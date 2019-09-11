Log in
Cornerstone OnDemand : Joins Ultimate Software's UltiPro® Connect Partners Program

09/11/2019 | 08:02am EDT

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning, talent management and talent experience software, announced today that it has joined Ultimate Software’s UltiPro Connect Partners program. The new partnership gives Cornerstone and Ultimate the ability to integrate their solutions to make it easier for mutual customers to exchange data between the UltiPro HCM solution and Cornerstone Learning, a modern, holistic approach to corporate learning.

Cornerstone Learning helps organizations drive continuous learning and development among their employees, enabling them to learn new skills and be more engaged at work. The solution combines an industry-leading learning management system (LMS) with modern learning content and a personalized, Netflix-style experience for employees. Additionally, businesses have access to valuable reporting data to better understand how learning impacts their business and to help them make data-driven program decisions.

“By joining the UltiPro Connect Partners program, we can now offer our joint customers a fast and easy way to integrate their Ultimate Software employee data directly into the Cornerstone Learning solution,” said Dave Mortell, Vice President of Alliances at Cornerstone. “This partnership underscores our shared commitment to people-first client services by breaking down silos for our best-of-breed technologies and eliminates the arduous tasks of dual data entry or timely custom integration projects.”

The UltiPro Connect Partners program allows partners to build an out-of-the-box integration to Ultimate’s UltiPro platform, and provides them with information, resources and documentation to meet Ultimate’s standards and best practices. The UltiPro Connect Partners program is designed to give mutual customers access to seamless, real-time integrations built in the cloud between UltiPro and an ecosystem of best-in-class partners. To participate in Ultimate’s UltiPro Connect Partners program, partners are required to build an integration adhering to Ultimate’s standards for compliance, architecture, development, privacy and security.

Additional Information:

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone was founded with a passion for empowering people through learning and a conviction that people should be your organization’s greatest competitive advantage. Cornerstone is a global human capital management leader with a core belief that companies thrive when they help their employees to realize their potential. Putting this belief into practice, Cornerstone offers solutions to help companies strategically manage and continuously develop their talent throughout the entire employee lifecycle. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, development-driven performance management, and holistic HR planning, Cornerstone’s human capital management platform is successfully used by more than 3,600 global clients of all sizes, spanning more than 40 million users across 190+ countries and 40+ languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.com.

Cornerstone® and Cornerstone OnDemand® are registered trademarks of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
