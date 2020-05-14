Corporación America Airports S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports April 2020 Passenger Traffic

Log in
05/14/2020 | 08:44pm EDT

Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports April 2020 Passenger Traffic

Total passenger traffic down 98.3% driven by declines in all countries of operations as a result of the COVID-19

pandemic and travel restrictions worldwide

Luxembourg, May 14, 2020- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport

operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 98.3% decline year-over-year passenger traffic in April 2020.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights

Statistics

Apr'20(2)

Apr'19(1)(2)

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

67

3,734

-98.2%

International Passengers (thousands)

29

2,306

-98.7%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

17

622

-97.3%

Total Passengers (thousands)

112

6,661

-98.3%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

16.1

36.7

-56.2%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

6.7

68.5

-90.2%

YTD'20(1)(2)

YTD'19(1)(2)

% Var.

9,927

15,279

-35.0%

5,376

9,060

-40.7%

1,920

2,894

-33.7%

17,223

27,233

-36.8%

99.3

141.5

-29.8%

185.3

281.2

-34.1%

  1. Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for 2019 as well as January 2020 were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
  2. Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December 2019, 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Moreover, starting November 2019 the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in April 2020 dropped 98.3% YoY, primarily reflecting continued travel restrictions imposed by governments, aiming to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. International traffic declined by 98.7% YoY, while domestic traffic dropped 98.2% YoY.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic decreased 99.3% YoY, as a result of prolonged measures implemented mid-March by the Government restricting both international and domestic flights to contain the breakout. International passenger traffic declined 98.5% with minimum levels due to repatriation flights, while domestic passenger traffic dropped 99.7% YoY.

In Italy, passenger traffic declined 99.9% YoY, with traffic at Florence airport down 100% YoY due to the temporary halt of operations from March 14 to May 4, 2020 as per government regulations, while passenger traffic at Pisa Airport was down 99.9% YoY.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic dropped 96.2% YoY, driven by decreases of 95.5% in domestic passenger traffic and 99.4% in international traffic. Passenger traffic declined 98.5% YoY in Uruguay, 97.5% in Armenia and 98.6% in Ecuador.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume decreased 56.2% on April 2020, mainly due to declines of 54.2% in Argentina, 87.7% in Brazil, 76.8% in Ecuador and 70.0% in Armenia; partially offset by a 60.6% increase in Uruguay, as a result of extraordinarily high seed exports.

Aircraft movements declined 90.2% YoY in April 2020, driven by decreases across all segments due to travel restrictions: 92.1% in Argentina, 85.5% in Brazil, 96.8% in Italy, 87.7% in Ecuador, 84.9% in Uruguay, 87.0% in Armenia and 83.0% in Peru.

Page 1 of 12

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Apr'20(2)

Apr'19(1)(2)

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

Argentina

25

3,391

-99.3%

Italy

1

736

-99.9%

Brazil

56

1,474

-96.2%

Uruguay

3

176

-98.5%

Ecuador

5

392

-98.6%

Armenia

5

217

-97.5%

Peru

18

275

-93.5%

TOTAL

112

6,661

-98.3%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

YTD'20(2)

YTD'19(1)(2)

% Var.

8,919

14,494

-38.5%

1,004

2,156

-53.4%

4,421

6,443

-31.4%

529

818

-35.3%

986

1,497

-34.2%

560

796

-29.7%

804

1,028

-21.8%

17,223

27,233

-36.8%

Cargo Volume (tons)

