Corporación America Airports S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports April 2020 Passenger Traffic 0 05/14/2020 | 08:44pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports April 2020 Passenger Traffic Total passenger traffic down 98.3% driven by declines in all countries of operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions worldwide Luxembourg, May 14, 2020- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 98.3% decline year-over-year passenger traffic in April 2020. Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights Statistics Apr'20(2) Apr'19(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 67 3,734 -98.2% International Passengers (thousands) 29 2,306 -98.7% Transit Passengers (thousands) 17 622 -97.3% Total Passengers (thousands) 112 6,661 -98.3% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 16.1 36.7 -56.2% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 6.7 68.5 -90.2% YTD'20(1)(2) YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. 9,927 15,279 -35.0% 5,376 9,060 -40.7% 1,920 2,894 -33.7% 17,223 27,233 -36.8% 99.3 141.5 -29.8% 185.3 281.2 -34.1% Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for 2019 as well as January 2020 were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December 2019, 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Moreover, starting November 2019 the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged. Passenger Traffic Overview Total passenger traffic in April 2020 dropped 98.3% YoY, primarily reflecting continued travel restrictions imposed by governments, aiming to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. International traffic declined by 98.7% YoY, while domestic traffic dropped 98.2% YoY. In Argentina, total passenger traffic decreased 99.3% YoY, as a result of prolonged measures implemented mid-March by the Government restricting both international and domestic flights to contain the breakout. International passenger traffic declined 98.5% with minimum levels due to repatriation flights, while domestic passenger traffic dropped 99.7% YoY. In Italy, passenger traffic declined 99.9% YoY, with traffic at Florence airport down 100% YoY due to the temporary halt of operations from March 14 to May 4, 2020 as per government regulations, while passenger traffic at Pisa Airport was down 99.9% YoY. In Brazil, total passenger traffic dropped 96.2% YoY, driven by decreases of 95.5% in domestic passenger traffic and 99.4% in international traffic. Passenger traffic declined 98.5% YoY in Uruguay, 97.5% in Armenia and 98.6% in Ecuador. Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Cargo volume decreased 56.2% on April 2020, mainly due to declines of 54.2% in Argentina, 87.7% in Brazil, 76.8% in Ecuador and 70.0% in Armenia; partially offset by a 60.6% increase in Uruguay, as a result of extraordinarily high seed exports. Aircraft movements declined 90.2% YoY in April 2020, driven by decreases across all segments due to travel restrictions: 92.1% in Argentina, 85.5% in Brazil, 96.8% in Italy, 87.7% in Ecuador, 84.9% in Uruguay, 87.0% in Armenia and 83.0% in Peru. Page 1 of 12 Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Apr'20(2) Apr'19(1)(2) % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina 25 3,391 -99.3% Italy 1 736 -99.9% Brazil 56 1,474 -96.2% Uruguay 3 176 -98.5% Ecuador 5 392 -98.6% Armenia 5 217 -97.5% Peru 18 275 -93.5% TOTAL 112 6,661 -98.3% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. YTD'20(2) YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. 