Cornerstone OnDemand : Learn How to Give Critical Feedback, Manage Conflict and More with The Free Digital Learning Event from Cornerstone

For one month, Cornerstone will offer its most popular courses available in Cornerstone Content Anytime to help people develop the top 12 most fundamental work skills

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced it is making 48 courses from Cornerstone Content Anytime (CCA) available to the public for free from Feb. 24 to March 31 to celebrate Digital Learning Day, which takes place on Feb. 27. The complimentary eLearning content portal will feature the three most popular courses taken in 2019 along with one trending course in 2020 that empower learners to develop the top 12 skills that drive growth for organizations and help workers reach their career goals.

To determine the most relevant and effective courses to offer, Cornerstone analyzed anonymized data from more than 40 million users to identify the top skills that learners acquired in 2019. According to Cornerstone’s data, the 12 most valuable skills to learn in 2020 are communication, leadership, personal growth, active listening, stress management, coaching, time management, unconscious bias, conflict management, project management, emotional intelligence and customer service. A sampling of the top courses that will be offered as part of the Digital Learning Event include:

Skill: Communication – Course: Communicate a Change to Your Team, by Grovo

– Course: Communicate a Change to Your Team, by Grovo Skill: Stress Management – Course: How to make stress your friend, by TED (Kelly McGonigal)

Skill: Conflict Management – Course: Managing Conflict with Skill and Confidence, by CyberU

Skill: Emotional Intelligence – Course: Lead with Compassion, by BigThink

Skill: Unconscious Bias – Course: Key Triggers to Search for Unconscious Bias, by Grovo

Skill: Personal Growth – Course: How to speak up for yourself, by TED (Adam Galinsky)

“With the inevitability of digital transformation, it’s critical that we prioritize people skills development in order to embrace this change,” said Summer Salomonsen, Ed.D., Head of Cornerstone Studios. “Learning essential work skills like conflict management and leadership will better prepare our people to thrive in a rapidly evolving world of work. Our Cornerstone Content Anytime courses, available for anyone this month, are meant to empower people to take new skilling into their own hands.”

Unlike the recent past, the current pace of technology means skills have a dramatically decreasing shelf life, with the pace of change only set to accelerate. Organizations and the people who work for them are increasingly understanding the value of developing new skills in order to remain agile and nimble. According to PwC’s 22nd Annual Global CEO Survey, the threats considered most pressing by global CEOs include the availability of key skills. In fact, the lack of availability of key skills makes the top ten list of concerns in every region, and the top three in Asia-Pacific, Central and Eastern Europe and Africa.

Cornerstone Content Anytime provides workers with constant access to education through online learning, with more than 4,000 video-enabled, mobile-ready courses across a variety of languages and topics. Cornerstone offers a variety of learning opportunities to fit everyone’s preferences, from bite-sized Microlearning® content, to self-guided online courses, blended learning programs (online and in-person) and more. Cornerstone is committed to new skilling the modern workforce to foster adaptability and continued growth through Content Anytime diversified programs.

To learn more about Cornerstone Content Anytime and the free courses available, visit https://hr.cornerstoneondemand.com/dle-preview.