Argentina

8,626

18,825

-54.2%

Italy

945

1,285

-26.5%

Brazil

1,065

8,639

-87.7%

Uruguay

4,090

2,547

60.6%

Ecuador

770

3,316

-76.8%

Armenia

511

1,704

-70.0%

Peru

52

389

-86.5%

TOTAL

16,059

36,704

-56.2%

Aircraft Movements

Argentina

2,791

35,553

-92.1%

Italy

223

6,864

-96.8%

Brazil

1,840

12,714

-85.5%

Uruguay

359

2,375

-84.9%

Ecuador

839

6,834

-87.7%

Armenia

226

1,744

-87.0%

Peru

406

2,383

-83.0%

54,172 74,881 -27.7%

4,157 4,365 -4.8%

16,755 32,163 -47.9%

10,392 8,642 20.2%

7,904 14,629 -46.0%

4,842 5,262 -8.0%

1,103

1,579

-30.1%

99,325 141,522 -29.8%

96,561

151,443

-36.2%

11,530

21,016

-45.1%

38,504

53,465

-28.0%

8,044

11,712

-31.3%

18,039

27,470

-34.3%

5,697

7,070

-19.4%

6,903

9,029

-23.5%

TOTAL

6,684

68,467

-90.2%

185,278

281,205

-34.1%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served

84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Gimena Albanesi

Email: gimena.albanesi@caairports.com

Phone: +5411 4852-6411

Page 2 of 12

Operating Statistics by Airport: Traffic, Cargo and Aircraft Movements

Domestic Passenger Traffic

International Passenger Traffic

Transit Passengers

Total Passenger Traffic

Cargo volume

Aircraft movements

(in thousands)

(in thousands) (2)

(in thousands) (2)

(in thousands)

(in tons)

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Argentina

Aeroparque (1)

3

833

-100%

0

20

-100%

-

66

-100%

3

919

-100%

9

97

-90%

190

8,352

-98%

Bariloche

0

99

-100%

-

0

-100%

-

1

-100%

0

100

-100%

-

-

-

17

868

-98%

Catamarca

0

5

-99%

-

-

-

0

1

-96%

0

6

-99%

-

8

-100%

18

209

-91%

C. Rivadavia

0

52

-99%

-

-

-

0

1

-96%

0

52

-99%

8

98

-92%

144

801

-82%

Córdoba

0

244

-100%

-

54

-100%

-

15

-100%

0

313

-100%

33

157

-79%

69

2,471

-97%

El Palomar

0

106

-100%

1

19

-96%

-

-

-

1

125

-99%

-

-

-

52

932

-94%

Esquel

0

4

-100%

-

-

-

0

0

25%

0

4

-99%

-

-

-

20

77

-74%

Ezeiza (1)(2)

0

80

-100%

16

941

-98%

0

18

-100%

16

1,040

-98%

8,557

17,592

-51%

611

7,100

-91%

Formosa

0

9

-100%

-

0

-100%

0

0

233%

0

9

-100%

9

16

-44%

18

148

-88%

General Pico

0

0

-96%

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

0

-96%

-

-

-

4

304

-99%

Iguazú

0

118

-100%

-

0

-100%

0

1

-90%

0

119

-100%

-

-

-

10

1,029

-99%

Jujuy

0

31

-100%

-

0

-100%

0

0

-42%

0

31

-99%

-

10

-100%

57

382

-85%

La Rioja

0

6

-100%

-

-

-

-

1

-100%

0

7

-100%

-

9

-100%

26

176

-85%

Malargüe

-

0

-100%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

-100%

-

-

-

-

28

-100%

Mar del Plata

0

29

-100%

0

0

-52%

0

2

-99%

0

31

-100%

1

14

-95%

58

635

-91%

Mendoza

0

155

-100%

-

39

-100%

0

3

-97%

0

196

-100%

3

53

-94%

87

1,921

-95%

Paraná

0

5

-100%

-

0

-100%

0

0

0%

0

5

-100%

-

-

-

105

186

-44%

Posadas

0

28

-100%

-

0

-100%

0

0

-98%

0

28

-100%

-

25

-100%

22

354

-94%

Pto Madryn

0

6

-100%

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

6

-100%

-

-

-

6

61

-90%

Reconquista

-

0

-100%

-

0

-100%

0

0

50%

0

0

-87%

-

-

-

219

338

-35%

Resistencia

0

24

-99%

-

0

-100%

0

4

-100%

0

27

-99%

-

40

-100%

45

362

-88%

Río Cuarto

0

3

-100%

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

3

-100%

-

1

-100%

28

83

-66%

Page 3 of 12

Domestic Passenger Traffic

International Passenger Traffic

Transit Passengers

Total Passenger Traffic

Cargo volume

Aircraft movements

(in thousands)

(in thousands) (2)

(in thousands) (2)

(in thousands)

(in tons)

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19 % Var.

