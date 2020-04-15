Corporación América Airports S.A. : Reports a 48.7% YoY decline in Total Passenger Traffic in March 2020
0
04/15/2020 | 06:14pm EDT
Passenger traffic down across all countries of operations as a result of COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions worldwide
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 48.7% decline year-over-year passenger traffic in March 2020.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights
Statistics
Mar'20(2)
Mar'19(1)(2)
% Var.
YTD'20(2)
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
2,056
3,945
-47.9%
9,861
11,545
-14.6%
International Passengers (thousands)
1,055
2,267
-53.4%
5,347
6,754
-20.8%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
429
694
-38.1%
1,903
2,272
-16.2%
Total Passengers (thousands)
3,540
6,906
-48.7%
17,111
20,571
-16.8%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
24.5
38.2
-35.9%
83.3
104.8
-20.6%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
42.0
71.5
-41.3%
178.6
212.7
-16.0%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for 2019 as well as January 2020 were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December 2019, 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Moreover, starting November 2019 the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in March 2020 dropped 48.7% YoY, primarily reflecting lower travel demand along with travel restrictions imposed by governments, aiming to containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. International traffic declined by 53.4% YoY, while domestic traffic dropped 47.9% YoY.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic decreased 49.9% YoY, as a result of certain measures implemented by the Government mid-March in order to restrict both international and domestic flights. International passenger traffic declined 49.5%, while domestic passenger traffic dropped 50.0% YoY.
In Italy, as per government regulations, Florence Airport temporarily halted its operations starting March 14. Passenger traffic declined 82.9% YoY, with traffic at Florence airport down 83.8% YoY and traffic at Pisa Airport down 82.4% YoY.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic dropped 38.4% YoY, driven by a drop of 39.4% in domestic passenger traffic and a 42.1% decline in international passenger traffic. In Uruguay, passenger traffic declined 45.6% YoY. Containment measures implemented by the government include travel restrictions from certain countries, including Argentina, US and certain countries in Europe.
In Armenia, where travel restrictions were imposed late March, total passenger traffic dropped 38.2% YoY. In Ecuador, total passenger traffic declined 47.0% YoY, with government containment measures, including borders closure, implemented mid-march.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume decreased35.9% on March 2020, mainly due to declines of 37.4% in Argentina, 46.6% in Brazil and 59.3% in Ecuador; partially offset by increases of 3.0% in Italy, 6.0% in Uruguay and 29.8% in Armenia.
Aircraft movements declined 41.3% YoY in March 2020, driven by decreases across all segments due to travel restrictions: 42.4% in Argentina, 63.4% in Italy, 26.6% in Brazil, 39.2% in Uruguay, 54.5% in Ecuador, 23.5% in Armenia and 34.7% in Peru.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Mar'20(2)
MAr'19(1)(2)
% Var.
YTD'20(2)
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina
1,873
3,741
-49.9%
8,894
11,103
-19.9%
Italy
91
531
-82.9%
1,003
1,420
-29.3%
Brazil
974
1,582
-38.4%
4,365
4,968
-12.1%
Uruguay
101
185
-45.6%
526
643
-18.1%
Ecuador
217
410
-47.0%
980
1,105
-11.3%
Armenia
124
200
-38.2%
554
579
-4.2%
Peru
161
258
-37.5%
787
753
4.4%
TOTAL
3,540
6,906
-48.7%
17,111
20,571
-16.8%
(1)
See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
12,614
20,145
-37.4%
45,546
56,057
-18.8%
Italy
1,096
1,064
3.0%
3,212
3,081
4.3%
Brazil
4,827
9,042
-46.6%
15,690
23,524
-33.3%
Uruguay
2,383
2,249
6.0%
6,302
6,095
3.4%
Ecuador
1,611
3,955
-59.3%
7,134
11,313
-36.9%
Armenia
1,728
1,331
29.8%
4,331
3,558
21.7%
Peru
227
404
-43.7%
1,051
1,191
-11.7%
TOTAL
24,486
38,189
-35.9%
83,266
104,818
-20.6%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
22,666
39,347
-42.4%
93,770
115,890
-19.1%
Italy
1,904
5,206
-63.4%
11,307
14,152
-20.1%
Brazil
9,815
13,371
-26.6%
36,664
40,751
-10.0%
Uruguay
1,548
2,548
-39.2%
7,685
9,337
-17.7%
Ecuador
3,157
6,937
-54.5%
17,200
20,636
-16.7%
Armenia
1,396
1,826
-23.5%
5,471
5,326
2.7%
Peru
1,506
2,308
-34.7%
6,497
6,646
-2.2%
TOTAL
41,992
71,543
-41.3%
178,594
212,738
-16.0%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.