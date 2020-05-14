Corporación America Airports S A : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports April 2020 Passenger Traffic
0
05/14/2020 | 08:44pm EDT
Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports April 2020 Passenger Traffic
Total passenger traffic down 98.3% driven by declines in all countries of operations as a result of the COVID-19
pandemic and travel restrictions worldwide
Luxembourg, May 14, 2020- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport
operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 98.3% decline year-over-year passenger traffic in April 2020.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights
Statistics
Apr'20(2)
Apr'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
67
3,734
-98.2%
International Passengers (thousands)
29
2,306
-98.7%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
17
622
-97.3%
Total Passengers (thousands)
112
6,661
-98.3%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
16.1
36.7
-56.2%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
6.7
68.5
-90.2%
YTD'20(1)(2)
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
9,927
15,279
-35.0%
5,376
9,060
-40.7%
1,920
2,894
-33.7%
17,223
27,233
-36.8%
99.3
141.5
-29.8%
185.3
281.2
-34.1%
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for 2019 as well as January 2020 were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December 2019, 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Moreover, starting November 2019 the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in April 2020 dropped 98.3% YoY, primarily reflecting continued travel restrictions imposed by governments, aiming to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. International traffic declined by 98.7% YoY, while domestic traffic dropped 98.2% YoY.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic decreased 99.3% YoY, as a result of prolonged measures implemented mid-March by the Government restricting both international and domestic flights to contain the breakout. International passenger traffic declined 98.5% with minimum levels due to repatriation flights, while domestic passenger traffic dropped 99.7% YoY.
In Italy, passenger traffic declined 99.9% YoY, with traffic at Florence airport down 100% YoY due to the temporary halt of operations from March 14 to May 4, 2020 as per government regulations, while passenger traffic at Pisa Airport was down 99.9% YoY.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic dropped 96.2% YoY, driven by decreases of 95.5% in domestic passenger traffic and 99.4% in international traffic. Passenger traffic declined 98.5% YoY in Uruguay, 97.5% in Armenia and 98.6% in Ecuador.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume decreased 56.2% on April 2020, mainly due to declines of 54.2% in Argentina, 87.7% in Brazil, 76.8% in Ecuador and 70.0% in Armenia; partially offset by a 60.6% increase in Uruguay, as a result of extraordinarily high seed exports.
Aircraft movements declined 90.2% YoY in April 2020, driven by decreases across all segments due to travel restrictions: 92.1% in Argentina, 85.5% in Brazil, 96.8% in Italy, 87.7% in Ecuador, 84.9% in Uruguay, 87.0% in Armenia and 83.0% in Peru.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Apr'20(2)
Apr'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina
25
3,391
-99.3%
Italy
1
736
-99.9%
Brazil
56
1,474
-96.2%
Uruguay
3
176
-98.5%
Ecuador