8,919 14,494 -38.5% 1,004 2,156 -53.4% 4,421 6,443 -31.4% 529 818 -35.3% 986 1,497 -34.2% 560 796 -29.7% 804 1,028 -21.8% 17,223 27,233 -36.8% Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 8,626 18,825 -54.2% Italy 945 1,285 -26.5% Brazil 1,065 8,639 -87.7% Uruguay 4,090 2,547 60.6% Ecuador 770 3,316 -76.8% Armenia 511 1,704 -70.0% Peru 52 389 -86.5% TOTAL 16,059 36,704 -56.2% Aircraft Movements Argentina 2,791 35,553 -92.1% Italy 223 6,864 -96.8% Brazil 1,840 12,714 -85.5% Uruguay 359 2,375 -84.9% Ecuador 839 6,834 -87.7% Armenia 226 1,744 -87.0% Peru 406 2,383 -83.0% 54,172 74,881 -27.7% 4,157 4,365 -4.8% 16,755 32,163 -47.9% 10,392 8,642 20.2% 7,904 14,629 -46.0% 4,842 5,262 -8.0% 1,103 1,579 -30.1% 99,325 141,522 -29.8% 96,561 151,443 -36.2% 11,530 21,016 -45.1% 38,504 53,465 -28.0% 8,044 11,712 -31.3% 18,039 27,470 -34.3% 5,697 7,070 -19.4% 6,903 9,029 -23.5% TOTAL 6,684 68,467 -90.2% 185,278 281,205 -34.1% About Corporación América Airports Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com. Investor Relations Contact Gimena Albanesi Email: gimena.albanesi@caairports.com Phone: +5411 4852-6411 Page 2 of 12 Operating Statistics by Airport: Traffic, Cargo and Aircraft Movements Domestic Passenger Traffic International Passenger Traffic Transit Passengers Total Passenger Traffic Cargo volume Aircraft movements (in thousands) (in thousands) (2) (in thousands) (2) (in thousands) (in tons) Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Argentina Aeroparque (1) 3 833 -100% 0 20 -100% - 66 -100% 3 919 -100% 9 97 -90% 190 8,352 -98% Bariloche 0 99 -100% - 0 -100% - 1 -100% 0 100 -100% - - - 17 868 -98% Catamarca 0 5 -99% - - - 0 1 -96% 0 6 -99% - 8 -100% 18 209 -91% C. Rivadavia 0 52 -99% - - - 0 1 -96% 0 52 -99% 8 98 -92% 144 801 -82% Córdoba 0 244 -100% - 54 -100% - 15 -100% 0 313 -100% 33 157 -79% 69 2,471 -97% El Palomar 0 106 -100% 1 19 -96% - - - 1 125 -99% - - - 52 932 -94% Esquel 0 4 -100% - - - 0 0 25% 0 4 -99% - - - 20 77 -74% Ezeiza (1)(2) 0 80 -100% 16 941 -98% 0 18 -100% 16 1,040 -98% 8,557 17,592 -51% 611 7,100 -91% Formosa 0 9 -100% - 0 -100% 0 0 233% 0 9 -100% 9 16 -44% 18 148 -88% General Pico 0 0 -96% - - - - - - 0 0 -96% - - - 4 304 -99% Iguazú 0 118 -100% - 0 -100% 0 1 -90% 0 119 -100% - - - 10 1,029 -99% Jujuy 0 31 -100% - 0 -100% 0 0 -42% 0 31 -99% - 10 -100% 57 382 -85% La Rioja 0 6 -100% - - - - 1 -100% 0 7 -100% - 9 -100% 26 176 -85% Malargüe - 0 -100% - - - - - - - 0 -100% - - - - 28 -100% Mar del Plata 0 29 -100% 0 0 -52% 0 2 -99% 0 31 -100% 1 14 -95% 58 635 -91% Mendoza 0 155 -100% - 39 -100% 0 3 -97% 0 196 -100% 3 53 -94% 87 1,921 -95% Paraná 0 5 -100% - 0 -100% 0 0 0% 0 5 -100% - - - 105 186 -44% Posadas 0 28 -100% - 0 -100% 0 0 -98% 0 28 -100% - 25 -100% 22 354 -94% Pto Madryn 0 6 -100% - - - - - - 0 6 -100% - - - 6 61 -90% Reconquista - 0 -100% - 0 -100% 0 0 50% 0 0 -87% - - - 219 