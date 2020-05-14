Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Corporación América Airports S.A.    CAAP   LU1756447840

CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.

(CAAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corporación América Airports S.A. : Reports March 2020 Passenger Traffic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 07:13pm EDT

Total passenger traffic down 98.3% driven by declines in all countries of operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions worldwide

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 98.3% decline year-over-year passenger traffic in April 2020.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

Statistics

Apr'20(2)

Apr'19(1)(2)

% Var.

 

YTD'20(1)(2)

YTD'19(1)(2)

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

67

3,734

-98.2%

 

9,927

15,279

-35.0%

International Passengers (thousands)

29

2,306

-98.7%

 

5,376

9,060

-40.7%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

17

622

-97.3%

 

1,920

2,894

-33.7%

Total Passengers (thousands)

112

6,661

-98.3%

 

17,223

27,233

-36.8%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

16.1

36.7

-56.2%

 

99.3

141.5

-29.8%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

6.7

68.5

-90.2%

 

185.3

281.2

-34.1%

(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for 2019 as well as January 2020 were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(2)

Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December 2019, 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Moreover, starting November 2019 the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in April 2020 dropped 98.3% YoY, primarily reflecting continued travel restrictions imposed by governments, aiming to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. International traffic declined by 98.7% YoY, while domestic traffic dropped 98.2% YoY.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic decreased 99.3% YoY, as a result of prolonged measures implemented mid-March by the Government restricting both international and domestic flights to contain the breakout. International passenger traffic declined 98.5% with minimum levels due to repatriation flights, while domestic passenger traffic dropped 99.7% YoY.

In Italy, passenger traffic declined 99.9% YoY, with traffic at Florence airport down 100% YoY due to the temporary halt of operations from March 14 to May 4, 2020 as per government regulations, while passenger traffic at Pisa Airport was down 99.9% YoY.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic dropped 96.2% YoY, driven by decreases of 95.5% in domestic passenger traffic and 99.4% in international traffic. Passenger traffic declined 98.5% YoY in Uruguay, 97.5% in Armenia and 98.6% in Ecuador.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume decreased 56.2% on April 2020, mainly due to declines of 54.2% in Argentina, 87.7% in Brazil, 76.8% in Ecuador and 70.0% in Armenia; partially offset by a 60.6% increase in Uruguay, as a result of extraordinarily high seed exports.

Aircraft movements declined 90.2% YoY in April 2020, driven by decreases across all segments due to travel restrictions: 92.1% in Argentina, 85.5% in Brazil, 96.8% in Italy, 87.7% in Ecuador, 84.9% in Uruguay, 87.0% in Armenia and 83.0% in Peru.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

 

Apr'20(2)

Apr'19(1)(2)

% Var.

YTD'20(2)

YTD'19(1)(2)

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

25

3,391

-99.3%

8,919

14,494

-38.5%

Italy

1

736

-99.9%

1,004

2,156

-53.4%

Brazil

56

1,474

-96.2%

4,421

6,443

-31.4%

Uruguay

3

176

-98.5%

529

818

-35.3%

Ecuador

5

392

-98.6%

986

1,497

-34.2%

Armenia

5

217

-97.5%

560

796

-29.7%

Peru

18

275

-93.5%

804

1,028

-21.8%

TOTAL

112

6,661

-98.3%

17,223

27,233

-36.8%

 

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

Argentina

8,626

18,825

-54.2%

 

54,172

74,881

-27.7%

Italy

945

1,285

-26.5%

 

4,157

4,365

-4.8%

Brazil

1,065

8,639

-87.7%

 

16,755

32,163

-47.9%

Uruguay

4,090

2,547

60.6%

 

10,392

8,642

20.2%

Ecuador

770

3,316

-76.8%

 

7,904

14,629

-46.0%

Armenia

511

1,704

-70.0%

 

4,842

5,262

-8.0%

Peru

52

389

-86.5%

 

1,103

1,579

-30.1%

TOTAL

16,059

36,704

-56.2%

 

99,325

141,522

-29.8%

Aircraft Movements

Argentina

2,791

35,553

-92.1%

 

96,561

151,443

-36.2%

Italy

223

6,864

-96.8%

 

11,530

21,016

-45.1%

Brazil

1,840

12,714

-85.5%

 

38,504

53,465

-28.0%

Uruguay

359

2,375

-84.9%

 

8,044

11,712

-31.3%

Ecuador

839

6,834

-87.7%

 

18,039

27,470

-34.3%

Armenia

226

1,744

-87.0%

 

5,697

7,070

-19.4%

Peru

406

2,383

-83.0%

 

6,903

9,029

-23.5%

TOTAL

6,684

68,467

-90.2%

 

185,278

281,205

-34.1%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPOR
07:13pCORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A. : Reports March 2020 Passenger Traffic
BU
04/15CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A. : Reports a 48.7% YoY decline in Total Passeng..
BU
04/07CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporacion america airports announces 4q19 a..
AQ
04/06CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporacion America Airports Announces 4Q19 a..
BU
04/02CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporación América Airports Announces Fourth..
BU
03/17CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS S.A. : Reports Flat Total Passenger Traffic in Febr..
AQ
03/16CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A. : Reports Flat Total Passenger Traffic in Febr..
BU
03/05CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : CAAP Announces its Subsidiary ICASGA Files Re..
BU
02/19CORPORACIÓN AMERICA AIRPORTS S A : Corporacion America Airports provides update ..
AQ
02/19CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS S.A. : Reports Flat Total Passenger Traffic in Janu..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 668 M
EBIT 2020 45,0 M
Net income 2020 -240 M
Debt 2020 1 125 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,34x
P/E ratio 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales2020 2,16x
EV / Sales2021 1,47x
Capitalization 318 M
Chart CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Corporación América Airports S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,50  $
Last Close Price 1,99  $
Spread / Highest target 327%
Spread / Average Target 176%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Francisco Eurnekian Bonnarens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Máximo Luis Bomchil Chairman
Raúl Guillermo Francos Chief Financial Officer
Roderick Hamilton McGeoch Director
David Arendt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A.-65.33%333
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND0.42%26 848
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-1.64%18 723
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-1.73%4 079
FRAPORT-52.36%3 613
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-1.73%3 102
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group