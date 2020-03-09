Coro Energy : Change of Adviser

Coro Energy, the Southeast Asian focused upstream oil and gas company, announces the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited as joint broker to the Company with immediate effect. Canaccord Genuity will act alongside Mirabaud Securities Limited, joint broker, and Cenkos Securities plc, the Company's nominated adviser.
For further information please contact:
Coro Energy plc
James Menzies, Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Dennan, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 44 (0)20 3965 7917
Cenkos Securities plc(Nominated Adviser)
Ben Jeynes
Katy Birkin
Tel: 44 (0)20 7397 8900
Vigo Communications Ltd(IR/PR Advisor)
Patrick d'Ancona
Chris McMahon
Tel: 44 (0)20 7390 0230
Mirabaud Securities Ltd(Joint Broker)
Peter Krens
Ed Haig-Thomas
Tel: 44 (0)20 3167 7221
Canaccord Genuity Ltd(Joint Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor
James Asensio
Tel: 44 (0)20 7523 4617
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
APPKKCBBABKKNNK
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.