Río Gallegos

1

19

-95%

-

0

-100%

-

1

-100%

1

20

-95%

4

40

-90%

45

274

-84%

Río Grande

0

13

-98%

-

-

-

-

0

-100%

0

13

-98%

-

21

-100%

22

204

-89%

Salta

0

95

-100%

0

5

-100%

0

3

-99%

0

104

-100%

2

75

-97%

103

1,037

-90%

San Fernando

0

1

-58%

0

1

-96%

-

-

-

1

2

-78%

-

-

-

508

3,614

-86%

San Juan

0

-

-

-

-

-

0

-

-

0

-

-

-

-

-

26

-

-

San Luis

0

7

-100%

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

7

-100%

-

14

-100%

1

100

-99%

San Rafael

0

4

-100%

-

-

-

0

-

-

0

4

-100%

-

-

-

10

470

-98%

Santa Rosa

0

4

-99%

-

-

-

-

0

-100%

0

4

-99%

-

0

-100%

16

219

-93%

Santiago del Estero

0

13

-100%

-

-

-

0

-

-

0

13

-100%

-

12

-100%

18

238

-92%

Tucumán

0

68

-100%

-

4

-100%

0

1

-98%

0

72

-100%

-

453

-100%

19

686

-97%

Viedma

0

3

-99%

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

3

-99%

-

-

-

5

52

-90%

Villa Mercedes

-

0

-100%

-

-

-

-

0

-100%

-

0

-100%

-

-

-

122

141

-13%

Termas de Río Hondo

-

2

-100%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2

-100%

-

1

-100%

-

47

-100%

Bahía Blanca

0

31

-100%

-

-

-

0

2

-98%

0

33

-100%

-

28

-100%

24

449

-95%

Neuquén

0

87

-100%

-

3

-100%

0

1

-96%

0

91

-100%

-

59

-100%

66

1,205

-95%

Total Argentina

7

2,184

-100%

17

1,086

-98%

0

121

-100%

25

3,391

-99%

8,626

18,825

-54%

2,791

35,553

-92%

Italy

Pisa

1

123

-100%

-

361

-100%

-

1

-100%

1

485

-100%

945

1,271

-26%

223

3,674

-94%

Florence

-

29

-100%

-

223

-100%

-

-

-

-

252

-100%

-

13

-100%

-

3,190

-100%

Total Italy

1

152

-100%

-

584

-100%

-

1

-100%

1

736

-100%

945

1,285

-26%

223

6,864

-97%

Brazil

Brasilia (3)

31

758

-96%

0

52

-100%

15

495

-97%

46

1,305

-97%

573

7,488

-92%

1,659

11,418

-85%

Page 4 of 12

Domestic Passenger Traffic

International Passenger Traffic

Transit Passengers

Total Passenger Traffic

Cargo volume

Aircraft movements

(in thousands)

(in thousands) (2)

(in thousands) (2)

(in thousands)

(in tons)

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19 % Var.