5
392
-98.6%
Armenia
5
217
-97.5%
Peru
18
275
-93.5%
TOTAL
112
6,661
-98.3%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
YTD'20(2)
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
8,919
14,494
-38.5%
1,004
2,156
-53.4%
4,421
6,443
-31.4%
529
818
-35.3%
986
1,497
-34.2%
560
796
-29.7%
804
1,028
-21.8%
17,223
27,233
-36.8%
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
8,626
18,825
-54.2%
Italy
945
1,285
-26.5%
Brazil
1,065
8,639
-87.7%
Uruguay
4,090
2,547
60.6%
Ecuador
770
3,316
-76.8%
Armenia
511
1,704
-70.0%
Peru
52
389
-86.5%
TOTAL
16,059
36,704
-56.2%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
2,791
35,553
-92.1%
Italy
223
6,864
-96.8%
Brazil
1,840
12,714
-85.5%
Uruguay
359
2,375
-84.9%
Ecuador
839
6,834
-87.7%
Armenia
226
1,744
-87.0%
Peru
406
2,383
-83.0%
54,172 74,881 -27.7%
4,157 4,365 -4.8%
16,755 32,163 -47.9%
10,392 8,642 20.2%
7,904 14,629 -46.0%
4,842 5,262 -8.0%
1,103
1,579
-30.1%
99,325 141,522 -29.8%
96,561
151,443
-36.2%
11,530
21,016
-45.1%
38,504
53,465
-28.0%
8,044
11,712
-31.3%
18,039
27,470
-34.3%
5,697
7,070
-19.4%
6,903
9,029
-23.5%
TOTAL
6,684
68,467
-90.2%
185,278
281,205
-34.1%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served
Operating Statistics by Airport: Traffic, Cargo and Aircraft Movements
Domestic Passenger Traffic
International Passenger Traffic
Transit Passengers
Total Passenger Traffic
Cargo volume
Aircraft movements
(in thousands)
(in thousands) (2)
(in thousands) (2)
(in thousands)
(in tons)
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Argentina
Aeroparque (1)
3
833
-100%
0
20
-100%
-
66
-100%
3
919
-100%
9
97
-90%
190
8,352
-98%
Bariloche
0
99
-100%
-
0
-100%
-
1
-100%
0
100
-100%
-
-
-
17
868
-98%
Catamarca
0
5
-99%
-
-
-
0
1
-96%
0
6
-99%
-
8
-100%
18
209
-91%
C. Rivadavia
0
52
-99%
-
-
-
0
1
-96%
0
52
-99%
8
98
-92%
144
801
-82%
Córdoba
0
244
-100%
-
54
-100%
-
15
-100%
0
313
-100%
33
157
-79%
69
2,471
-97%
El Palomar
0
106
-100%
1
19
-96%
-
-
-
1
125
-99%
-
-
-
52
932
-94%
Esquel
0
4
-100%
-
-
-
0
0
25%
0
4
-99%
-
-
-
20
77
-74%
Ezeiza (1)(2)
0
80
-100%
16
941
-98%
0
18
-100%
16
1,040
-98%
8,557
17,592
-51%
611
7,100
-91%
Formosa
0
9
-100%
-
0
-100%
0
0
233%
0
9
-100%
9
16
-44%
18
148
-88%
General Pico
0
0
-96%
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
0
-96%
-
-
-
4
304
-99%
Iguazú
0
118
-100%
-
0
-100%
0
1
-90%
0
119
-100%
-
-
-
10
1,029
-99%
Jujuy
0
31
-100%
-
0
-100%
0
0
-42%
0
31
-99%
-
10
-100%
57
382
-85%
La Rioja
0
6
-100%
-
-
-
-
1
-100%
0
7
-100%
-
9
-100%
26
176
-85%
Malargüe
-
0
-100%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
-100%
-
-
-
-
28
-100%
Mar del Plata
0
29
-100%
0
0
-52%
0
2
-99%
0
31
-100%
1
14
-95%
58
635
-91%
Mendoza
0
155
-100%
-
39
-100%
0
3
-97%
0
196
-100%
3
53
-94%
87
1,921
-95%
Paraná
0
5
-100%
-
0
-100%
0
0
0%
0
5
-100%
-
-
-
105
186
-44%
Posadas
0
28
-100%
-
0
-100%
0
0
-98%
0
28
-100%
-
25
-100%
22
354
-94%
Pto Madryn
0
6
-100%
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
6
-100%
-
-
-
6
61
-90%
Reconquista
-
0
-100%
-
0
-100%
0
0
50%
0
0
-87%
-
-
-
219
338
-35%
Resistencia
0
24
-99%
-
0
-100%
0
4
-100%
0
27
-99%
-
40
-100%
45
362
-88%
Río Cuarto
0
3
-100%
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
3
-100%
-
1
-100%
28
83
-66%
Domestic Passenger Traffic
International Passenger Traffic
Transit Passengers
Total Passenger Traffic
Cargo volume
Aircraft movements
(in thousands)
(in thousands) (2)
(in thousands) (2)
(in thousands)
(in tons)
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19 % Var.
