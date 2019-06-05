Cornerstone OnDemand : Names Winners of 2019 Client RAVE Awards

Cornerstone recognizes leading organizations for innovation and excellence in talent management and talent experience at Cornerstone Convergence 2019, the company’s 17th annual conference

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning, talent management and talent experience software, today announced the recipients of the 2019 Client RAVE (Remarkable Achievements and Visionary Elites) Awards.

The awards were presented at Cornerstone Convergence 2019, the company’s 17th annual conference. Winners were evaluated across a wide range of criteria and recognized based on their innovative approaches to using and adopting Cornerstone’s software and services to unleash the potential within their workforces.

The 2019 Client RAVE Award winners and finalists are:

Learning Strategy Innovation

Winner: Maui Jim USA, Inc.

Finalists: Kaleida Health, Kohler Co.

Impact on User Adoption

Winner: Banco Bradesco SA

Finalists: Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company Inc., Research Triangle Institute

Visionary in Performance Management

Winner: RSM US

Finalists: Alamo Colleges District, West Monroe Partners

Transformational HR

Winner: CommVault Systems, Inc.

Finalists: Sodexo, Wellmark, Inc.

Advancement in Reinventing Work

Winner: SiteOne Landscape Supply

Finalists: Total System Services, Inc., Commonwealth of Kentucky Personnel Cabinet

Cornerstone’s products and services are used by more than 3,500 clients and over 42 million users across the globe to help employees excel in their roles. Its clients touch all industries and range from multi-national enterprises and mid-market companies to public sector organizations, education institutions and non-profit entities.

Comments on the News

“We are excited to announce the exceptional achievements of this year’s Client RAVE Award winners and finalists. These organizations are utilizing Cornerstone’s full ecosystem of software and services to deliver their employees the best in talent management and talent experience,” said Chris Stewart, senior vice president of global client success for Cornerstone. “We’re look forward to continuing our support of these stellar organizations as they continue on their path to HR success.”