Natal

10

163

-94%

0

6

-98%

-

-

-

10

169

-94%

492

1,151

-57%

181

1,296

-86%

Total Brazil

41

921

-96%

0

59

-99%

15

495

-97%

56

1,474

-96%

1,065

8,639

-88%

1,840

12,714

-86%

Uruguay

Carrasco

0

0

-96%

3

168

-98%

0

0

-96%

3

169

-98%

4,090

2,547

61%

334

1,928

-83%

Punta del Este

-

0

-100%

0

7

-99%

-

-

-

0

7

-99%

-

-

-

25

447

-94%

Total Uruguay

0

0

-96%

3

175

-98%

0

0

-96%

3

176

-98%

4,090

2,547

61%

359

2,375

-85%

Ecuador

Guayaquil

0

156

-100%

3

183

-98%

1

6

-76%

5

345

-99%

745

2,929

-75%

823

6,318

-87%

Galápagos

-

47

-100%

1

-

-

-

-

-

1

47

-99%

25

387

-94%

16

516

-97%

Total Ecuador

0

203

-100%

4

183

-98%

1

6

-76%

5

392

-99%

770

3,316

-77%

839

6,834

-88%

Armenia

Zvartnots

-

-

-

5

205

-97%

-

-

-

5

205

-97%

511

1,704

-70%

226

1,674

-86%

Shirak

-

-

-

-

12

-100%

-

-

-

-

12

-100%

-

-

-

-

70

-100%

Total Armenia

-

-

-

5

217

-98%

-

-

-

5

217

-98%

511

1,704

-70%

226

1,744

-87%

Peru

Arequipa

1

158

-99%

1

1

-53%

-

-

-

2

159

-99%

17

167

-90%

120

1,280

-91%

Juliaca

0

34

-100%

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

34

-100%

6

69

-92%

38

298

-87%

Puerto Maldonado

0

26

-99%

-

0

-100%

-

-

-

0

26

-99%

-

56

-100%

24

204

-88%

Tacna

0

35

-100%

-

0

-100%

-

-

-

0

35

-100%

18

79

-77%

44

352

-88%

Ayacucho

15

21

-27%

-

-

-

-

-

-

15

21

-27%

11

18

-36%

180

249

-28%

Page 5 of 12

Domestic Passenger Traffic

International Passenger Traffic

Transit Passengers

Total Passenger Traffic

Cargo volume

Aircraft movements

(in thousands)

(in thousands) (2)

(in thousands) (2)

(in thousands)

(in tons)

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Apr-20

Apr-19

% Var.

Total Peru

17

274

-94%

1

1

-55%

-

-

-

18

275

-94%

52

389

-87%

406

2,383

-83%

Total CAAP

67

3,734

-98%

29

2,306

-99%

17

622

-97%

112

6,661

-98%

16,059

36,704

-56%

6,684

68,467

-90%

  1. Starting May 3, 2018, 50% of international air traffic in Aeroparque Airport was reassigned to Ezeiza Airport, and the remaining 50% was reassigned on April 1st, 2019. These measures are part of resolution 183/2018 issued by the
    "Administración Nacional De Aviación Civil" (ANAC) which intends to optimize the management and infrastructure of Aeroparque Airport, taking into account the growing domestic aeronautical market and the seasonality of regional operations in Argentina. Aircrafts travelling to or from Uruguay are excluded from this resolution.
  2. Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, 2019 as well as January 2020, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
  3. Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December 2019, 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Note that this traffic report includes adjustments starting November 2019 as the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged.

Page 6 of 12

Operating Statistics by Airport: Traffic, Cargo and Aircraft Movements

Domestic Passenger Traffic

International Passenger Traffic

Transit Passengers

Total Passenger Traffic

Cargo volume

Aircraft movements

(in thousands)

(in thousands) (2)

(in thousands) (2)

(in thousands)

(in tons)

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

Argentina

Aeroparque (1)

2,043

3,596

-43%

67

499

-86%

172

306

-44%

2,282

4,401

-48%

254

486

-48%

21,376

40,090

-47%

Bariloche

427

525

-19%

3

0

1720%

3

5

-51%

433

530

-18%

-

23

-100%

3,353

4,543

-26%

Catamarca

10

19

-46%

-

-

-

0

2

-92%

11

21

-50%

18

36

-50%

512

730

-30%

C.Rivadavia

120

220

-45%

-

0

-100%

1

1

-33%

121

221

-45%

180

363

-50%

2,189

3,348

-35%

Córdoba

502

901

-44%

159

300

-47%

34

59

-42%

696

1,260

-45%

735

491

50%

6,475

11,316

-43%

El Palomar

397

403

-2%

80

83

-4%

-

-

-

477

487

-2%

-

-

-

3,190

3,629

-12%

Esquel

12

18

-33%

0

0

-31%

0

0

-4%

12

18

-33%

-

-

-

377

500

-25%

Ezeiza(1)(2)