Río Gallegos
1
19
-95%
-
0
-100%
-
1
-100%
1
20
-95%
4
40
-90%
45
274
-84%
Río Grande
0
13
-98%
-
-
-
-
0
-100%
0
13
-98%
-
21
-100%
22
204
-89%
Salta
0
95
-100%
0
5
-100%
0
3
-99%
0
104
-100%
2
75
-97%
103
1,037
-90%
San Fernando
0
1
-58%
0
1
-96%
-
-
-
1
2
-78%
-
-
-
508
3,614
-86%
San Juan
0
-
-
-
-
-
0
-
-
0
-
-
-
-
-
26
-
-
San Luis
0
7
-100%
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
7
-100%
-
14
-100%
1
100
-99%
San Rafael
0
4
-100%
-
-
-
0
-
-
0
4
-100%
-
-
-
10
470
-98%
Santa Rosa
0
4
-99%
-
-
-
-
0
-100%
0
4
-99%
-
0
-100%
16
219
-93%
Santiago del Estero
0
13
-100%
-
-
-
0
-
-
0
13
-100%
-
12
-100%
18
238
-92%
Tucumán
0
68
-100%
-
4
-100%
0
1
-98%
0
72
-100%
-
453
-100%
19
686
-97%
Viedma
0
3
-99%
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
3
-99%
-
-
-
5
52
-90%
Villa Mercedes
-
0
-100%
-
-
-
-
0
-100%
-
0
-100%
-
-
-
122
141
-13%
Termas de Río Hondo
-
2
-100%
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2
-100%
-
1
-100%
-
47
-100%
Bahía Blanca
0
31
-100%
-
-
-
0
2
-98%
0
33
-100%
-
28
-100%
24
449
-95%
Neuquén
0
87
-100%
-
3
-100%
0
1
-96%
0
91
-100%
-
59
-100%
66
1,205
-95%
Total Argentina
7
2,184
-100%
17
1,086
-98%
0
121
-100%
25
3,391
-99%
8,626
18,825
-54%
2,791
35,553
-92%
Italy
Pisa
1
123
-100%
-
361
-100%
-
1
-100%
1
485
-100%
945
1,271
-26%
223
3,674
-94%
Florence
-
29
-100%
-
223
-100%
-
-
-
-
252
-100%
-
13
-100%
-
3,190
-100%
Total Italy
1
152
-100%
-
584
-100%
-
1
-100%
1
736
-100%
945
1,285
-26%
223
6,864
-97%
Brazil
Brasilia (3)
31
758
-96%
0
52
-100%
15
495
-97%
46
1,305
-97%
573
7,488
-92%
1,659
11,418
-85%
Domestic Passenger Traffic
International Passenger Traffic
Transit Passengers
Total Passenger Traffic
Cargo volume
Aircraft movements
(in thousands)
(in thousands) (2)
(in thousands) (2)
(in thousands)
(in tons)
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19 % Var.
Natal
10
163
-94%
0
6
-98%
-
-
-
10
169
-94%
492
1,151
-57%
181
1,296
-86%
Total Brazil
41
921
-96%
0
59
-99%
15
495
-97%
56
1,474
-96%
1,065
8,639
-88%
1,840
12,714
-86%
Uruguay
Carrasco
0
0
-96%
3
168
-98%
0
0
-96%
3
169
-98%
4,090
2,547
61%
334
1,928
-83%
Punta del Este
-
0
-100%
0
7
-99%
-
-
-
0
7
-99%
-
-
-
25
447
-94%
Total Uruguay
0
0
-96%
3
175
-98%
0
0
-96%
3
176
-98%
4,090
2,547
61%
359
2,375
-85%
Ecuador
Guayaquil
0
156
-100%
3
183
-98%
1
6
-76%
5
345
-99%
745
2,929
-75%
823
6,318
-87%
Galápagos
-
47
-100%
1
-
-
-
-
-
1
47
-99%
25
387
-94%
16
516
-97%
Total Ecuador
0
203
-100%
4
183
-98%
1
6
-76%
5
392
-99%
770
3,316
-77%
839
6,834
-88%
Armenia
Zvartnots
-
-
-
5
205
-97%
-
-
-
5
205
-97%
511
1,704
-70%
226
1,674
-86%
Shirak
-
-
-
-
12
-100%
-
-
-
-
12
-100%
-
-
-
-
70
-100%
Total Armenia
-
-
-
5
217
-98%
-
-
-
5
217
-98%
511
1,704
-70%
226
1,744
-87%
Peru
Arequipa
1
158
-99%
1
1
-53%
-
-
-
2
159
-99%
17
167
-90%
120
1,280
-91%
Juliaca
0
34
-100%
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
34
-100%
6
69
-92%
38
298
-87%
Puerto Maldonado
0
26
-99%
-
0
-100%
-
-
-
0
26
-99%
-
56
-100%
24
204
-88%
Tacna
0
35
-100%
-
0
-100%
-
-
-
0
35
-100%
18
79
-77%
44
352
-88%
Ayacucho
15
21
-27%
-
-
-
-
-
-
15
21
-27%
11
18
-36%
180
249
-28%
Domestic Passenger Traffic
International Passenger Traffic
Transit Passengers
Total Passenger Traffic
Cargo volume
Aircraft movements
(in thousands)
(in thousands) (2)
(in thousands) (2)
(in thousands)
(in tons)
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Apr-20
Apr-19
% Var.