338 -35% Resistencia 0 24 -99% - 0 -100% 0 4 -100% 0 27 -99% - 40 -100% 45 362 -88% Río Cuarto 0 3 -100% - - - - - - 0 3 -100% - 1 -100% 28 83 -66% Page 3 of 12 Domestic Passenger Traffic International Passenger Traffic Transit Passengers Total Passenger Traffic Cargo volume Aircraft movements (in thousands) (in thousands) (2) (in thousands) (2) (in thousands) (in tons) Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Río Gallegos 1 19 -95% - 0 -100% - 1 -100% 1 20 -95% 4 40 -90% 45 274 -84% Río Grande 0 13 -98% - - - - 0 -100% 0 13 -98% - 21 -100% 22 204 -89% Salta 0 95 -100% 0 5 -100% 0 3 -99% 0 104 -100% 2 75 -97% 103 1,037 -90% San Fernando 0 1 -58% 0 1 -96% - - - 1 2 -78% - - - 508 3,614 -86% San Juan 0 - - - - - 0 - - 0 - - - - - 26 - - San Luis 0 7 -100% - - - - - - 0 7 -100% - 14 -100% 1 100 -99% San Rafael 0 4 -100% - - - 0 - - 0 4 -100% - - - 10 470 -98% Santa Rosa 0 4 -99% - - - - 0 -100% 0 4 -99% - 0 -100% 16 219 -93% Santiago del Estero 0 13 -100% - - - 0 - - 0 13 -100% - 12 -100% 18 238 -92% Tucumán 0 68 -100% - 4 -100% 0 1 -98% 0 72 -100% - 453 -100% 19 686 -97% Viedma 0 3 -99% - - - - - - 0 3 -99% - - - 5 52 -90% Villa Mercedes - 0 -100% - - - - 0 -100% - 0 -100% - - - 122 141 -13% Termas de Río Hondo - 2 -100% - - - - - - - 2 -100% - 1 -100% - 47 -100% Bahía Blanca 0 31 -100% - - - 0 2 -98% 0 33 -100% - 28 -100% 24 449 -95% Neuquén 0 87 -100% - 3 -100% 0 1 -96% 0 91 -100% - 59 -100% 66 1,205 -95% Total Argentina 7 2,184 -100% 17 1,086 -98% 0 121 -100% 25 3,391 -99% 8,626 18,825 -54% 2,791 35,553 -92% Italy Pisa 1 123 -100% - 361 -100% - 1 -100% 1 485 -100% 945 1,271 -26% 223 3,674 -94% Florence - 29 -100% - 223 -100% - - - - 252 -100% - 13 -100% - 3,190 -100% Total Italy 1 152 -100% - 584 -100% - 1 -100% 1 736 -100% 945 1,285 -26% 223 6,864 -97% Brazil Brasilia (3) 31 758 -96% 0 52 -100% 15 495 -97% 46 1,305 -97% 573 7,488 -92% 1,659 11,418 -85% Page 4 of 12 Domestic Passenger Traffic International Passenger Traffic Transit Passengers Total Passenger Traffic Cargo volume Aircraft movements (in thousands) (in thousands) (2) (in thousands) (2) (in thousands) (in tons) Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Natal 10 163 -94% 0 6 -98% - - - 10 169 -94% 492 1,151 -57% 181 1,296 -86% Total Brazil 41 921 -96% 0 59 -99% 15 495 -97% 56 1,474 -96% 1,065 8,639 -88% 1,840 12,714 -86% Uruguay Carrasco 0 0 -96% 3 168 -98% 0 0 -96% 3 169 -98% 4,090 2,547 61% 334 1,928 -83% Punta del Este - 0 -100% 0 7 -99% - - - 0 7 -99% - - - 25 447 -94% Total Uruguay 0 0 -96% 3 175 -98% 0 0 -96% 3 176 -98% 4,090 2,547 61% 359 2,375 -85% Ecuador Guayaquil 0 156 -100% 3 183 -98% 1 6 -76% 5 345 -99% 745 2,929 -75% 823 6,318 -87% Galápagos - 47 -100% 1 - - - - - 1 47 -99% 25 387 -94% 16 516 -97% Total Ecuador 0 203 -100% 4 183 -98% 1 6 -76% 5 392 -99% 770 3,316 -77% 839 6,834 -88% Armenia Zvartnots - - - 5 205 -97% - - - 5 205 -97% 511 1,704 -70% 226 1,674 -86% Shirak - - - - 12 -100% - - - - 12 -100% - - - - 70 -100% Total Armenia - - - 5 217 -98% - - - 5 217 -98% 511 1,704 -70% 226 1,744 -87% Peru Arequipa 1 158 -99% 1 1 -53% - - - 2 159 -99% 17 167 -90% 120 1,280 -91% Juliaca 0 34 -100% - - - - - - 0 34 -100% 6 69 -92% 38 298 -87% Puerto Maldonado 0 26 -99% - 0 -100% - - - 