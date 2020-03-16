Log in
Corporación América Airports S.A. : Reports Flat Total Passenger Traffic in February 2020

03/16/2020 | 09:07pm EDT

Passenger traffic down 3.7% in Argentina and 8.7% in Uruguay, partially offset by growth in Perú, Ecuador and Armenia

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today preliminary unchanged year-over-year passenger traffic in February 2020.

 

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

Statistics

Feb'20(2)

Feb'19(1)(2)

 

% Var.

 

YTD'20(2)

 

YTD'19(1)(2)

 

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

3,696

3,590

 

3.0%

 

7,805

 

7,600

 

2.7%

International Passengers (thousands)

2,062

2,107

 

-2.1%

 

4,292

 

4,487

 

-4.4%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

643

729

 

-11.7%

 

1,474

 

1,578

 

-6.6%

Total Passengers (thousands)

6,401

6,426

 

-0.4%

 

13,570

 

13,666

 

-0.7%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

28.2

33.8

 

-16.7%

 

58.8

 

66.6

 

-11.8%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

64.9

66.5

 

-2.4%

 

136.6

 

141.2

 

-3.3%

       

(1)

 Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for January and February 2019, as well as January 2020, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(2)

 Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December 2019, 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Moreover, starting November 2019 the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in February 2020 remained relatively flat YoY, primarily reflecting declines of 3.7% in Argentina and 8.7% in Uruguay, partially offset by growth of 24.3% in Perú, 17.6% in Armenia and 10.5% in Ecuador.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic decreased 3.7% YoY, driven by an 8.4% decline in international passenger traffic, reflecting sustained difficult macro conditions in the country. This mainly reflects lower traffic to Brazil and other neighboring countries, together with a decline in traffic to the US. Passenger traffic was also impacted by the reduction in airlines routes and frequencies in recent months. Domestic passenger traffic remained flat compared with a particularly strong month in the year ago period, in addition to weak economic conditions this quarter.

In Italy, passenger traffic growth of 0.9% YoY was mainly driven by a 12.4% increase in international traffic at Florence Airport, reflecting Vueling’s four new routes opened last September and additional frequencies in its existing routes. Passenger traffic at Pisa Airport dropped 3.6% YoY, mainly due to a 6.7% decline in International traffic, partially offset by a 2.7% increase in domestic passenger traffic. In addition, COVID-19 emergency measures generated a sharp decline in passenger traffic in the last days of February, reflecting an overall decline of approximately 25% in that specific period.

In Brazil, estimated figures are disclosed given delays in the submission of information for 195 flights out of a total of 12,602 flights, due to information systems transition. Total passenger traffic remained relatively flat YoY with increases of 6.7% in domestic passenger traffic and 16.5% in international passenger traffic, which more than offset a 12.5% decline in transit traffic. In addition, LATAM Airlines added frequencies to the Northeast and Southeast during the summer season while Gol continues to add routes and frequencies in line with its plan to expand operations at Brasilia Airport.

In Uruguay, passenger traffic declined 8.7% YoY, due to a 32.0% decline in passenger traffic at Punta del Este Airport, reflecting lower Argentine passengers due to difficult macro conditions, and, to lesser extent, a reduction in frequencies from Rio de Janeiro to Carrasco Airport. This was partially offset by the two additional frequencies to Madrid, Spain, opened by Iberia in July 2019.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 17.6% YoY, benefiting from the addition of several routes and frequencies during 2019 and higher connectivity to Moscow, Russia, coupled with the good performance of Azimuth Airlines’ flights to Russian destinations Rostov and Sochi. Aircompany Armenia’s flights to regional destinations, as well as low-cost carrier Ryanair flights to Rome and Milan, Italy.

In Ecuador, total passenger traffic increased 10.5% YoY, driven by a 20.9% rise in international traffic, mainly reflecting the continued good performance of Jet Blue’s routes to Fort Lauderdale and New York, USA, American Airlines’ daily route to Dallas, USA, and Interjet’s daily routes to both Cancún and Ciudad de México, México. Growth was further supported by Iberia’s route to Madrid, Spain, opened in December, which more than offset the cancelation of LATAM’s route to the same destination.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume declined 16.7% in February 2020, mainly as a result of declines of 14.8% in Argentina, 25.9% in Brazil and 30.6% in Ecuador, partially offset by a 15.1% increase in Armenia. Aircraft movements declined 2.4% YoY in February 2020, driven by declines of 5.6% in Argentina and 8.6% in Uruguay, partially offset by an increase of 6.6% in Italy, 18.4% in Armenia and 10.4% in Peru.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

Feb'20(2)

Feb'19(1)(2)

% Var.

YTD'20(2)

YTD'19(1)(2)

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

3,379

3,509

-3.7%

7,021

7,362

-4.6%

Italy

433

429

0.9%

913

889

2.7%

Brazil

1,515

1,521

-0.4%

3,391

3,387

0.1%

Uruguay

193

211

-8.7%

426

458

-7.0%

Ecuador

378

342

10.5%

763

695

9.8%

Armenia

196

167

17.6%

431

379

13.7%

Peru

307

247

24.3%

626

496

26.2%

TOTAL

6,401

6,426

-0.4%

13,570

13,666

-0.7%

 

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cargo Volume (tons)

Argentina

14,546

 

17,067

 

-14.8%

 

32,932

 

35,911

 

-8.3%

Italy

997

 

990

 

0.8%

 

2,116

 

2,017

 

4.9%

Brazil

6,252

 

8,441

 

-25.9%

 

10,863

 

14,483

 

-25.0%

Uruguay

1,876

 

1,937

 

-3.1%

 

3,919

 

3,846

 

1.9%

Ecuador

2,515

 

3,626

 

-30.6%

 

5,523

 

7,358

 

-24.9%

Armenia

1,575

 

1,368

 

15.1%

 

2,603

 

2,227

 

16.9%

Peru

418

 

418

 

0.1%

 

824

 

787

 

4.7%

TOTAL

28,179

 

33,846

 

-16.7%

 

58,781

 

66,629

 

-11.8%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

34,348

 

36,403

 

-5.6%

 

71,104

 

76,543

 

-7.1%

Italy

4,585

 

4,302

 

6.6%

 

9,403

 

8,946

 

5.1%

Brazil

12,602

 

12,710

 

-0.8%

 

26,849

 

27,380

 

-1.9%

Uruguay

2,602

 

2,848

 

-8.6%

 

6,137

 

6,789

 

-9.6%

Ecuador

6,548

 

6,545

 

0.0%

 

14,043

 

13,699

 

2.5%

Armenia

1,837

 

1,552

 

18.4%

 

4,075

 

3,500

 

16.4%

Peru

2,400

 

2,174

 

10.4%

 

4,991

 

4,338

 

15.1%

TOTAL

64,922

 

66,534

 

-2.4%

 

136,602

 

141,195

 

-3.3%

         

To obtain the full text of this press release, please click on the following link: http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.


© Business Wire 2020