Total Peru
17
274
-94%
1
1
-55%
-
-
-
18
275
-94%
52
389
-87%
406
2,383
-83%
Total CAAP
67
3,734
-98%
29
2,306
-99%
17
622
-97%
112
6,661
-98%
16,059
36,704
-56%
6,684
68,467
-90%
Starting May 3, 2018, 50% of international air traffic in Aeroparque Airport was reassigned to Ezeiza Airport, and the remaining 50% was reassigned on April 1st, 2019. These measures are part of resolution 183/2018 issued by the
"Administración Nacional De Aviación Civil" (ANAC) which intends to optimize the management and infrastructure of Aeroparque Airport, taking into account the growing domestic aeronautical market and the seasonality of regional operations in Argentina. Aircrafts travelling to or from Uruguay are excluded from this resolution.
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, 2019 as well as January 2020, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December 2019, 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Note that this traffic report includes adjustments starting November 2019 as the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged.
Operating Statistics by Airport: Traffic, Cargo and Aircraft Movements
Domestic Passenger Traffic
International Passenger Traffic
Transit Passengers
Total Passenger Traffic
Cargo volume
Aircraft movements
(in thousands)
(in thousands) (2)
(in thousands) (2)
(in thousands)
(in tons)
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
Argentina
Aeroparque (1)
2,043
3,596
-43%
67
499
-86%
172
306
-44%
2,282
4,401
-48%
254
486
-48%
21,376
40,090
-47%
Bariloche
427
525
-19%
3
0
1720%
3
5
-51%
433
530
-18%
-
23
-100%
3,353
4,543
-26%
Catamarca
10
19
-46%
-
-
-
0
2
-92%
11
21
-50%
18
36
-50%
512
730
-30%
C.Rivadavia
120
220
-45%
-
0
-100%
1
1
-33%
121
221
-45%
180
363
-50%
2,189
3,348
-35%
Córdoba
502
901
-44%
159
300
-47%
34
59
-42%
696
1,260
-45%
735
491
50%
6,475
11,316
-43%
El Palomar
397
403
-2%
80
83
-4%
-
-
-
477
487
-2%
-
-
-
3,190
3,629
-12%
Esquel
12
18
-33%
0
0
-31%
0
0
-4%
12
18
-33%
-
-
-
377
500
-25%
Ezeiza(1)(2)
237
291
-19%
2,473
3,749
-34%
72
81
-12%
2,781
4,122
-33%
51,637
70,753
-27%
20,769
27,900
-26%
Formosa
18
33
-45%
0
0
-75%
0
0
233%
18
33
-45%
40
57
-30%
374
518
-28%
General Pico
0
1
-20%
-
-
-
0
-
-
0
1
-19%
-
-
-
804
962
-16%
Iguazú
347
503
-31%
2
0
4186%
3
1
225%
352
504
-30%
-
-
-
3,325
4,230
-21%
Jujuy
80
131
-39%
-
0
-100%
1
1
-36%
81
132
-39%
29
39
-27%
862
1,478
-42%
La Rioja
10
19
-49%
-
-
-
0
2
-97%
10
21
-53%
19
42
-54%
307
525
-42%
Malargüe
0
0
-90%
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
0
-90%
-
-
-
32
54
-41%
Mar del Plata
108
175