0 26 -99% - 56 -100% 24 204 -88% Tacna 0 35 -100% - 0 -100% - - - 0 35 -100% 18 79 -77% 44 352 -88% Ayacucho 15 21 -27% - - - - - - 15 21 -27% 11 18 -36% 180 249 -28% Page 5 of 12 Domestic Passenger Traffic International Passenger Traffic Transit Passengers Total Passenger Traffic Cargo volume Aircraft movements (in thousands) (in thousands) (2) (in thousands) (2) (in thousands) (in tons) Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Apr-20 Apr-19 % Var. Total Peru 17 274 -94% 1 1 -55% - - - 18 275 -94% 52 389 -87% 406 2,383 -83% Total CAAP 67 3,734 -98% 29 2,306 -99% 17 622 -97% 112 6,661 -98% 16,059 36,704 -56% 6,684 68,467 -90% Starting May 3, 2018, 50% of international air traffic in Aeroparque Airport was reassigned to Ezeiza Airport, and the remaining 50% was reassigned on April 1st, 2019. These measures are part of resolution 183/2018 issued by the

"Administración Nacional De Aviación Civil" (ANAC) which intends to optimize the management and infrastructure of Aeroparque Airport, taking into account the growing domestic aeronautical market and the seasonality of regional operations in Argentina. Aircrafts travelling to or from Uruguay are excluded from this resolution. Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, 2019 as well as January 2020, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November , 280 in December 2019, 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Note that this traffic report includes adjustments starting November 2019 as the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged. Page 6 of 12 Operating Statistics by Airport: Traffic, Cargo and Aircraft Movements Domestic Passenger Traffic International Passenger Traffic Transit Passengers Total Passenger Traffic Cargo volume Aircraft movements (in thousands) (in thousands) (2) (in thousands) (2) (in thousands) (in tons) YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. Argentina Aeroparque (1) 2,043 3,596 -43% 67 499 -86% 172 306 -44% 2,282 4,401 -48% 254 486 -48% 21,376 40,090 -47% Bariloche 427 525 -19% 3 0 1720% 3 5 -51% 433 530 -18% - 23 -100% 3,353 4,543 -26% Catamarca 10 19 -46% - - - 0 2 -92% 11 21 -50% 18 36 -50% 512 730 -30% C.Rivadavia 120 220 -45% - 0 -100% 1 1 -33% 121 221 -45% 180 363 -50% 2,189 3,348 -35% Córdoba 502 901 -44% 159 300 -47% 34 59 -42% 696 1,260 -45% 735 491 50% 6,475 11,316 -43% El Palomar 397 403 -2% 80 83 -4% - - - 477 487 -2% - - - 3,190 3,629 -12% Esquel 12 18 -33% 0 0 -31% 0 0 -4% 12 18 -33% - - - 377 500 -25% Ezeiza(1)(2) 237 291 -19% 2,473 3,749 -34% 72 81 -12% 2,781 4,122 -33% 51,637 70,753 -27% 20,769 27,900 -26% Formosa 18 33 -45% 0 0 -75% 0 0 233% 18 33 -45% 40 57 -30% 374 518 -28% General Pico 0 1 -20% - - - 0 - - 0 1 -19% - - - 804 962 -16% Iguazú 347 503 -31% 2 0 4186% 3 1 225% 352 504 -30% - - - 3,325 4,230 -21% Jujuy 80 131 -39% - 0 -100% 1 1 -36% 81 132 -39% 29 39 -27% 862 1,478 -42% La Rioja 10 19 -49% - - - 0 2 -97% 10 21 -53% 19 42 -54% 307 525 -42% Malargüe 0 0 -90% - - - - - - 0 0 -90% - - - 32 54 -41% Mar del Plata 108 175 -38% 0 0 44% 3 7 -52% 112 183 -39% 39 68 -42% 2,131 3,546 -40% Mendoza 337 572 -41% 91 195 -53% 2 8 -75% 430 775 -45% 280 349 -20% 4,390 7,682 -43% Paraná 8 17 -54% 0 0 -61% 0 0 -52% 