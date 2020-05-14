Corporación América Airports S.A. : Reports March 2020 Passenger Traffic
05/14/2020 | 07:13pm EDT
Total passenger traffic down 98.3% driven by declines in all countries of operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions worldwide
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 98.3% decline year-over-year passenger traffic in April 2020.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights
Statistics
Apr'20(2)
Apr'19(1)(2)
% Var.
YTD'20(1)(2)
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
67
3,734
-98.2%
9,927
15,279
-35.0%
International Passengers (thousands)
29
2,306
-98.7%
5,376
9,060
-40.7%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
17
622
-97.3%
1,920
2,894
-33.7%
Total Passengers (thousands)
112
6,661
-98.3%
17,223
27,233
-36.8%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
16.1
36.7
-56.2%
99.3
141.5
-29.8%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
6.7
68.5
-90.2%
185.3
281.2
-34.1%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for 2019 as well as January 2020 were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December 2019, 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Moreover, starting November 2019 the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in April 2020 dropped 98.3% YoY, primarily reflecting continued travel restrictions imposed by governments, aiming to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. International traffic declined by 98.7% YoY, while domestic traffic dropped 98.2% YoY.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic decreased 99.3% YoY, as a result of prolonged measures implemented mid-March by the Government restricting both international and domestic flights to contain the breakout. International passenger traffic declined 98.5% with minimum levels due to repatriation flights, while domestic passenger traffic dropped 99.7% YoY.
In Italy, passenger traffic declined 99.9% YoY, with traffic at Florence airport down 100% YoY due to the temporary halt of operations from March 14 to May 4, 2020 as per government regulations, while passenger traffic at Pisa Airport was down 99.9% YoY.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic dropped 96.2% YoY, driven by decreases of 95.5% in domestic passenger traffic and 99.4% in international traffic. Passenger traffic declined 98.5% YoY in Uruguay, 97.5% in Armenia and 98.6% in Ecuador.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume decreased56.2% on April 2020, mainly due to declines of 54.2% in Argentina, 87.7% in Brazil, 76.8% in Ecuador and 70.0% in Armenia; partially offset by a 60.6% increase in Uruguay, as a result of extraordinarily high seed exports.
Aircraft movements declined 90.2% YoY in April 2020, driven by decreases across all segments due to travel restrictions: 92.1% in Argentina, 85.5% in Brazil, 96.8% in Italy, 87.7% in Ecuador, 84.9% in Uruguay, 87.0% in Armenia and 83.0% in Peru.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Apr'20(2)
Apr'19(1)(2)
% Var.
YTD'20(2)
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina
25
3,391
-99.3%
8,919
14,494
-38.5%
Italy
1
736
-99.9%
1,004
2,156
-53.4%
Brazil
56
1,474
-96.2%
4,421
6,443
-31.4%
Uruguay
3
176
-98.5%
529
818
-35.3%
Ecuador
5
392
-98.6%
986
1,497
-34.2%
Armenia
5
217
-97.5%
560
796
-29.7%
Peru
18
275
-93.5%
804
1,028
-21.8%
TOTAL
112
6,661
-98.3%
17,223
27,233
-36.8%
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
8,626
18,825
-54.2%
54,172
74,881
-27.7%
Italy
945
1,285
-26.5%
4,157
4,365
-4.8%
Brazil
1,065
8,639
-87.7%
16,755
32,163
-47.9%
Uruguay
4,090
2,547
60.6%
10,392
8,642
20.2%
Ecuador
770
3,316
-76.8%
7,904
14,629
-46.0%
Armenia
511
1,704
-70.0%
4,842
5,262
-8.0%
Peru
52
389
-86.5%
1,103
1,579
-30.1%
TOTAL
16,059
36,704
-56.2%
99,325
141,522
-29.8%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
2,791
35,553
-92.1%
96,561
151,443
-36.2%
Italy
223
6,864
-96.8%
11,530
21,016
-45.1%
Brazil
1,840
12,714
-85.5%
38,504
53,465
-28.0%
Uruguay
359
2,375
-84.9%
8,044
11,712
-31.3%
Ecuador
839
6,834
-87.7%
18,039
27,470
-34.3%
Armenia
226
1,744
-87.0%
5,697
7,070
-19.4%
Peru
406
2,383
-83.0%
6,903
9,029
-23.5%
TOTAL
6,684
68,467
-90.2%
185,278
281,205
-34.1%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.