-38%
0
0
44%
3
7
-52%
112
183
-39%
39
68
-42%
2,131
3,546
-40%
Mendoza
337
572
-41%
91
195
-53%
2
8
-75%
430
775
-45%
280
349
-20%
4,390
7,682
-43%
Paraná
8
17
-54%
0
0
-61%
0
0
-52%
8
17
-54%
0
-
-
503
720
-30%
Posadas
58
103
-44%
0
0
-38%
0
1
-88%
58
104
-45%
65
108
-39%
808
1,440
-44%
Pto Madryn
12
28
-59%
-
-
-
1
0
141%
12
28
-56%
-
-
-
163
302
-46%
Reconquista
0
3
-98%
-
0
-100%
0
0
12%
0
3
-97%
-
-
-
664
866
-23%
Resistencia
38
78
-51%
0
0
-54%
9
7
37%
47
84
-44%
56
106
-47%
731
1,206
-39%
Río Cuarto
4
12
-64%
-
-
-
-
0
-100%
4
12
-64%
11
7
75%
132
279
-53%
Domestic Passenger Traffic
International Passenger Traffic
Transit Passengers
Total Passenger Traffic
Cargo volume
Aircraft movements
(in thousands)
(in thousands) (2)
(in thousands) (2)
(in thousands)
(in tons)
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
Río Gallegos
59
89
-34%
0
0
316%
2
3
-46%
61
92
-34%
91
144
-37%
830
1,150
-28%
Río Grande
29
51
-44%
0
0
-30%
0
1
-57%
29
52
-44%
44
62
-29%
485
792
-39%
Salta
303
383
-21%
15
33
-54%
6
12
-56%
324
428
-24%
211
303
-30%
3,076
4,328
-29%
San Fernando
3
6
-40%
4
5
-22%
-
-
-
7
10
-32%
-
-
-
9,709
14,036
-31%
San Juan
29
38
-24%
0
0
462%
0
-
-
29
38
-23%
-
-
-
383
536
-29%
San Luis
12
26
-53%
-
-
-
-
-
-
12
26
-53%
45
50
-11%
229
413
-45%
San Rafael
11
18
-39%
-
-
-
0
-
-
11
18
-39%
1
-
-
1,137
2,362
-52%
Santa Rosa
7
15
-52%
-
-
-
0
0
-60%
7
15
-52%
-
5
-100%
606
990
-39%
Santiago del Estero
24
50
-52%
0
-
-
0
0
-33%
24
50
-52%
24
59
-59%
490
974
-50%
Tucumán
166
278
-40%
12
29
-60%
0
4
-91%
178
311
-43%
165
972
-83%
1,608
2,892
-44%
Viedma
8
13
-39%
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
13
-39%
-
-
-
122
237
-49%
Villa Mercedes
0
0
-6%
-
-
-
0
0
100%
0
0
-1%
-
-
-
530
381
39%
Termas de Río Hondo
0
5
-91%
-
0
-100%
-
-
-
0
5
-91%
-
1
-100%
44
159
-72%
Bahía Blanca
53
115
-54%
-
-
-
5
9
-47%
57
124
-54%
59
111
-47%
947
1,835
-48%
Neuquén
222
340
-35%
0
11
-100%
3
2
18%
225
353
-36%
167
246
-32%
2,898
4,494
-36%
Total Argentina
5,696
9,076
-37%
2,907
4,905
-41%
316
513
-38%
8,919
14,494
-38%
54,172
74,881
-28%
96,561
151,443
-36%
Italy
Pisa
231
430
-46%
388
946
-59%
0
1
-82%
619
1,377
-55%
4,116
4,288
-4%
6,068
11,027
-45%
Florence
55
113
-51%
330
666
-50%
-
0
-100%
385
779
-51%
41
78
-48%
5,462
9,989
-45%
Total Italy
286
543
-47%
718
1,612
-55%
0
1
-82%
1,004
2,156
-53%
4,157
4,365
-5%
11,530
21,016
-45%
Brazil
Brasilia (3)
2,067
3,042
-32%
157
221
-29%
1,573
2,355
-33%
3,797
5,617
-32%
13,472
27,061
-50%
33,596
47,312
-29%
Domestic Passenger Traffic
International Passenger Traffic
Transit Passengers
