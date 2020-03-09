Coro Energy : Change of Adviser

9 March 2020

Coro Energy plc

('Coro', or the 'Company')

Appointment of Joint Broker

Coro Energy, the Southeast Asian focused upstream oil and gas company, announces the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited as joint broker to the Company with immediate effect. Canaccord Genuity will act alongside Mirabaud Securities Limited, joint broker, and Cenkos Securities plc, the Company's nominated adviser.

For further information please contact: