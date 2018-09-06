Corning Incorporated : to Highlight Solutions that Simplify Installation and Enhance Network Economies at 2018 BICSI Fall Conference

Corning Incorporated (NYSE : GLW) will showcase its in-building network and data center solutions at the 2018 BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition, with a combination of solution displays, product demonstrations, and technology discussions.

The company's latest innovations simplify installation, increase fiber density, and enhance network economies. The 2018 BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition will be Sept. 9-13 in San Antonio, Texas.

In its booth (#619), Corning will feature in-building and data center solutions that deliver optimum performance and reliability, with a focus on customers' total cost of ownership. Highlighting several recent product additions, the company will showcase innovations that increase fiber density in smaller spaces, critical in today's environments where fiber counts are increasing and real estate is at a premium. These additions allow customers to use this space for commercial activities instead of housing infrastructure components.

RocketRibbon™ extreme-density cable provides up to an industry-leading 3,456-fiber capacity - twice the fiber count in approximately the same footprint of existing central tube and stranded ribbon tube design cables. By leveraging Corning's optical fiber cable design expertise, RocketRibbon cable allows operators to quickly install more capacity in the same duct space to accommodate increasing bandwidth demand. The cable enables up to 30 percent faster installation than other high-density ribbon cables designed for data center and carrier environments.

MiniXtend® HD cable with binderless* FastAccess® technology, Corning's highest-density micro-cable, features Corning® SMF-28® Ultra 200 fiber and delivers fiber counts up to 288. MiniXtend HD cable is up to 20 percent smaller than standard micro cables, addressing the need for virtually unlimited bandwidth capacity and relieving network duct congestion. To simplify installation, the time-saving binderless FastAccess technology eliminates the use of binder and waterblocking yarns and waterblocking tapes, enables up to 70 percent faster cable access, and reduces the risk of buffer tube damage.



Corning will also feature its newly released Optical Network Evolution SD-LAN solution, which applies software-defined technology benefits of adaptability, scalability, and intelligence to the in-building local area network (LAN). The solution decouples hardware and software layers, creating a flexible platform for deploying traditional Ethernet or passive optical LAN using the same hardware at the edge. By leveraging the inherent benefits of fiber- and power-deep topologies, network managers can realize significantly reduced up-front and future upgrade costs.

In addition to its product displays, Corning will offer a variety of product demonstrations. Customers visiting the booth can get hands-on experience with multiple cable and connectivity products, including the newly released RocketRibbon cable, as well as its UniCam high-performance toolkit 2 and MTP PRO connector.

At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, Derek Whitehurst, director of global applications marketing, Corning Optical Communications, will present: 'Extreme-Density Networks: Are You Ready? ' Whitehurst will discuss the increasingly popular extreme-density networks, including the deployment opportunities and installation challenges that come along with them. The discussion will include the driving needs for these networks, and how customers can prepare for a new fiber-deep world.

* Corning's binderless FastAccess technology refers to the combination of an innovative jacket with state-of-the-art technology used to bind cable construction through the manufacturing process, eliminating the use of binder yarns and water-blocking tapes.