8 17 -54% 0 - - 503 720 -30% Posadas 58 103 -44% 0 0 -38% 0 1 -88% 58 104 -45% 65 108 -39% 808 1,440 -44% Pto Madryn 12 28 -59% - - - 1 0 141% 12 28 -56% - - - 163 302 -46% Reconquista 0 3 -98% - 0 -100% 0 0 12% 0 3 -97% - - - 664 866 -23% Resistencia 38 78 -51% 0 0 -54% 9 7 37% 47 84 -44% 56 106 -47% 731 1,206 -39% Río Cuarto 4 12 -64% - - - - 0 -100% 4 12 -64% 11 7 75% 132 279 -53% Page 7 of 12 Domestic Passenger Traffic International Passenger Traffic Transit Passengers Total Passenger Traffic Cargo volume Aircraft movements (in thousands) (in thousands) (2) (in thousands) (2) (in thousands) (in tons) YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. Río Gallegos 59 89 -34% 0 0 316% 2 3 -46% 61 92 -34% 91 144 -37% 830 1,150 -28% Río Grande 29 51 -44% 0 0 -30% 0 1 -57% 29 52 -44% 44 62 -29% 485 792 -39% Salta 303 383 -21% 15 33 -54% 6 12 -56% 324 428 -24% 211 303 -30% 3,076 4,328 -29% San Fernando 3 6 -40% 4 5 -22% - - - 7 10 -32% - - - 9,709 14,036 -31% San Juan 29 38 -24% 0 0 462% 0 - - 29 38 -23% - - - 383 536 -29% San Luis 12 26 -53% - - - - - - 12 26 -53% 45 50 -11% 229 413 -45% San Rafael 11 18 -39% - - - 0 - - 11 18 -39% 1 - - 1,137 2,362 -52% Santa Rosa 7 15 -52% - - - 0 0 -60% 7 15 -52% - 5 -100% 606 990 -39% Santiago del Estero 24 50 -52% 0 - - 0 0 -33% 24 50 -52% 24 59 -59% 490 974 -50% Tucumán 166 278 -40% 12 29 -60% 0 4 -91% 178 311 -43% 165 972 -83% 1,608 2,892 -44% Viedma 8 13 -39% - - - - - - 8 13 -39% - - - 122 237 -49% Villa Mercedes 0 0 -6% - - - 0 0 100% 0 0 -1% - - - 530 381 39% Termas de Río Hondo 0 5 -91% - 0 -100% - - - 0 5 -91% - 1 -100% 44 159 -72% Bahía Blanca 53 115 -54% - - - 5 9 -47% 57 124 -54% 59 111 -47% 947 1,835 -48% Neuquén 222 340 -35% 0 11 -100% 3 2 18% 225 353 -36% 167 246 -32% 2,898 4,494 -36% Total Argentina 5,696 9,076 -37% 2,907 4,905 -41% 316 513 -38% 8,919 14,494 -38% 54,172 74,881 -28% 96,561 151,443 -36% Italy Pisa 231 430 -46% 388 946 -59% 0 1 -82% 619 1,377 -55% 4,116 4,288 -4% 6,068 11,027 -45% Florence 55 113 -51% 330 666 -50% - 0 -100% 385 779 -51% 41 78 -48% 5,462 9,989 -45% Total Italy 286 543 -47% 718 1,612 -55% 0 1 -82% 1,004 2,156 -53% 4,157 4,365 -5% 11,530 21,016 -45% Brazil Brasilia (3) 2,067 3,042 -32% 157 221 -29% 1,573 2,355 -33% 3,797 5,617 -32% 13,472 27,061 -50% 33,596 47,312 -29% Page 8 of 12 Domestic Passenger Traffic International Passenger Traffic Transit Passengers Total Passenger Traffic Cargo volume Aircraft movements (in thousands) (in thousands) (2) (in thousands) (2) (in thousands) (in tons) YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. Natal 596 795 -25% 28 30 -8% - - - 624 826 -24% 3,284 5,102 -36% 4,908 6,153 -20% Total Brazil 2,664 3,837 -31% 184 251 -26% 1,573 2,355 -33% 4,421 6,443 -31% 16,755 32,163 -48% 38,504 53,465 -28% Uruguay Carrasco 0 0 -42% 451 689 -34% 2 3 -40% 453 692 -34% 10,392 8,642 20% 4,995 7,407 -33% Punta del Este 0 0 233% 76 127 -40% - - - 76 127 -40% - - - 3,049 4,305 -29% Total Uruguay 0 0 25% 527 815 -35% 2 3 -40% 529 818 -35% 10,392 8,642 20% 8,044 11,712 -31% Ecuador Guayaquil 372 610 -39% 473 680 -30% 29 23 25% 874 1,313 -33% 6,726 13,059 -48% 16,759 25,446 -34% Galápagos 111 185 -40% 1 - - - - - 112 185 -40% 1,178 1,569 -25% 1,280 2,024 -37% Total