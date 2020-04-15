Corporación América Airports S.A. : Reports a 48.7% YoY decline in Total Passenger Traffic in March 2020

Log in
04/15/2020 | 06:14pm EDT

Passenger traffic down across all countries of operations as a result of COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions worldwide

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 48.7% decline year-over-year passenger traffic in March 2020.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

Statistics

Mar'20(2)

Mar'19(1)(2)

 

% Var.

 

YTD'20(2)

YTD'19(1)(2)

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

2,056

3,945

 

-47.9%

 

9,861

11,545

-14.6%

International Passengers (thousands)

1,055

2,267

 

-53.4%

 

5,347

6,754

-20.8%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

429

694

 

-38.1%

 

1,903

2,272

-16.2%

Total Passengers (thousands)

3,540

6,906

 

-48.7%

 

17,111

20,571

-16.8%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

24.5

38.2

 

-35.9%

 

83.3

104.8

-20.6%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

42.0

71.5

 

-41.3%

 

178.6

212.7

-16.0%

(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for 2019 as well as January 2020 were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(2)

Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December 2019, 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Moreover, starting November 2019 the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in March 2020 dropped 48.7% YoY, primarily reflecting lower travel demand along with travel restrictions imposed by governments, aiming to containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. International traffic declined by 53.4% YoY, while domestic traffic dropped 47.9% YoY.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic decreased 49.9% YoY, as a result of certain measures implemented by the Government mid-March in order to restrict both international and domestic flights. International passenger traffic declined 49.5%, while domestic passenger traffic dropped 50.0% YoY.

In Italy, as per government regulations, Florence Airport temporarily halted its operations starting March 14. Passenger traffic declined 82.9% YoY, with traffic at Florence airport down 83.8% YoY and traffic at Pisa Airport down 82.4% YoY.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic dropped 38.4% YoY, driven by a drop of 39.4% in domestic passenger traffic and a 42.1% decline in international passenger traffic. In Uruguay, passenger traffic declined 45.6% YoY. Containment measures implemented by the government include travel restrictions from certain countries, including Argentina, US and certain countries in Europe.

In Armenia, where travel restrictions were imposed late March, total passenger traffic dropped 38.2% YoY. In Ecuador, total passenger traffic declined 47.0% YoY, with government containment measures, including borders closure, implemented mid-march.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume decreased 35.9% on March 2020, mainly due to declines of 37.4% in Argentina, 46.6% in Brazil and 59.3% in Ecuador; partially offset by increases of 3.0% in Italy, 6.0% in Uruguay and 29.8% in Armenia.

Aircraft movements declined 41.3% YoY in March 2020, driven by decreases across all segments due to travel restrictions: 42.4% in Argentina, 63.4% in Italy, 26.6% in Brazil, 39.2% in Uruguay, 54.5% in Ecuador, 23.5% in Armenia and 34.7% in Peru.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

Mar'20(2)

 

MAr'19(1)(2)

   

% Var.

YTD'20(2)

 

YTD'19(1)(2)

   

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

   

 

 

 

 

   

 

Argentina

1,873

 

3,741

   

-49.9%

8,894

 

11,103

   

-19.9%

Italy

91

 

531

   

-82.9%

1,003

 

1,420

   

-29.3%

Brazil

974

 

1,582

   

-38.4%

4,365

 

4,968

   

-12.1%

Uruguay

101

 

185

   

-45.6%

526

 

643

   

-18.1%

Ecuador

217

 

410

   

-47.0%

980

 

1,105

   

-11.3%

Armenia

124

 

200

   

-38.2%

554

 

579

   

-4.2%

Peru

161

 

258

   

-37.5%

787

 

753

   

4.4%

TOTAL

3,540

 

6,906

   

-48.7%

17,111

 

20,571

   

-16.8%

(1)

See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

Argentina

12,614

 

20,145

 

-37.4%

 

45,546

 

56,057

 

-18.8%

 

Italy

1,096

 

1,064

 

3.0%

 

3,212

 

3,081

 

4.3%

 

Brazil

4,827

 

9,042

 

-46.6%

 

15,690

 

23,524

 

-33.3%

 

Uruguay

2,383

 

2,249

 

6.0%

 

6,302

 

6,095

 

3.4%

 

Ecuador

1,611

 

3,955

 

-59.3%

 

7,134

 

11,313

 

-36.9%

 

Armenia

1,728

 

1,331

 

29.8%

 

4,331

 

3,558

 

21.7%

 

Peru

227

 

404

 

-43.7%

 

1,051

 

1,191

 

-11.7%

 

TOTAL

24,486

 

38,189

 

-35.9%

 

83,266

 

104,818

 

-20.6%

 

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

22,666

 

39,347

 

-42.4%

 

93,770

 

115,890

 

-19.1%

 

Italy

1,904

 

5,206

 

-63.4%

 

11,307

 

14,152

 

-20.1%

 

Brazil

9,815

 

13,371

 

-26.6%

 

36,664

 

40,751

 

-10.0%

 

Uruguay

1,548

 

2,548

 

-39.2%

 

7,685

 

9,337

 

-17.7%

 

Ecuador

3,157

 

6,937

 

-54.5%

 

17,200

 

20,636

 

-16.7%

 

Armenia

1,396

 

1,826

 

-23.5%

 

5,471

 

5,326

 

2.7%

 

Peru

1,506

 

2,308

 

-34.7%

 

6,497

 

6,646

 

-2.2%

 

TOTAL

41,992

 

71,543

 

-41.3%

 

178,594

 

212,738

 

-16.0%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.


© Business Wire 2020
