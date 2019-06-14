Corning Incorporated : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
0
06/14/2019 | 05:19am EDT
FORM 3
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Date of Event Requiring
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)
France Robert P.
6/5/2019
CORNING INC /NY [GLW]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
ONE RIVERFRONT PLAZA
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
___X ___ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
Senior VP, Human Resources /
(Street)
5. If Amendment, Date
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
CORNING, NY 14831
Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Amount of Securities
3. Ownership
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Beneficially Owned
Form: Direct
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
(D) or Indirect
(I)
(Instr. 5)
Common Stock
0
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security
2. Date Exercisable and
3. Title and Amount of
4. Conversion
5. Ownership
6. Nature of Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
or Exercise
Form of
Beneficial Ownership
(MM/DD/YYYY)
Derivative Security
Price of
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
Derivative
Security:
Security
Direct (D) or
Date
Expiration
Title
Amount or
Indirect (I)
Exercisable
Date
Number of
(Instr. 5)
Shares
Restricted Stock Unit
(1)
(1)
Common
3241
(2)
D
Stock
Restricted Stock Unit
(3)
(3)
Common
4422
(2)
D
Stock
Restricted Stock Unit
(4)
(4)
Common
3700
(2)
D
Stock
Stock Options (Right to Buy)
3/31/2019
3/31/2026
Common
2094
$20.89
D
Stock
Stock Options (Right to Buy)
4/29/2019
4/29/2026
Common
2343
$18.67
D
Stock
Stock Options (Right to Buy)
5/31/2019
5/31/2026
Common
2094
$20.89
D
Stock
Stock Options (Right to Buy)
3/31/2020
3/31/2027
Common
5834
$27.00
D
Stock
Stock Options (Right to Buy)
4/2/2021
4/2/2028
Common
6660
$27.03
D
Stock
Stock Options (Right to Buy)
4/1/2022
4/1/2029
Common
8844
$33.92
D
Stock
Explanation of Responses:
The Restricted Stock Units vest 100% on April 15, 2020. Vested shares will be delivered to the reporting person within thirty (30) days after April 15, 2020. Events such as retirement, death, disability, and others specified in the agreement may result in vesting prior to April 15, 2020.
Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Corning Incorporated Common Stock.
The Restricted Stock Units vest 100% on April 15, 2022. Vested shares will be delivered to the reporting person within thirty (30) days after April 15, 2022. Events such as retirement, death, disability, and others specified in the agreement may result in vesting prior to April 15, 2022.
The Restricted Stock Units vest 100% on April 15, 2021. Vested shares will be delivered to the reporting person within thirty (30) days after April 15, 2021. Events such as retirement, death, disability, and others specified in the agreement may result in vesting prior to April 15, 2021.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% OwnerOfficer
Other
France Robert P.
ONE RIVERFRONT PLAZASenior VP, Human Resources
CORNING, NY 14831
Signatures
Linda E. Jolly, Power of Attorney
6/13/2019
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
