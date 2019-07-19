Corning Incorporated : Celebrates New Renewable Energy Project at Oneonta Facility

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) announced today, during a celebration event, its first solar array in New York State is officially online, marking Corning's 12th renewable energy site worldwide.

The solar array located at the Corning Life Science (CLS) facility in Oneonta, New York is part of Corning's commitment to being more environmentally friendly by investing in renewable energy.

'We are proud to continue investing in renewable energy and making our communities greener places to live. Solar energy not only creates value for our shareholders, it reflects our long-term commitment to reduce our carbon footprint and become a more energy-efficient company,' said Dr. David Morse, Corning's executive vice president and chief technology officer.

Corning has entered into a power purchase agreement with Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure, which will own the solar array. The electricity generated will go directly into the New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) grid and be distributed to the plant and local consumers.

Energy produced by the ground-mount solar array will help avoid more than 600 tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually, or the equivalent to the power consumption of approximately 67 homes for one year.

The solar project also aligns with New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Reforming the Energy Vision (REV) initiative to have 70% of New York's electricity come from renewable sources by 2030. This project is partially funded through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Value of Distributed Energy Resources.

'Under Governor Cuomo's leadership, private-public partnerships are helping the state meet its nation-leading clean energy goals and are a critical part of New York becoming one of the fastest growing solar markets in the nation,' said Alicia Barton, president and CEO, NYSERDA. 'We are excited to partner with Corning Incorporated on this project which demonstrates their commitment to environmental stewardship and reducing their carbon footprint.'

The Oneonta solar installation and purchase agreement demonstrates Corning's continued commitment to clean the air and environmental stewardship. Other achievements and ventures include:

Corning produced the first emission control substrate that enabled the auto industry to meet standards set in the Clean Air Act in 1972.

Corning Environmental Technologies is focused on manufacturing substrates and filters designed to trap soot, or particulate matter, from diesel or gasoline exhaust emissions in a variety of light-duty and heavy-duty applications.

In 2006, Corning established its Global Energy Management program, which drives efficient energy use and has saved Corning more than $500 million in cumulative energy costs.

In 2017, the Oneonta facility achieved the Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Challenge for Industry after increasing its energy efficiency by 14.3% in three years.

Corning has received the EPA's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year award for the past six years, from 2014-2019.



