Coro Energy : Change of Adviser

03/09/2020 | 03:08am EDT
Regulatory Story
Change of Adviser
Released 07:00 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4041F
Coro Energy PLC
9 March 2020

9 March 2020

Coro Energy plc

('Coro', or the 'Company')

Appointment of Joint Broker

Coro Energy, the Southeast Asian focused upstream oil and gas company, announces the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited as joint broker to the Company with immediate effect. Canaccord Genuity will act alongside Mirabaud Securities Limited, joint broker, and Cenkos Securities plc, the Company's nominated adviser.

For further information please contact:

Coro Energy plc

James Menzies, Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Dennan, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 44 (0)20 3965 7917

Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser)

Ben Jeynes

Katy Birkin

Tel: 44 (0)20 7397 8900

Vigo Communications Ltd (IR/PR Advisor)

Patrick d'Ancona

Chris McMahon

Tel: 44 (0)20 7390 0230

Mirabaud Securities Ltd (Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Ed Haig-Thomas

Tel: 44 (0)20 3167 7221

Canaccord Genuity Ltd (Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor

James Asensio

Tel: 44 (0)20 7523 4617


Disclaimer

Coro Energy plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:07:09 UTC
