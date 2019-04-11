Corporación América Airports : Announces 4Q18 and Full Year Results

Passenger traffic up 3.9% with growth of 4.0% YoY in Argentina, 2.7% in
Brazil, and 5.0% in Italy further supported by growth across most
countries of operations
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the
“Company”) the largest private sector airport operator based on the
number of airports under management and the tenth largest private sector
airport operator worldwide based on passenger traffic, reported today
its unaudited, consolidated results for the three- and twelve-month
periods ended December 31, 2018. Financial results are expressed in
millions of U.S. dollars and are prepared in accordance with
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the
International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).
Commencing 3Q18, the Company began reporting results of its Argentinean
subsidiaries applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance to IFRS
rule IAS 29 (“IAS 29”), as detailed on Section “Hyperinflation
Accounting in Argentina” on page 18.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights
-
Consolidated revenues of $371.0 million, down 10.9% YoY. Excluding the
impact of IFRS rule IAS 29, revenues declined 12.8% YoY mainly due to
lower travel demand in Argentina reflecting difficult macro conditions
and the FX impact in Argentina and Brazil, partially offset by
increases in Ecuador and Armenia
-
Growth across key operating metrics:
-
Passenger traffic up 3.9% YoY to 20.3 million
-
Cargo volume declined 2.0% to 118.5 thousand tons
-
Aircraft movements rose 1.9% to 220.6 thousand
-
Operating Income declined 42.2% YoY, mainly impacted by IAS 29, and
the operating margin contracted to 14.0% from 21.5% in 4Q17
-
Adjusted EBITDA was $90.4 million, down 15.4% YoY, with Adjusted
EBITDA margin Ex-IFRIC12 contracting 276 bps to 28.6%
-
Ex-IAS 29, Adjusted EBITDA declined 18.6% YoY and Adjusted EBITDA
margin Ex-IFRIC12 contracted 331 bps to 28.1%
Fiscal Year 2018 Highlights
-
Consolidated revenues were down 9.5% YoY, to $1,426.1 million.
Excluding the impact of IFRS rule IAS 29, revenues declined 2.3% YoY
mainly due to lower travel demand in Argentina reflecting difficult
macro conditions and the FX impact in Argentina and Brazil, partially
offset by increases in Ecuador, Uruguay and Armenia
-
Growth across key operating metrics:
-
Passenger traffic up 6.1% YoY to 81.3 million
-
Cargo volume increased 5.2% to 410.1 thousand tons
-
Aircraft movements rose 3.4% to 880.6 thousand
-
Operating Income declined 19.0% YoY, mainly impacted by IAS 29, and
the operating margin contracted to 21.0% from 23.4% in 2017
-
Adjusted EBITDA was $445.9 million, down 3.4% YoY, with Adjusted
EBITDA margin Ex-IFRIC12 expanding 142 bps to 36.1%
-
Ex-IAS 29, Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.4% YoY and Adjusted EBITDA
margin Ex-IFRIC12 expanded 190 bps to 36.6%
CEO Message
Commenting on the fourth quarter 2018 results,
Mr. Martín Eurnekian, CEO of Corporación América Airports, noted: “Our
results during the quarter continued to reflect the challenging macro
environment in Argentina, our largest market. Passenger traffic growth
showed further deceleration and total revenues were also lower, impacted
by significant currency depreciation in Argentina and, to a lesser
extent, in Brazil. The macro and FX environment contributed to the
ongoing mix-shift to domestic destinations and the resulting drop in
commercial revenues in Argentina. By contrast, in other markets, we
continued to make good progress in our commercial initiatives. In
Italy, we experienced a 10% increase in commercial revenues as we
continued to enhance the customer experience in Florence airport, adding
new retail stores and other commercial offerings. The improving economic
conditions in Brazil drove an 11% increase in local currency revenues.
Excluding one-time items in both quarters and construction service
margin, comparable Adjusted EBITDA Ex-IAS 29 declined 21.4%, impacted by
the difficult economic conditions in Argentina as inflation in the
country is catching up with currency depreciation reducing the strong
operating leverage experienced in the prior quarter. This more than
offset the increase in adjusted EBITDA achieved in the majority of our
other countries of operations. In Brazil, we delivered a 60.6% increase
in comparable Adjusted EBITDA, while Italy reported 40.3% growth in
Adjusted EBITDA.
2018 was also an eventful year for us as we positioned the Company
for future growth. On the financial front, a key event was our Initial
Public Offering. With respect to operations we served over 81
million passengers across our airport network – up 6% year-on-year,
continued to add new routes and airlines, and began operations at El
Palomar, our newest airport targeting low-cost airlines in Argentina. We
also continued to advance our capex program in support of future traffic
growth and to further enhance the passenger experience. This included
the construction of a new departure terminal at Ezeiza Airport in
Argentina, expected to begin operations this year, the start of the
expansion of Aeroparque Airport and of regional airports in Jujuy, San
Juan, Comodoro Rivadavia and Iguazú, among others. Another important
event was the agreement we entered into with Investment Corporation of
Dubai whereby we will jointly identify and develop new opportunities in
the airport sector in Italy, Eastern Europe and Middle East. Moreover,
we extended by 5 years our concession agreement in Ecuador. We are also
pleased progress made early this year with the conclusion of the
environmental and urban impact studies and approvals with respect to our
expansion plans at the Florence Airport, aiming to meet unsatisfied
traffic demand in the region and, most recently, with the 14-year
extension of the concession agreement for Punta del Este Airport in
Uruguay.
