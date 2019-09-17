Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Corning Incorporated    GLW

CORNING INCORPORATED

(GLW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Corning Incorporated : Shares Down 8% After Sales Forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 10:13am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Corning Inc. (GLW) shares were down 8%, to $27.62, in early trading.

The company Monday said it now expects third-quarter optical communications segment sales to decline on year by a low-teen percentage, versus a prior expectation of a low-single digit percentage decline. Several major carriers are further reducing capital spending on cable deployments and fiber-to-the-home projects and some enterprise customers have reduced their spending below anticipated levels, Corning said.

For the full year, Corning lowered forecasts for optical-communications segment sales to a decline of 3% to 5%, versus its prior expectation of a low-to-mid-single digit percentage increase. Corning said it expects both carrier and enterprise network sales to decline year-over-year in the second half of 2019.

Corning also lowered its display-technologies volume forecast to a high-single digit percentage sequential decline in the third quarter, saying several panel manufacturing customers have reduced utilization below anticipated levels in the current quarter.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORNING INCORPORATED
10:13aCORNING INCORPORATED : Shares Down 8% After Sales Forecasts
DJ
09:45aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Fall For Second Day As Investors Eye Oil Markets..
DJ
09:32aStocks to Watch: Anheuser-Busch, Kraft Heinz, Corning, SeaWorld and Sony
DJ
08:32aCORNING INCORPORATED : to Feature Expanded Precision Glass Solutions at Semicon ..
PU
07:33aAPPLE : Awards Corning Additional $250 Million from Advanced Manufacturing Fund
DJ
07:21aApple awards iPhone supplier Corning $250 million from U.S. manufacturing fun..
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 766 M
EBIT 2019 2 111 M
Net income 2019 1 405 M
Debt 2019 5 246 M
Yield 2019 2,68%
P/E ratio 2019 18,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,44x
EV / Sales2020 2,38x
Capitalization 23 465 M
Chart CORNING INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Corning Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORNING INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 34,18  $
Last Close Price 30,05  $
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wendell P. Weeks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
R. Tony Tripeny Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David L. Morse Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Deborah D. Rieman Independent Director
Hansel Emory Tookes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORNING INCORPORATED-0.53%23 465
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%12 902
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%4 517
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%4 434
LEYARD OPTOELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%2 653
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%2 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group