Ecuador 483 795 -39% 473 680 -30% 29 23 25% 986 1,497 -34% 7,904 14,629 -46% 18,039 27,470 -34% Armenia Zvartnots - - - 532 752 -29% - - - 532 752 -29% 4,842 5,262 -8% 5,519 6,812 -19% Shirak - - - 28 44 -37% - - - 28 44 -37% - - - 178 258 -31% Total Armenia - - - 560 796 -30% - - - 560 796 -30% 4,842 5,262 -8% 5,697 7,070 -19% Peru Arequipa 411 569 -28% 6 1 369% - - - 417 570 -27% 507 726 -30% 3,178 4,558 -30% Juliaca 116 144 -20% 0 0 907% - - - 116 144 -20% 161 286 -44% 1,026 1,250 -18% Puerto Maldonado 73 95 -24% - 0 -100% - - - 73 95 -24% 152 206 -26% 690 874 -21% Tacna 110 139 -21% 0 0 0% - - - 110 139 -21% 228 296 -23% 966 1,368 -29% Ayacucho 89 80 10% - - - - - - 89 80 10% 55 64 -15% 1,043 979 7% Page 9 of 12 Domestic Passenger Traffic International Passenger Traffic Transit Passengers Total Passenger Traffic Cargo volume Aircraft movements (in thousands) (in thousands) (2) (in thousands) (2) (in thousands) (in tons) YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. Total Peru 798 1,027 -22% 6 1 361% - - - 804 1,028 -22% 1,103 1,579 -30% 6,903 9,029 -24% Total CAAP 9,927 15,279 -35% 5,376 9,060 -41% 1,920 2,894 -34% 17,223 27,233 -37% 99,325 141,522 -30% 185,278 281,205 -34% Starting May 3, 2018, 50% of international air traffic in Aeroparque Airport was reassigned to Ezeiza Airport, and the remaining 50% was reassigned on April 1st, 2019. These measures are part of resolution 183/2018 issued by the

"Administración Nacional De Aviación Civil" (ANAC) which intends to optimize the management and infrastructure of Aeroparque Airport, taking into account the growing domestic aeronautical market and the seasonality of regional operations in Argentina. Aircrafts travelling to or from Uruguay are excluded from this resolution. Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for 2019 as well as January 2020, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November , 280 in December 2019, 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Note that this traffic report includes adjustments starting November 2019 as the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged. Page 10 of 12 Operating Statistics by Segment: Traffic, Cargo and Aircraft Movement Apr'20 Apr'19 % Var. YTD'20 YTD'19 % Var. Argentina(1) Domestic Passengers (thousands) 7 2,184 -99.7% 5,696 9,076 -37.2% International Passengers (thousands) 17 1,086 -98.5% 2,907 4,905 -40.7% Transit passengers (thousands) 0 121 -99.6% 316 513 -38.4% Total passengers (thousands) 25 3,391 -99.3% 8,919 14,494 -38.5% Cargo volume (tons) 8,626 18,825 -54.2% 54,172 74,881 -27.7% Aircraft movements 2,791 35,553 -92.1% 96,561 151,443 -36.2% Italy Domestic Passengers (thousands) 1 152 -99.6% 286 543 -47.4% International Passengers (thousands) 0 584 -100.0% 718 1,612 -55.4% Transit passengers (thousands) 0 1 -100.0% 0 1 -81.7% Total passengers (thousands) 1 736 -99.9% 1,004 2,156 -53.4% Cargo volume (tons) 945 1,285 -26.5% 4,157 4,365 -4.8% Aircraft movements 223 6,864 -96.8% 11,530 21,016 -45.1% Brazil (2) Domestic Passengers (thousands) 41 921 -95.5% 2,664 3,837 -30.6% International Passengers (thousands) 0 59 -99.4% 184 251 -26.5% Transit passengers (thousands) 15 495 -97.0% 1,573 2,355 -33.2% Total