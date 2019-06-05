Cornerstone OnDemand : Names Winners of 2019 Client RAVE Awards

Cornerstone
OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning,
talent management and talent experience software, today announced the
recipients of the 2019 Client RAVE (Remarkable Achievements and
Visionary Elites) Awards.
The awards were presented at Cornerstone Convergence 2019, the company’s
17th annual conference. Winners were evaluated across a wide range of
criteria and recognized based on their innovative approaches to using
and adopting Cornerstone’s software and services to unleash the
potential within their workforces.
The 2019 Client RAVE Award winners and finalists are:
Learning Strategy Innovation
-
Winner: Maui Jim USA, Inc.
-
Finalists: Kaleida Health, Kohler Co.
Impact on User Adoption
-
Winner: Banco Bradesco SA
-
Finalists: Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company Inc., Research
Triangle Institute
Visionary in Performance Management
-
Winner: RSM US
-
Finalists: Alamo Colleges District, West Monroe Partners
Transformational HR
-
Winner: CommVault Systems, Inc.
-
Finalists: Sodexo, Wellmark, Inc.
Advancement in Reinventing Work
-
Winner: SiteOne Landscape Supply
-
Finalists: Total System Services, Inc., Commonwealth of Kentucky
Personnel Cabinet
Cornerstone’s products and services are used by more than 3,500 clients
and over 42 million users across the globe to help employees excel in
their roles. Its clients touch all industries and range from
multi-national enterprises and mid-market companies to public sector
organizations, education institutions and non-profit entities.
Comments on the News
“We are excited to announce the exceptional achievements of this year’s
Client RAVE Award winners and finalists. These organizations are
utilizing Cornerstone’s full ecosystem of software and services to
deliver their employees the best in talent management and talent
experience,” said Chris Stewart, senior vice president of global client
success for Cornerstone. “We’re look forward to continuing our support
of these stellar organizations as they continue on their path to HR
success.”
About Cornerstone
Cornerstone was founded with a passion for empowering people through
learning and a conviction that people should be your organization’s
greatest competitive advantage. Cornerstone is a global human capital
management leader with a core belief that companies thrive when they
help their employees to realize their potential. Putting this belief
into practice, Cornerstone offers solutions to help companies
strategically manage and continuously develop their talent throughout
the entire employee lifecycle. Featuring comprehensive recruiting,
personalized learning, development-driven performance management, and
holistic HR planning, Cornerstone’s human capital management platform is
successfully used by more than 3,500 global clients of all sizes,
spanning more than 42 million users across 192 countries and 43
languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.com.
