to add more organizations to the pilot program
in the coming months.
The Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation offers several programs similar to
WorkforceReady, including DisasterReady and NonprofitReady, that enable
organizations to provide training and learning opportunities to their
employees and the communities they serve. To date, the Cornerstone
Foundation has served more than 300,000 nonprofit professionals, and
that number increases every day.
Comments on the News
“One of the most successful ways to place someone in a job and increase
job retention is through the full spectrum of professional training,”
says Julie Brandt, executive director, the Cornerstone OnDemand
Foundation. “We’re excited about the opportunity for WorkforceReady to
make this training accessible to a wider audience.”
“Talent is equally distributed. Opportunity is not. Our mission is to
connect talent to opportunity,” said Sean Arian, president and
co-founder of Bixel Exchange. “WorkforceReady will allow us to better
prepare students for the dynamic job market, and ultimately create more
career pathways for students in the LA area.”
Additional Resources
About Bixel Exchange
Talent is equally distributed. Opportunity is not. The Bixel Exchange
Center for Innovation & Technology connects underserved talent to
opportunity to ensure a thriving and inclusive Los Angeles tech
ecosystem. A division of the L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce, the Center
creates tech career pathways for diverse youth and empowers diverse
entrepreneurs through its core programs, the L.A. Tech Talent Pipeline
and Startup Launch Incubator. The L.A. Tech Talent Pipeline Program
facilitates opportunities for youth at our local community colleges,
high schools and community organizations to enter career pathways in IT
Support, Software Development, Design, Digital Marketing and other
high-demand high-growth tech and creative economy career pathways. The
L.A. Tech Talent Pipeline Program is a partnership with Mayor Eric
Garcetti, the City of LA's and LA County workforce system, 60+ tech
companies, 19 community colleges, 30 high schools, and over 25
opportunity youth-serving organizations. Historically, the L.A.
Tech Talent Pipeline has served over 15,000 youth and young adults
through program efforts, placing 250 youth in paid tech internships with
a 40% part-time to full-time job conversion rate. Since its inception,
the program has worked with many flagship Los Angeles tech companies,
such as Snap Inc., Boingo Wireless, Headspace, Riot Games, Tastemade,
and Hulu. www.bixelexchange.com
About the Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation
The Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation transforms the way people help
people. By providing Cornerstone OnDemand’s talent management technology
and capacity-building programs to the nonprofit sector, the Foundation
helps organizations around the world better develop, engage and empower
their employees and the people they serve. The Foundation focuses its
efforts in the areas of education, workforce development and disaster
relief. Since its founding, the Foundation has forged strategic
partnerships with many leading nonprofits, such as Americares, Save the
Children, Teach for America, Team Rubicon, and YearUp. www.cornerstoneondemand.org
