Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation Quarterly Earnings Statement

CORNING, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTC: CNIG) announced consolidated earnings of $749,794 or $0.23 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. This compares to consolidated earnings of $420,637, or $0.12 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. CEO Mike German stated, “The company continues to see earnings growth due to improved utility revenues and margins. Operating results at both Corning Natural Gas and Pike County Light & Power showed significant improvement compared to the same quarter in 2017.”



Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 is not necessarily indicative of expected results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019. Quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions (temperature variations) impact revenue and margin. Despite unfavorable weather conditions for the quarter ending December 31, 2018 compared to the same quarter in 2017, revenue increased.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation provides natural gas and electric service to customers in New York and Pennsylvania through its operating subsidiaries Corning Natural Gas, Pike County Light & Power, and Leatherstocking Gas Company, a 50% JV with Mirabito Regulated Industries.