237

291

-19%

2,473

3,749

-34%

72

81

-12%

2,781

4,122

-33%

51,637

70,753

-27%

20,769

27,900

-26%

Formosa

18

33

-45%

0

0

-75%

0

0

233%

18

33

-45%

40

57

-30%

374

518

-28%

General Pico

0

1

-20%

-

-

-

0

-

-

0

1

-19%

-

-

-

804

962

-16%

Iguazú

347

503

-31%

2

0

4186%

3

1

225%

352

504

-30%

-

-

-

3,325

4,230

-21%

Jujuy

80

131

-39%

-

0

-100%

1

1

-36%

81

132

-39%

29

39

-27%

862

1,478

-42%

La Rioja

10

19

-49%

-

-

-

0

2

-97%

10

21

-53%

19

42

-54%

307

525

-42%

Malargüe

0

0

-90%

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

0

-90%

-

-

-

32

54

-41%

Mar del Plata

108

175

-38%

0

0

44%

3

7

-52%

112

183

-39%

39

68

-42%

2,131

3,546

-40%

Mendoza

337

572

-41%

91

195

-53%

2

8

-75%

430

775

-45%

280

349

-20%

4,390

7,682

-43%

Paraná

8

17

-54%

0

0

-61%

0

0

-52%

8

17

-54%

0

-

-

503

720

-30%

Posadas

58

103

-44%

0

0

-38%

0

1

-88%

58

104

-45%

65

108

-39%

808

1,440

-44%

Pto Madryn

12

28

-59%

-

-

-

1

0

141%

12

28

-56%

-

-

-

163

302

-46%

Reconquista

0

3

-98%

-

0

-100%

0

0

12%

0

3

-97%

-

-

-

664

866

-23%

Resistencia

38

78

-51%

0

0

-54%

9

7

37%

47

84

-44%

56

106

-47%

731

1,206

-39%

Río Cuarto

4

12

-64%

-

-

-

-

0

-100%

4

12

-64%

11

7

75%

132

279

-53%

Page 7 of 12

Domestic Passenger Traffic

International Passenger Traffic

Transit Passengers

Total Passenger Traffic

Cargo volume

Aircraft movements

(in thousands)

(in thousands) (2)

(in thousands) (2)

(in thousands)

(in tons)

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

Río Gallegos

59

89

-34%

0

0

316%

2

3

-46%

61

92

-34%

91

144

-37%

830

1,150

-28%

Río Grande

29

51

-44%

0

0

-30%

0

1

-57%

29

52

-44%

44

62

-29%

485

792

-39%

Salta

303

383

-21%

15

33

-54%

6

12

-56%

324

428

-24%

211

303

-30%

3,076

4,328

-29%

San Fernando

3

6

-40%

4

5

-22%

-

-

-

7

10

-32%

-

-

-

9,709

14,036

-31%

San Juan

29

38

-24%

0

0

462%

0

-

-

29

38

-23%

-

-

-

383

536

-29%

San Luis

12

26

-53%

-

-

-

-

-

-

12

26

-53%

45

50

-11%

229

413

-45%

San Rafael

11

18

-39%

-

-

-

0

-

-

11

18

-39%

1

-

-

1,137

2,362

-52%

Santa Rosa

7

15

-52%

-

-

-

0

0

-60%

7

15

-52%

-

5

-100%

606

990

-39%

Santiago del Estero

24

50

-52%

0

-

-

0

0

-33%

24

50

-52%

24

59

-59%

490

974

-50%

Tucumán

166

278

-40%

12

29

-60%

0

4

-91%

178

311

-43%

165

972

-83%

1,608

2,892

-44%

Viedma

8

13

-39%

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

13

-39%

-

-

-

122

237

-49%

Villa Mercedes

0

0

-6%

-

-

-

0

0

100%

0

0

-1%

-

-

-

530

381

39%

Termas de Río Hondo

0

5

-91%

-

0

-100%

-

-

-

0

5

-91%

-

1

-100%

44

159

-72%

Bahía Blanca

53

115

-54%

-

-

-

5

9

-47%

57

124

-54%

59

111

-47%

947

1,835

-48%

Neuquén

222

340

-35%

0

11

-100%

3

2

18%

225

353

-36%

167

246

-32%

2,898

4,494

-36%

Total Argentina

5,696

9,076

-37%

2,907

4,905

-41%

316

513

-38%

8,919

14,494

-38%

54,172

74,881

-28%

96,561

151,443

-36%

Italy

Pisa

231

430

-46%

388

946

-59%

0

1

-82%

619

1,377

-55%

4,116

4,288

-4%

6,068

11,027

-45%

Florence

55

113

-51%

330

666

-50%

-

0

-100%

385

779

-51%

41

78

-48%

5,462

9,989

-45%

Total Italy

286

543

-47%

718

1,612

-55%

0

1

-82%

1,004

2,156

-53%

4,157

4,365

-5%

11,530

21,016

-45%

Brazil

Brasilia (3)