Total Passenger Traffic
Cargo volume
Aircraft movements
(in thousands)
(in thousands) (2)
(in thousands) (2)
(in thousands)
(in tons)
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
Natal
596
795
-25%
28
30
-8%
-
-
-
624
826
-24%
3,284
5,102
-36%
4,908
6,153
-20%
Total Brazil
2,664
3,837
-31%
184
251
-26%
1,573
2,355
-33%
4,421
6,443
-31%
16,755
32,163
-48%
38,504
53,465
-28%
Uruguay
Carrasco
0
0
-42%
451
689
-34%
2
3
-40%
453
692
-34%
10,392
8,642
20%
4,995
7,407
-33%
Punta del Este
0
0
233%
76
127
-40%
-
-
-
76
127
-40%
-
-
-
3,049
4,305
-29%
Total Uruguay
0
0
25%
527
815
-35%
2
3
-40%
529
818
-35%
10,392
8,642
20%
8,044
11,712
-31%
Ecuador
Guayaquil
372
610
-39%
473
680
-30%
29
23
25%
874
1,313
-33%
6,726
13,059
-48%
16,759
25,446
-34%
Galápagos
111
185
-40%
1
-
-
-
-
-
112
185
-40%
1,178
1,569
-25%
1,280
2,024
-37%
Total Ecuador
483
795
-39%
473
680
-30%
29
23
25%
986
1,497
-34%
7,904
14,629
-46%
18,039
27,470
-34%
Armenia
Zvartnots
-
-
-
532
752
-29%
-
-
-
532
752
-29%
4,842
5,262
-8%
5,519
6,812
-19%
Shirak
-
-
-
28
44
-37%
-
-
-
28
44
-37%
-
-
-
178
258
-31%
Total Armenia
-
-
-
560
796
-30%
-
-
-
560
796
-30%
4,842
5,262
-8%
5,697
7,070
-19%
Peru
Arequipa
411
569
-28%
6
1
369%
-
-
-
417
570
-27%
507
726
-30%
3,178
4,558
-30%
Juliaca
116
144
-20%
0
0
907%
-
-
-
116
144
-20%
161
286
-44%
1,026
1,250
-18%
Puerto Maldonado
73
95
-24%
-
0
-100%
-
-
-
73
95
-24%
152
206
-26%
690
874
-21%
Tacna
110
139
-21%
0
0
0%
-
-
-
110
139
-21%
228
296
-23%
966
1,368
-29%
Ayacucho
89
80
10%
-
-
-
-
-
-
89
80
10%
55
64
-15%
1,043
979
7%
Domestic Passenger Traffic
International Passenger Traffic
Transit Passengers
Total Passenger Traffic
Cargo volume
Aircraft movements
(in thousands)
(in thousands) (2)
(in thousands) (2)
(in thousands)
(in tons)
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
Total Peru
798
1,027
-22%
6
1
361%
-
-
-
804
1,028
-22%
1,103
1,579
-30%
6,903
9,029
-24%
Total CAAP
9,927
15,279
-35%
5,376
9,060
-41%
1,920
2,894
-34%
17,223
27,233
-37%
99,325
141,522
-30%
185,278
281,205
-34%
Starting May 3, 2018, 50% of international air traffic in Aeroparque Airport was reassigned to Ezeiza Airport, and the remaining 50% was reassigned on April 1st, 2019. These measures are part of resolution 183/2018 issued by the
"Administración Nacional De Aviación Civil" (ANAC) which intends to optimize the management and infrastructure of Aeroparque Airport, taking into account the growing domestic aeronautical market and the seasonality of regional operations in Argentina. Aircrafts travelling to or from Uruguay are excluded from this resolution.
