Corporación América Airports S.A. : Reports March 2020 Passenger Traffic

Total passenger traffic down 98.3% driven by declines in all countries of operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions worldwide

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 98.3% decline year-over-year passenger traffic in April 2020.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights Statistics Apr'20(2) Apr'19(1)(2) % Var. YTD'20(1)(2) YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 67 3,734 -98.2% 9,927 15,279 -35.0% International Passengers (thousands) 29 2,306 -98.7% 5,376 9,060 -40.7% Transit Passengers (thousands) 17 622 -97.3% 1,920 2,894 -33.7% Total Passengers (thousands) 112 6,661 -98.3% 17,223 27,233 -36.8% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 16.1 36.7 -56.2% 99.3 141.5 -29.8% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 6.7 68.5 -90.2% 185.3 281.2 -34.1%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for 2019 as well as January 2020 were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December 2019, 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Moreover, starting November 2019 the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in April 2020 dropped 98.3% YoY, primarily reflecting continued travel restrictions imposed by governments, aiming to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. International traffic declined by 98.7% YoY, while domestic traffic dropped 98.2% YoY.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic decreased 99.3% YoY, as a result of prolonged measures implemented mid-March by the Government restricting both international and domestic flights to contain the breakout. International passenger traffic declined 98.5% with minimum levels due to repatriation flights, while domestic passenger traffic dropped 99.7% YoY.

In Italy, passenger traffic declined 99.9% YoY, with traffic at Florence airport down 100% YoY due to the temporary halt of operations from March 14 to May 4, 2020 as per government regulations, while passenger traffic at Pisa Airport was down 99.9% YoY.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic dropped 96.2% YoY, driven by decreases of 95.5% in domestic passenger traffic and 99.4% in international traffic. Passenger traffic declined 98.5% YoY in Uruguay, 97.5% in Armenia and 98.6% in Ecuador.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume decreased 56.2% on April 2020, mainly due to declines of 54.2% in Argentina, 87.7% in Brazil, 76.8% in Ecuador and 70.0% in Armenia; partially offset by a 60.6% increase in Uruguay, as a result of extraordinarily high seed exports.

Aircraft movements declined 90.2% YoY in April 2020, driven by decreases across all segments due to travel restrictions: 92.1% in Argentina, 85.5% in Brazil, 96.8% in Italy, 87.7% in Ecuador, 84.9% in Uruguay, 87.0% in Armenia and 83.0% in Peru.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Apr'20(2) Apr'19(1)(2) % Var. YTD'20(2) YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina 25 3,391 -99.3% 8,919 14,494 -38.5% Italy 1 736 -99.9% 1,004 2,156 -53.4% Brazil 56 1,474 -96.2% 4,421 6,443 -31.4% Uruguay 3 176 -98.5% 529 818 -35.3% Ecuador 5 392 -98.6% 986 1,497 -34.2% Armenia 5 217 -97.5% 560 796 -29.7% Peru 18 275 -93.5% 804 1,028 -21.8% TOTAL 112 6,661 -98.3% 17,223 27,233 -36.8% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 8,626 18,825 -54.2% 54,172 74,881 -27.7% Italy 945 1,285 -26.5% 4,157 4,365 -4.8% Brazil 1,065 8,639 -87.7% 16,755 32,163 -47.9% Uruguay 4,090 2,547 60.6% 10,392 8,642 20.2% Ecuador 770 3,316 -76.8% 7,904 14,629 -46.0% Armenia 511 1,704 -70.0% 4,842 5,262 -8.0% Peru 52 389 -86.5% 1,103 1,579 -30.1% TOTAL 16,059 36,704 -56.2% 99,325 141,522 -29.8% Aircraft Movements Argentina 2,791 35,553 -92.1% 96,561 151,443 -36.2% Italy 223 6,864 -96.8% 11,530 21,016 -45.1% Brazil 1,840 12,714 -85.5% 38,504 53,465 -28.0% Uruguay 359 2,375 -84.9% 8,044 11,712 -31.3% Ecuador 839 6,834 -87.7% 18,039 27,470 -34.3% Armenia 226 1,744 -87.0% 5,697 7,070 -19.4% Peru 406 2,383 -83.0% 6,903 9,029 -23.5% TOTAL 6,684 68,467 -90.2% 185,278 281,205 -34.1%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

