Cornerstone OnDemand : Sets Date to Announce Q1 2019 Results

Cornerstone
OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning
and human capital management software, announced today that the
company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2019 will be
released after market close on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Cornerstone will
host a conference call to discuss the results at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)
on the same day.
Dial-in information for the call and a live webcast will be available on
the events
page of Cornerstone’s investor relations website. An audio replay
will be available for three days following the conclusion of the call
(between 8 p.m. PT on May 7 and 11:59 p.m. PT on May 10). The replay
will also be available as a webcast on Cornerstone’s investor relations website.
About Cornerstone
Cornerstone was founded with a passion for empowering people through
learning and a conviction that people should be your organization’s
greatest competitive advantage. Cornerstone is a global human capital
management leader with a core belief that companies thrive when they
help their employees to realize their potential. Putting this belief
into practice, Cornerstone offers solutions to help companies
strategically manage and continuously develop their talent throughout
the entire employee lifecycle. Featuring comprehensive recruiting,
personalized learning, development-driven performance management, and
holistic HR planning, Cornerstone’s human capital management platform is
successfully used by more than 3,500 global clients of all sizes,
spanning over 40 million users across 192 countries and 43
languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005777/en/