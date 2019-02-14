Log in
CORNING NATURAL GAS HOLDING CORP

CORNING NATURAL GAS HOLDING CORP

(CNIG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 02/13 10:31:00 am
19.25 USD   +2.67%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation Quarterly Earnings Statement

02/14/2019 | 03:25pm EST

CORNING, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTC:  CNIG) announced consolidated earnings of $749,794 or $0.23 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  This compares to consolidated earnings of $420,637, or $0.12 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.  CEO Mike German stated, “The company continues to see earnings growth due to improved utility revenues and margins.  Operating results at both Corning Natural Gas and Pike County Light & Power showed significant improvement compared to the same quarter in 2017.”

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 is not necessarily indicative of expected results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019. Quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions (temperature variations) impact revenue and margin.  Despite unfavorable weather conditions for the quarter ending December 31, 2018 compared to the same quarter in 2017, revenue increased.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation provides natural gas and electric service to customers in New York and Pennsylvania through its operating subsidiaries Corning Natural Gas, Pike County Light & Power, and Leatherstocking Gas Company, a 50% JV with Mirabito Regulated Industries.

From time-to-time, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation may produce forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation notes that a variety of factors could cause actual results and experiences to differ materially from anticipated results or other expectations expressed in any forward-looking statements.  Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


Contact: Julie Lewis / 607-936-3755

CNGHC logo lo res.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Michael I. German President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry B. Cook Chairman
Matthew J. Cook Vice President-Operations
Firouzeh Sarhangi Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Ted W. Gibson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORNING NATURAL GAS HOLDING CORP0.00%0
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.10.62%35 135
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD10.73%11 096
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD5.14%9 267
UGI CORP-2.08%9 214
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD3.26%8 812
