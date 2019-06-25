Corning Incorporated : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans

Log in
﻿

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D. C. 20549

﻿

﻿

﻿

FORM 11-K

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For fis cal year ended December 31, 201 8

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from ___________ to _____________

Commission File number 1-3247

  1. Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:

THE CORNING INCORPORATED

INVESTMENT PLAN

﻿

  1. Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:

CORNING INCORPORATED

ONE RIVERFRONT PLAZA

CORNING, NY 14831

© 2019 Corning Incorporated. All Rights Reserved.

1

Documents filed as part of this report:

  1. Index to financial statements filed as part of this report:
    The Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 , the Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018 and supplementary information, together with the report thereon of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm dated June 25 , 201 9 . The required financial statement schedules, if any, are include d in the supplementary information referred to above and should be read in conjunction with the above financial statements.
  2. Exhibit:
    Exhibit 23 - The consent of Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP

© 2019 Corning Incorporated. All Rights Reserved.

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Corning Incorporated Benefits Committee has duly caused this annual report to be signed by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

THE CORNING INCORPORATED

INVESTMENT PLAN

Date: June 2 5 , 201 9

By /s/

SHARON L. MILLER

Sharon L. Miller

Chair

Corning Incorporated Benefits Committee

© 2019 Corning Incorporated. All Rights Reserved.

3

Corning Incorporated

Investment Plan

Financial Statements and Supplem ental Schedule December 31, 2018 and 2017

© 2019 Corning Incorporated. All Rights Reserved.

4

Corning Incorporated Investment Plan

Index

December 31, 2018 and 2017

Page

(s)

﻿Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm.........................................................................

6

Financial Statements

﻿Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits.......................................................................................

7

﻿Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits.........................................................................

8

﻿Notes to Financial Statements.................................................................................................................

9-18

Supplemental Schedule*

﻿Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year).................................................................................................

19

  • Other schedules required by Section 2520.103-10 of the United States Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 have been omitted because they are not applicable.

© 2019 Corning Incorporated. All Rights Reserved.

5

Disclaimer

Corning Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 17:15:04 UTC
