Corning Incorporated : Iris™ Glass Featured in CES Award-Winning Dell Monitor

01/08/2019 | 08:39am EST

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) announced today that its Corning Iris™ Glass light-guide plate is featured in the CES Innovation Award-winning Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin Monitor (S2719DC). The annual CES Innovation Awards honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

Corning's light-guide plate technology helps enable the Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin Monitor to be remarkably thin from every angle, with its slimmest profile at 5.5 mm. It is also the world's brightest ultrathin monitor in its class, according to an April 2018 Dell internal analysis comparing brightness (cd/m2) on competitive monitors. It has a peak brightness of up to 600 nits and VESA-certified DisplayHDR 600.

'Corning is delighted to support Dell's strategy of continuing to bring the latest innovations to the industry, and we congratulate them for earning this well-deserved recognition,' said Andrew Beck, director, Iris Glass program. 'This award is proof that sleek design with a bright, fully immersive viewing experience is what consumers want. It is truly a beautiful monitor, and we are thrilled that our light-guide plate technology helped make this happen.'

A light-guide plate (LGP) is used in edge-lit LCD displays to evenly distribute light and deliver crisp, brilliant images. Using a high-purity glass substrate such as Iris Glass allows set designers more freedom by eliminating air gaps and extra materials needed to accommodate the warp and expansion that typically happens with plastic - the incumbent LGP material.

Iris Glass has zero moisture expansion and 90 percent lower thermal expansion than plastic, making it the ideal LGP material for delivering ultrathin, ultrabright displays.

Consumer trends indicate that high resolution and sleek design will continue to be important to users as the consumer electronics industry evolves. Corning's latest glass innovations and products are enabling the brightest, thinnest LCD displays yet, and Iris Glass is integral to the performance of the newest generation of computer monitors.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), which are based on current expectations and assumptions about Corning's financial results and business operations, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include: the effects of acquisitions, dispositions and other similar transactions by the Company, the effect of global business, financial, economic and political conditions; tariffs and import duties; currency fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and other currencies, primarily the Japanese yen, New Taiwan dollar, euro, Chinese yuan, and South Korean won; product demand and industry capacity; competitive products and pricing; availability and costs of critical components and materials; new product development and commercialization; order activity and demand from major customers; the amount and timing of our cash flows and earnings and other conditions, which may affect our ability to pay our quarterly dividend at the planned level or to repurchase shares at planned levels; possible disruption in commercial activities due to terrorist activity, cyber-attack, armed conflict, political or financial instability, natural disasters, or major health concerns; unanticipated disruption to equipment, facilities, IT systems or operations; effect of regulatory and legal developments; ability to pace capital spending to anticipated levels of customer demand; rate of technology change; ability to enforce patents and protect intellectual property and trade secrets; adverse litigation; product and components performance issues; retention of key personnel; customer ability, most notably in the Display Technologies segment, to maintain profitable operations and obtain financing to fund their ongoing operations and manufacturing expansions and pay their receivables when due; loss of significant customers; changes in tax laws and regulations including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; and the potential impact of legislation, government regulations, and other government action and investigations.

For a complete listing of risks and other factors, please reference the risk factors and forward-looking statements described in our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the day that they are made, and Corning undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Web Disclosure

In accordance with guidance provided by the SEC regarding the use of company websites and social media channels to disclose material information, Corning Incorporated ('Corning') wishes to notify investors, media, and other interested parties that it uses its website (http://www.corning.com/worldwide/en/about-us/news-events.html) to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors, or supplemental to information contained in this or other press releases. The list of websites and social media channels that the company uses may be updated on Corning's media and website from time to time. Corning encourages investors, media, and other interested parties to review the information Corning may publish through its website and social media channels as described above, in addition to the company's SEC filings, press releases, conference calls, and webcasts.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a more than 165-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries.

Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display technology, automotive, and life sciences vessels. Corning's industry-leading products include damage-resistant cover glass for mobile devices; precision glass for advanced displays; optical fiber, wireless technologies, and connectivity solutions for state-of-the-art communications networks; trusted products to accelerate drug discovery and delivery; and clean-air technologies for cars and trucks.

Disclaimer

Corning Inc. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 13:38:05 UTC