passengers (thousands) 56 1,474 -96.2% 4,421 6,443 -31.4% Cargo volume (tons) 1,065 8,639 -87.7% 16,755 32,163 -47.9% Aircraft movements 1,840 12,714 -85.5% 38,504 53,465 -28.0% Uruguay Domestic Passengers (thousands) 0 0 -96.1% 0 0 24.6% International Passengers (thousands) 3 175 -98.5% 527 815 -35.4% Transit passengers (thousands) 0 0 -96.0% 2 3 -40.1% Total passengers (thousands) 3 176 -98.5% 529 818 -35.3% Cargo volume (tons) 4,090 2,547 60.6% 10,392 8,642 20.2% Aircraft movements 359 2,375 -84.9% 8,044 11,712 -31.3% Ecuador Domestic Passengers (thousands) 0 203 -99.8% 483 795 -39.2% International Passengers (thousands) 4 183 -98.0% 473 680 -30.4% Transit passengers (thousands) 1 6 -75.8% 29 23 25.1% Total passengers (thousands) 5 392 -98.6% 986 1,497 -34.2% Cargo volume (tons) 770 3,316 -76.8% 7,904 14,629 -46.0% Aircraft movements 839 6,834 -87.7% 18,039 27,470 -34.3% Armenia Domestic Passengers (thousands) 0 0 - 0 0 - International Passengers (thousands) 5 217 -97.5% 560 796 -29.7% Transit passengers (thousands) 0 0 - 0 0 - Total passengers (thousands) 5 217 -97.5% 560 796 -29.7% Cargo volume (tons) 511 1,704 -70.0% 4,842 5,262 -8.0% Aircraft movements 226 1,744 -87.0% 5,697 7,070 -19.4% Page 11 of 12 Peru Domestic Passengers (thousands) 17 274 -93.7% 798 1,027 -22.3% International Passengers (thousands) 1 1 -54.7% 6 1 360.9% Transit passengers (thousands) 0 0 - 0 0 - Total passengers (thousands) 18 275 -93.5% 804 1,028 -21.8% Cargo volume (tons) 52 389 -86.5% 1,103 1,579 -30.1% Aircraft movements 406 2,383 -83.0% 6,903 9,029 -23.5% Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for 2019 as well as January 2020, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December , 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Note that this traffic report includes adjustments starting November 2019 as the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged. Page 12 of 12 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Corporacion America Airports SA published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 00:44:00 UTC 0 Latest news on CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPOR 08:44p CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports Apr.. PU 07:13p CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A. : Reports March 2020 Passenger Traffic BU 04/15 CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A. : Reports a 48.7% YoY decline in Total Passeng.. BU 04/07 CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporacion america airports announces 4q19 a.. AQ 04/06 CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporacion America Airports Announces 4Q19 a.. BU 04/02 CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporación América Airports Announces Fourth.. BU 03/17 CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS S.A. : Reports Flat Total Passenger Traffic in Febr.. AQ 03/16 CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A. : Reports Flat Total Passenger Traffic in Febr.. BU 03/05 CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : CAAP Announces its Subsidiary ICASGA Files Re.. BU 02/19 CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporacion America Airports provides update .. AQ