Corning Incorporated : Awarded Outstanding Score in Cabling Installation & Maintenance 2018 Innovators Awards Program

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) announced today that two of its innovative optical communications products received gold-level awards at the annual Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards program held Tuesday, Sept. 11 at BICSI's 2018 Fall Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

Corning's RocketRibbon™ extreme-density cable and the UniCam® high-performance toolkit 2 were recognized by a judging panel consisting of cabling and communications system specifiers, designers, integrators, and managers with vast professional experience.

'It is always an honor to receive this type of recognition from judges with broad experience in our industry,' said Kim Hartwell, chief commercial officer, Corning Optical Communications. 'With increasing demand for applications such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence, along with the push toward 5G, we know our customers depend on us to help them develop and build next-generation networks.

'Both our RocketRibbon cable and UniCam toolkit allow our customers to increase deployment speed and network capability, while reducing their total cost of ownership. We are pleased to have these qualities recognized in the Innovators Awards.'

RocketRibbon extreme-density cable provides the density needed to support evolving networks in a small footprint, while also offering simple and easy cable handling, access, and installation. The next-generation ribbon cable provides capacity of up to 3,456 fibers - twice the fiber count in approximately the same footprint of existing central tube and stranded ribbon tube design cables. By leveraging Corning's optical fiber cable design expertise, RocketRibbon cable allows operators to quickly install more capacity in the same duct space to accommodate increasing bandwidth demand. The cable enables up to 30 percent faster installation than other high-density ribbon cables designed for data center and carrier environments.

The UniCam high-performance toolkit 2 combines both proven reliability with quicker installation. Based on its proven UniCam no-epoxy, no-polish connector technology (which comes with a 100 percent yield guarantee), the toolkit cuts the number of steps required for connector installation from 18 to just 10, reducing the termination time by as much as 25 percent. Installation of an LC, SC or ST® compatible connector can be accomplished in approximately 45 seconds with the UniCam high-performance toolkit 2, a significant improvement when compared to traditional offerings. At the same time, the toolkit offers improved feedback and guidance throughout the termination process, so there is no trade-off between a quick, easy installation and a reliable installation.

'Corning is a perpetual innovator of technologies and products that advance the design, installation, and administration of networks and cabling systems,' said Patrick McLaughlin, chief editor of Cabling Installation & Maintenance (cablinginstall.com). 'Our judging panel reserves gold-level recognition for innovations that demonstrate clear benefits, exhibit excellence, and make a substantial improvement over other products or technologies meant to serve similar needs.

'We are pleased that Corning makes these innovative products, the RocketRibbon extreme-density cable and the Unicam high-performance toolkit 2, available to cabling and networking professionals, to solve their jobsite challenges and improve the efficiency of their daily work.'

The 2018 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards Honorees are featured in the November Issue of Cabling Installation & Maintenance magazine as well as on http://www.cablinginstall.com.

