Corning Incorporated : Highlights Innovations for Network Migration at Cable-Tec Expo 2018

10/19/2018 | 08:13pm CEST

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will demonstrate how its strategic innovations, investments, and collaborations in optical communications help cable operators stay ahead of residential and business demand at the Cable-Tec Expo® 2018, Oct. 22-25 in Atlanta, Georgia.

With a focus on the business models and architecture selections of individual operators, Corning's experts will highlight offerings across the company's headend-through-subscriber portfolio. In booth 1641, Corning will feature selected products that support cable operators' upgrade path including fiber deep, remote PHY, fiber to the home, and commercial business services.

'We work hand in hand with cable operators to reliably deliver today's connected experiences, while also strategically preparing their infrastructure to offer next-gen services and applications,' said Bob Whitman, vice president, global market development, Corning Optical Communications. 'At Cable-Tec Expo, we will show how Corning's deep experience and investments in product and technology innovations lend significant value to multiple system operators.'

Featured products will include:

  • New field-installable hardened connector kits, leveraging technology that has already expanded broadband access to more than 45 million homes globally, enable rapid restoration and repair to preconnectorized drop cables without a power or heat source in just under seven minutes per connector.
  • Preconnectorized node assemblies, which enable operators to quickly deploy nodes deeper in their networks to achieve the necessary bandwidth gains for emerging services. Providing reliable connectivity between nodes and fiber cable trunks in amplified and non-amplified networks, the CATV node assembly streamlines fiber- deep installations.
  • Broadband trunk, distribution, and drop connectors, which offer the ease of use and reliability required in hybrid fiber-coaxial networks. Corning's full connectivity line serves nodes, taps, and coaxial customer drops with high-performance specifications.

In the Innovation Theater, Cate McNaught, market development manager, Corning Optical Communications, will participate in the question-and-answer session 'Next-Gen, Right Now: Network Transformation Strategies in the Gigabit Era' from 2:45-3:15 p.m. Oct. 24.

Kevin Bourg, director, optical network architecture, Corning Optical Communications, will speak in the session 'Seeing the Light: Is Your Fiber Ready for PON?' from noon-1 p.m. Oct. 25 as part of the 'Evolution of Access Networks: Deployment Strategies and Use Cases' program in room B407 from noon-4 p.m.

For more information, visit booth 1641, or go to: www.corning.com/CATV

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), which are based on current expectations and assumptions about Corning's financial results and business operations, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include: the effects of acquisitions, dispositions and other similar transactions by the Company, the effect of global business, financial, economic and political conditions; tariffs and import duties; currency fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and other currencies, primarily the Japanese yen, New Taiwan dollar, euro, Chinese yuan, and South Korean won; product demand and industry capacity; competitive products and pricing; availability and costs of critical components and materials; new product development and commercialization; order activity and demand from major customers; the amount and timing of our cash flows and earnings and other conditions, which may affect our ability to pay our quarterly dividend at the planned level or to repurchase shares at planned levels; possible disruption in commercial activities due to terrorist activity, cyber-attack, armed conflict, political or financial instability, natural disasters, or major health concerns; unanticipated disruption to equipment, facilities, IT systems or operations; effect of regulatory and legal developments; ability to pace capital spending to anticipated levels of customer demand; rate of technology change; ability to enforce patents and protect intellectual property and trade secrets; adverse litigation; product and components performance issues; retention of key personnel; customer ability, most notably in the Display Technologies segment, to maintain profitable operations and obtain financing to fund their ongoing operations and manufacturing expansions and pay their receivables when due; loss of significant customers; changes in tax laws and regulations including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; and the potential impact of legislation, government regulations, and other government action and investigations.

For a complete listing of risks and other factors, please reference the risk factors and forward-looking statements described in our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the day that they are made, and Corning undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Web Disclosure
In accordance with guidance provided by the SEC regarding the use of company websites and social media channels to disclose material information, Corning Incorporated ('Corning') wishes to notify investors, media, and other interested parties that it uses its website (http://www.corning.com/worldwide/en/about-us/news-events.html) to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors, or supplemental to information contained in this or other press releases. The list of websites and social media channels that the company uses may be updated on Corning's media and website from time to time. Corning encourages investors, media, and other interested parties to review the information Corning may publish through its website and social media channels as described above, in addition to the company's SEC filings, press releases, conference calls, and webcasts.

About Corning Incorporated
Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a more than 165-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries.

Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display technology, automotive, and life sciences vessels. Corning's industry-leading products include damage-resistant cover glass for mobile devices; precision glass for advanced displays; optical fiber, wireless technologies, and connectivity solutions for state-of-the-art communications networks; trusted products to accelerate drug discovery and delivery; and clean-air technologies for cars and trucks.

Disclaimer

Corning Inc. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 18:12:08 UTC