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for 2019 as well as January 2020, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December 2019, 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Note that this traffic report includes adjustments starting November 2019 as the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged.
Operating Statistics by Segment: Traffic, Cargo and Aircraft Movement
Apr'20
Apr'19
% Var.
YTD'20
YTD'19
% Var.
Argentina(1)
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
7
2,184
-99.7%
5,696
9,076
-37.2%
International Passengers (thousands)
17
1,086
-98.5%
2,907
4,905
-40.7%
Transit passengers (thousands)
0
121
-99.6%
316
513
-38.4%
Total passengers (thousands)
25
3,391
-99.3%
8,919
14,494
-38.5%
Cargo volume (tons)
8,626
18,825
-54.2%
54,172
74,881
-27.7%
Aircraft movements
2,791
35,553
-92.1%
96,561
151,443
-36.2%
Italy
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
1
152
-99.6%
286
543
-47.4%
International Passengers (thousands)
0
584
-100.0%
718
1,612
-55.4%
Transit passengers (thousands)
0
1
-100.0%
0
1
-81.7%
Total passengers (thousands)
1
736
-99.9%
1,004
2,156
-53.4%
Cargo volume (tons)
945
1,285
-26.5%
4,157
4,365
-4.8%
Aircraft movements
223
6,864
-96.8%
11,530
21,016
-45.1%
Brazil (2)
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
41
921
-95.5%
2,664
3,837
-30.6%
International Passengers (thousands)
0
59
-99.4%
184
251
-26.5%
Transit passengers (thousands)
15
495
-97.0%
1,573
2,355
-33.2%
Total passengers (thousands)
56
1,474
-96.2%
4,421
6,443
-31.4%
Cargo volume (tons)
1,065
8,639
-87.7%
16,755
32,163
-47.9%
Aircraft movements
1,840
12,714
-85.5%
38,504
53,465
-28.0%
Uruguay
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
0
0
-96.1%
0
0
24.6%
International Passengers (thousands)
3
175
-98.5%
527
815
-35.4%
Transit passengers (thousands)
0
0
-96.0%
2
3
-40.1%
Total passengers (thousands)
3
176
-98.5%
529
818
-35.3%
Cargo volume (tons)
4,090
2,547
60.6%
10,392
8,642
20.2%
Aircraft movements
359
2,375
-84.9%
8,044
11,712
-31.3%
Ecuador
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
0
203
-99.8%
483
795
-39.2%
International Passengers (thousands)
4
183
-98.0%
473
680
-30.4%
Transit passengers (thousands)
1
6
-75.8%
29
23
25.1%
Total passengers (thousands)
5
392
-98.6%
986
1,497
-34.2%
Cargo volume (tons)
770
3,316
-76.8%
7,904
14,629
-46.0%
Aircraft movements
839
6,834
-87.7%
18,039
27,470
-34.3%
Armenia
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
0
0
-
0
0
-
International Passengers (thousands)
5
217
-97.5%
560
796
-29.7%
Transit passengers (thousands)
0
0
-
0
0
-
Total passengers (thousands)
5
217
-97.5%
560
796
-29.7%
Cargo volume (tons)
511
1,704
-70.0%
4,842
5,262
-8.0%
Aircraft movements
226
1,744
-87.0%
5,697
7,070
-19.4%
Peru
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
17
274
-93.7%
798
1,027
-22.3%
International Passengers (thousands)
1
1
-54.7%
6
1
360.9%
Transit passengers (thousands)
0
0
-
0
0
-
Total passengers (thousands)
18
275
-93.5%
804
1,028
-21.8%
Cargo volume (tons)
52
389
-86.5%
1,103
1,579
-30.1%
Aircraft movements
406
2,383
-83.0%
6,903
9,029
-23.5%
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for 2019 as well as January 2020, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December , 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Note that this traffic report includes adjustments starting November 2019 as the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged.
