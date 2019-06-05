Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.    CSOD

CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.

(CSOD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cornerstone OnDemand : Names Winners of 2019 Client RAVE Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 08:08am EDT

Cornerstone recognizes leading organizations for innovation and excellence in talent management and talent experience at Cornerstone Convergence 2019, the company’s 17th annual conference

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning, talent management and talent experience software, today announced the recipients of the 2019 Client RAVE (Remarkable Achievements and Visionary Elites) Awards.

The awards were presented at Cornerstone Convergence 2019, the company’s 17th annual conference. Winners were evaluated across a wide range of criteria and recognized based on their innovative approaches to using and adopting Cornerstone’s software and services to unleash the potential within their workforces.

The 2019 Client RAVE Award winners and finalists are:

Learning Strategy Innovation

  • Winner: Maui Jim USA, Inc.
  • Finalists: Kaleida Health, Kohler Co.

Impact on User Adoption

  • Winner: Banco Bradesco SA
  • Finalists: Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company Inc., Research Triangle Institute

Visionary in Performance Management

  • Winner: RSM US
  • Finalists: Alamo Colleges District, West Monroe Partners

Transformational HR

  • Winner: CommVault Systems, Inc.
  • Finalists: Sodexo, Wellmark, Inc.

Advancement in Reinventing Work

  • Winner: SiteOne Landscape Supply
  • Finalists: Total System Services, Inc., Commonwealth of Kentucky Personnel Cabinet

Cornerstone’s products and services are used by more than 3,500 clients and over 42 million users across the globe to help employees excel in their roles. Its clients touch all industries and range from multi-national enterprises and mid-market companies to public sector organizations, education institutions and non-profit entities.

Comments on the News

“We are excited to announce the exceptional achievements of this year’s Client RAVE Award winners and finalists. These organizations are utilizing Cornerstone’s full ecosystem of software and services to deliver their employees the best in talent management and talent experience,” said Chris Stewart, senior vice president of global client success for Cornerstone. “We’re look forward to continuing our support of these stellar organizations as they continue on their path to HR success.”

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone was founded with a passion for empowering people through learning and a conviction that people should be your organization’s greatest competitive advantage. Cornerstone is a global human capital management leader with a core belief that companies thrive when they help their employees to realize their potential. Putting this belief into practice, Cornerstone offers solutions to help companies strategically manage and continuously develop their talent throughout the entire employee lifecycle. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, development-driven performance management, and holistic HR planning, Cornerstone’s human capital management platform is successfully used by more than 3,500 global clients of all sizes, spanning more than 42 million users across 192 countries and 43 languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.
08:08aCORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Names Winners of 2019 Client RAVE Awards
BU
06/04CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Transforms Traditional Performance Management into Ongoin..
BU
06/04CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Unveils New Products That Bring Learning to Employees Whe..
PU
06/01CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : CFO Brian L. Swartz Sells 6,598 Shares
AQ
05/28CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Foundation Announces WorkforceReady to Help Prepare Under..
BU
05/23CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Cognita leverages Cornerstone HCM to enrich its collabora..
AQ
05/16CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Names Heidi Spirgi as Chief Marketing and Strategy Office..
BU
05/15CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Celtic Manor Resort Selects Cornerstone to Revolutionise ..
AQ
05/13CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : Announces 2019 Financial Analyst Day
BU
05/13CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND : to Showcase the Power of People Potential at Convergence ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 569 M
EBIT 2019 81,9 M
Net income 2019 -9,90 M
Finance 2019 120 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 515,60
EV / Sales 2019 5,20x
EV / Sales 2020 4,40x
Capitalization 3 076 M
Chart CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 64,1 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam L. Miller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elisa A. Steele Chairman
Jeffrey Lautenbach President-Global Field Operations
Brian Lee Swartz CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Mark Goldin Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.2.24%2 983
SALESFORCE.COM10.10%112 420
ANAPLAN INC61.53%5 501
NUTANIX INC-32.58%4 933
QUALYS INC14.25%3 206
SOPHOS GROUP PLC4.60%2 426
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About