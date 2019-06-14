Log in
CORNING INCORPORATED    GLW

Corning Incorporated : Sees 6%-8% Compound Annual Sales Growth 2020 to 2023

06/14/2019 | 09:32am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Corning Inc. (GLW) said Friday it expects 6% to 8% compound annual sales growth from 2020 to 2023, primarily driven by organic growth in its market-access platforms.

Shares rose 2% premarket to $31.93.

The specialty glass and ceramics company set a goal of 12% to 15% compound annual per-share earnings growth, reflecting increased sales, improved operating margin, and continued share repurchases.

Corning said it expects $16 billion to $18 billion in total operating cash flow before research, development, and engineering from 2020 to 2023, up from the $13 billion expected from 2016 to 2019. Corning said it plans to invest $10 billion to $12 billion in RD&E, capital and mergers and acquisitions.

Corning said it is targeting shareholder distributions of $8 billion to $10 billion, including 10% in annual dividend increases.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