2,067

3,042

-32%

157

221

-29%

1,573

2,355

-33%

3,797

5,617

-32%

13,472

27,061

-50%

33,596

47,312

-29%

Page 8 of 12

Domestic Passenger Traffic

International Passenger Traffic

Transit Passengers

Total Passenger Traffic

Cargo volume

Aircraft movements

(in thousands)

(in thousands) (2)

(in thousands) (2)

(in thousands)

(in tons)

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

Natal

596

795

-25%

28

30

-8%

-

-

-

624

826

-24%

3,284

5,102

-36%

4,908

6,153

-20%

Total Brazil

2,664

3,837

-31%

184

251

-26%

1,573

2,355

-33%

4,421

6,443

-31%

16,755

32,163

-48%

38,504

53,465

-28%

Uruguay

Carrasco

0

0

-42%

451

689

-34%

2

3

-40%

453

692

-34%

10,392

8,642

20%

4,995

7,407

-33%

Punta del Este

0

0

233%

76

127

-40%

-

-

-

76

127

-40%

-

-

-

3,049

4,305

-29%

Total Uruguay

0

0

25%

527

815

-35%

2

3

-40%

529

818

-35%

10,392

8,642

20%

8,044

11,712

-31%

Ecuador

Guayaquil

372

610

-39%

473

680

-30%

29

23

25%

874

1,313

-33%

6,726

13,059

-48%

16,759

25,446

-34%

Galápagos

111

185

-40%

1

-

-

-

-

-

112

185

-40%

1,178

1,569

-25%

1,280

2,024

-37%

Total Ecuador

483

795

-39%

473

680

-30%

29

23

25%

986

1,497

-34%

7,904

14,629

-46%

18,039

27,470

-34%

Armenia

Zvartnots

-

-

-

532

752

-29%

-

-

-

532

752

-29%

4,842

5,262

-8%

5,519

6,812

-19%

Shirak

-

-

-

28

44

-37%

-

-

-

28

44

-37%

-

-

-

178

258

-31%

Total Armenia

-

-

-

560

796

-30%

-

-

-

560

796

-30%

4,842

5,262

-8%

5,697

7,070

-19%

Peru

Arequipa

411

569

-28%

6

1

369%

-

-

-

417

570

-27%

507

726

-30%

3,178

4,558

-30%

Juliaca

116

144

-20%

0

0

907%

-

-

-

116

144

-20%

161

286

-44%

1,026

1,250

-18%

Puerto Maldonado

73

95

-24%

-

0

-100%

-

-

-

73

95

-24%

152

206

-26%

690

874

-21%

Tacna

110

139

-21%

0

0

0%

-

-

-

110

139

-21%

228

296

-23%

966

1,368

-29%

Ayacucho

89

80

10%

-

-

-

-

-

-

89

80

10%

55

64

-15%

1,043

979

7%

Page 9 of 12

Domestic Passenger Traffic

International Passenger Traffic

Transit Passengers

Total Passenger Traffic

Cargo volume

Aircraft movements

(in thousands)

(in thousands) (2)

(in thousands) (2)

(in thousands)

(in tons)

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

Total Peru

798

1,027

-22%

6

1

361%

-

-

-

804

1,028

-22%

1,103

1,579

-30%

6,903

9,029

-24%

Total CAAP

9,927

15,279

-35%

5,376

9,060

-41%

1,920

2,894

-34%

17,223

27,233

-37%

99,325

141,522

-30%

185,278

281,205

-34%

  1. Starting May 3, 2018, 50% of international air traffic in Aeroparque Airport was reassigned to Ezeiza Airport, and the remaining 50% was reassigned on April 1st, 2019. These measures are part of resolution 183/2018 issued by the
    "Administración Nacional De Aviación Civil" (ANAC) which intends to optimize the management and infrastructure of Aeroparque Airport, taking into account the growing domestic aeronautical market and the seasonality of regional operations in Argentina. Aircrafts travelling to or from Uruguay are excluded from this resolution.
  2. Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for 2019 as well as January 2020, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
  3. Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December 2019, 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Note that this traffic report includes adjustments starting November 2019 as the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged.

