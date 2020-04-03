Log in
CORNING NATURAL GAS HOLDING CORPORATION

(CNIG)
Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation to Host Hybrid Annual Shareholder Meeting

04/03/2020

CORNING, N.Y., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (the “Company”), a publicly traded holding corporation, will host a hybrid annual shareholder meeting Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 10 am.  In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to participate online or via phone. Shareholders may access or participate in the annual meeting in the following ways:

The Company is required to keep attendance records for this meeting, so you will be asked to give your name when you call in or join the meeting remotely.  If you intend to virtually vote at the annual shareholder meeting, you will need to indicate that when you log in or call in. However, in order to do so, you must first scan your proxy card to investorrelations@corninggas.com, or fax it to the attention of Julie Lewis at 607-962-2844 no later than 5 pm eastern time, Monday, April 13th, 2020. The company is required by law to prove persons voting at the annual meeting are eligible shareholders.  By scanning or faxing your proxy card ahead of time, we will have satisfied this requirement.

If your shares are held with Computershare, and you received your proxy materials from them, you may still vote by mailing your proxy card in the usual manner. If you received your proxy materials from Broadridge, you may vote at www.proxyvote.com, or you may mail your proxy card. In either case, your vote must be received by April 13th, 2020 to be counted.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation is the parent company of its operating subsidiaries Corning Natural Gas, Pike County Light & Power, and Leatherstocking Gas Company, a 50% JV with Mirabito Regulated Industries. The subsidiaries provide natural gas and electric service to customers in New York and Pennsylvania.

From time-to-time, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation may produce forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation notes that a variety of factors could cause actual results and experiences to differ materially from anticipated results or other expectations expressed in any forward-looking statements.  Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Julie Lewis
607-936-3755, investorrelations@corninggas.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Michael I. German President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henry B. Cook Chairman
Matthew J. Cook Vice President-Operations
Firouzeh Sarhangi Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Ted W. Gibson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORNING NATURAL GAS HOLDING CORPORATION0.00%47
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED4.93%27 905
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED0.39%11 190
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED0.74%10 897
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED7.09%5 060
ITALGAS SPA-11.09%4 436
