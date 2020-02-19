Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.    CSOD

CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.

(CSOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cornerstone OnDemand : Learn How to Give Critical Feedback, Manage Conflict and More with The Free Digital Learning Event from Cornerstone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 08:06am EST

For one month, Cornerstone will offer its most popular courses available in Cornerstone Content Anytime to help people develop the top 12 most fundamental work skills

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced it is making 48 courses from Cornerstone Content Anytime (CCA) available to the public for free from Feb. 24 to March 31 to celebrate Digital Learning Day, which takes place on Feb. 27. The complimentary eLearning content portal will feature the three most popular courses taken in 2019 along with one trending course in 2020 that empower learners to develop the top 12 skills that drive growth for organizations and help workers reach their career goals.

To determine the most relevant and effective courses to offer, Cornerstone analyzed anonymized data from more than 40 million users to identify the top skills that learners acquired in 2019. According to Cornerstone’s data, the 12 most valuable skills to learn in 2020 are communication, leadership, personal growth, active listening, stress management, coaching, time management, unconscious bias, conflict management, project management, emotional intelligence and customer service. A sampling of the top courses that will be offered as part of the Digital Learning Event include:

  • Skill: Communication – Course: Communicate a Change to Your Team, by Grovo
  • Skill: Stress Management – Course: How to make stress your friend, by TED (Kelly McGonigal)
  • Skill: Conflict Management – Course: Managing Conflict with Skill and Confidence, by CyberU
  • Skill: Emotional Intelligence – Course: Lead with Compassion, by BigThink
  • Skill: Unconscious Bias – Course: Key Triggers to Search for Unconscious Bias, by Grovo
  • Skill: Personal Growth – Course: How to speak up for yourself, by TED (Adam Galinsky)

“With the inevitability of digital transformation, it’s critical that we prioritize people skills development in order to embrace this change,” said Summer Salomonsen, Ed.D., Head of Cornerstone Studios. “Learning essential work skills like conflict management and leadership will better prepare our people to thrive in a rapidly evolving world of work. Our Cornerstone Content Anytime courses, available for anyone this month, are meant to empower people to take new skilling into their own hands.”

Unlike the recent past, the current pace of technology means skills have a dramatically decreasing shelf life, with the pace of change only set to accelerate. Organizations and the people who work for them are increasingly understanding the value of developing new skills in order to remain agile and nimble. According to PwC’s 22nd Annual Global CEO Survey, the threats considered most pressing by global CEOs include the availability of key skills. In fact, the lack of availability of key skills makes the top ten list of concerns in every region, and the top three in Asia-Pacific, Central and Eastern Europe and Africa.

Cornerstone Content Anytime provides workers with constant access to education through online learning, with more than 4,000 video-enabled, mobile-ready courses across a variety of languages and topics. Cornerstone offers a variety of learning opportunities to fit everyone’s preferences, from bite-sized Microlearning® content, to self-guided online courses, blended learning programs (online and in-person) and more. Cornerstone is committed to new skilling the modern workforce to foster adaptability and continued growth through Content Anytime diversified programs.

To learn more about Cornerstone Content Anytime and the free courses available, visit https://hr.cornerstoneondemand.com/dle-preview.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone is the world’s leading people development company. We believe people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. We offer organizations the technology, content, expertise and specialized focus to help them realize their people potential. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, modern content delivered in the flow of work, development-driven performance management and holistic workforce data management and insights, Cornerstone’s people development solutions are used by more than 3,640 global clients of all sizes, spanning more than 40 million users across 187 countries and 43 languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.
08:06aCORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Learn How to Give Critical Feedback, Manage Conflict and ..
BU
02/05CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Maintains Strategic Leader Position in the 2020 Fosway 9-..
AQ
02/05CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Maintains Strategic Leader Position in the 2020 Fosway 9-..
AQ
01/28CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Joins Velocity Network Foundation to Shape the Future of ..
BU
01/22CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019..
BU
01/16CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : acquiert Clustree, la plateforme de gestion des carrières..
AQ
01/16CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Acquires Clustree to Build Leading AI-Powered Skills Plat..
BU
2019CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Named Top Leader by Nucleus Research in 2019 Talent Manag..
BU
2019CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : e-days and Cornerstone OnDemand Announce Partner Agreemen..
AQ
2019CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Joins Forces with Facebook to Enhance the Value of Virtua..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 573 M
EBIT 2019 86,6 M
Net income 2019 -12,6 M
Debt 2019 22,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -276x
P/E ratio 2020 222x
EV / Sales2019 6,31x
EV / Sales2020 5,31x
Capitalization 3 598 M
Chart CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 67,08  $
Last Close Price 59,25  $
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam L. Miller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elisa A. Steele Chairman
Jeffrey Lautenbach President-Global Field Operations
Brian Lee Swartz Chief Financial Officer
Mark Goldin Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.1.20%3 598
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.16.79%169 497
ANAPLAN, INC.20.04%8 404
NUTANIX, INC.18.59%7 127
CLOUDFLARE, INC.2.58%5 253
QUALYS, INC.11.38%3 599
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group