Cornerstone OnDemand : Sets Date to Announce Q1 2019 Results

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software, announced today that the company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2019 will be released after market close on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Cornerstone will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) on the same day.

Dial-in information for the call and a live webcast will be available on the events page of Cornerstone’s investor relations website. An audio replay will be available for three days following the conclusion of the call (between 8 p.m. PT on May 7 and 11:59 p.m. PT on May 10). The replay will also be available as a webcast on Cornerstone’s investor relations website.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone was founded with a passion for empowering people through learning and a conviction that people should be your organization’s greatest competitive advantage. Cornerstone is a global human capital management leader with a core belief that companies thrive when they help their employees to realize their potential. Putting this belief into practice, Cornerstone offers solutions to help companies strategically manage and continuously develop their talent throughout the entire employee lifecycle. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, development-driven performance management, and holistic HR planning, Cornerstone’s human capital management platform is successfully used by more than 3,500 global clients of all sizes, spanning over 40 million users across 192 countries and 43 languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005777/en/