Page 10 of 12

Operating Statistics by Segment: Traffic, Cargo and Aircraft Movement

Apr'20

Apr'19

% Var.

YTD'20

YTD'19

% Var.

Argentina(1)

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

7

2,184

-99.7%

5,696

9,076

-37.2%

International Passengers (thousands)

17

1,086

-98.5%

2,907

4,905

-40.7%

Transit passengers (thousands)

0

121

-99.6%

316

513

-38.4%

Total passengers (thousands)

25

3,391

-99.3%

8,919

14,494

-38.5%

Cargo volume (tons)

8,626

18,825

-54.2%

54,172

74,881

-27.7%

Aircraft movements

2,791

35,553

-92.1%

96,561

151,443

-36.2%

Italy

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

1

152

-99.6%

286

543

-47.4%

International Passengers (thousands)

0

584

-100.0%

718

1,612

-55.4%

Transit passengers (thousands)

0

1

-100.0%

0

1

-81.7%

Total passengers (thousands)

1

736

-99.9%

1,004

2,156

-53.4%

Cargo volume (tons)

945

1,285

-26.5%

4,157

4,365

-4.8%

Aircraft movements

223

6,864

-96.8%

11,530

21,016

-45.1%

Brazil (2)

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

41

921

-95.5%

2,664

3,837

-30.6%

International Passengers (thousands)

0

59

-99.4%

184

251

-26.5%

Transit passengers (thousands)

15

495

-97.0%

1,573

2,355

-33.2%

Total passengers (thousands)

56

1,474

-96.2%

4,421

6,443

-31.4%

Cargo volume (tons)

1,065

8,639

-87.7%

16,755

32,163

-47.9%

Aircraft movements

1,840

12,714

-85.5%

38,504

53,465

-28.0%

Uruguay

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

0

0

-96.1%

0

0

24.6%

International Passengers (thousands)

3

175

-98.5%

527

815

-35.4%

Transit passengers (thousands)

0

0

-96.0%

2

3

-40.1%

Total passengers (thousands)

3

176

-98.5%

529

818

-35.3%

Cargo volume (tons)

4,090

2,547

60.6%

10,392

8,642

20.2%

Aircraft movements

359

2,375

-84.9%

8,044

11,712

-31.3%

Ecuador

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

0

203

-99.8%

483

795

-39.2%

International Passengers (thousands)

4

183

-98.0%

473

680

-30.4%

Transit passengers (thousands)

1

6

-75.8%

29

23

25.1%

Total passengers (thousands)

5

392

-98.6%

986

1,497

-34.2%

Cargo volume (tons)

770

3,316

-76.8%

7,904

14,629

-46.0%

Aircraft movements

839

6,834

-87.7%

18,039

27,470

-34.3%

Armenia

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

0

0

-

0

0

-

International Passengers (thousands)

5

217

-97.5%

560

796

-29.7%

Transit passengers (thousands)

0

0

-

0

0

-

Total passengers (thousands)

5

217

-97.5%

560

796

-29.7%

Cargo volume (tons)

511

1,704

-70.0%

4,842

5,262

-8.0%

Aircraft movements

226

1,744

-87.0%

5,697

7,070

-19.4%

Page 11 of 12

Peru

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

17

274

-93.7%

798

1,027

-22.3%

International Passengers (thousands)

1

1

-54.7%

6

1

360.9%

Transit passengers (thousands)

0

0

-

0

0

-

Total passengers (thousands)

18

275

-93.5%

804

1,028

-21.8%

Cargo volume (tons)

52

389

-86.5%

1,103

1,579

-30.1%

Aircraft movements

406

2,383

-83.0%

6,903

9,029

-23.5%

  1. Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for 2019 as well as January 2020, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
  2. Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December , 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Note that this traffic report includes adjustments starting November 2019 as the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged.

Page 12 of 12

Disclaimer

Corporacion America Airports SA published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 00:44:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 668 M
EBIT 2020 45,0 M
Net income 2020 -240 M
Debt 2020 1 125 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,34x
P/E ratio 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales2020 2,16x
EV / Sales2021 1,47x
Capitalization 318 M
Income Statement Evolution