Looking to the current year, we see the difficult economic
environment together with the added uncertainty of a Presidential
election year in Argentina to continue impacting passenger traffic
trends. While the macro backdrop is anticipated to gradually improve in
the second half, given the lag between the purchase decision and the
actual travel date, a pick-up in international traffic is expected to
flow into our results early 2020. Domestic traffic in turn, is expected
to continue improving during 2019. In Brazil, we expect to see the
economy to continue its improving trend throughout the year. More
specific to us, we remain focused on implementing our strategy and
moving ahead with key capital investments. Key to securing future
growth is the ongoing development of new routes and increasing
frequencies along with further enhancing our customers’ travel
experience. Although we face a number of headwinds again this
year, we are well positioned for when the macro environment improves.
In the meantime, our healthy balance sheet enables us to continue
investing to support anticipated long-term growth.”
|
|
Operating & Financial Highlights
|
(In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
4Q18 ex
IAS 29
(Non-IFRS)
|
|
|
IAS 29
|
|
|
4Q18 as
reported
|
|
|
% Var as
reported
|
|
|
% Var ex
IAS 29
|
Passenger Traffic (Million Passengers)
|
|
|
19.6
|
|
|
20.3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
20.3
|
|
|
3.9%
|
|
|
3.9%
|
Revenue
|
|
|
416.6
|
|
|
363.3
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
371.0
|
|
|
-10.9%
|
|
|
-12.8%
|
Aeronautical Revenues
|
|
|
191.9
|
|
|
178.6
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
181.2
|
|
|
-5.6%
|
|
|
-7.0%
|
Non-Aeronautical Revenues
|
|
|
224.7
|
|
|
184.8
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
189.8
|
|
|
-15.6%
|
|
|
-17.8%
|
Revenue excluding construction service
|
|
|
338.9
|
|
|
307.2
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
313.3
|
|
|
-7.5%
|
|
|
-9.3%
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
89.7
|
|
|
65.9
|
|
|
-14.1
|
|
|
51.9
|
|
|
-42.2%
|
|
|
-26.5%
|
Operating Margin
|
|
|
21.5%
|
|
|
18.1%
|
|
|
-4.2%
|
|
|
14.0%
|
|
|
-756
|
|
|
-339
|
Net (Loss) / Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent
|
|
|
-3.6
|
|
|
11.5
|
|
|
28.7
|
|
|
40.2
|
|
|
-1215.9%
|
|
|
-419.7%
|
EPS (US$)
|
|
|
-0.02
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
|
n.m.
|
|
|
n.m.
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
106.9
|
|
|
87.0
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
90.4
|
|
|
-15.4%
|
|
|
-18.6%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
|
|
25.7%
|
|
|
24.0%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
24.4%
|
|
|
-127
|
|
|
-170
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction Service
|
|
|
31.4%
|
|
|
28.1%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
28.6%
|
|
|
-276
|
|
|
-331
|
Net Debt to LTM EBITDA
|
|
|
2.74
|
|
|
1.84
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1.98
|
|
|
-7,624
|
|
|
-9,018
|
Note: Non-IFRS figures in historical dollars are included for
comparison purposes.
|
|
Operating & Financial Highlights
|
(In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018 ex
IAS 29
(Non-IFRS)
|
|
|
IAS 29
|
|
|
2018 as
reported
|
|
|
% Var as
reported
|
|
|
% Var ex
IAS 29
|
Passenger Traffic (Million Passengers)
|
|
|
76.6
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
81.3
|
|
|
6.1%
|
|
|
-
|
Revenue
|
|
|
1,575.2
|
|
|
1,538.3
|
|
|
-112.2
|
|
|
1,426.1
|
|
|
-9.5%
|
|
|
-2.3%
|
Aeronautical Revenues
|
|
|
767.0
|
|
|
764.6
|
|
|
-48.4
|
|
|
716.2
|
|
|
-6.6%
|
|
|
-0.3%
|
Non-Aeronautical Revenues
|
|
|
808.1
|
|
|
773.8
|
|
|
-63.8
|
|
|
710.0
|
|
|
-12.1%
|
|
|
-4.2%
|
Revenue excluding construction service
|
|
|
1,325.1
|
|
|
1,309.3
|
|
|
-81.6
|
|
|
1,227.7
|
|
|
-7.3%
|
|
|
-1.2%
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
369.1
|
|
|
379.0
|
|
|
-80.0
|
|
|
299.0
|
|
|
-19.0%
|
|
|
2.7%
|
Operating Margin
|
|
|
23.4%
|
|
|
24.6%
|
|
|
-3.7%
|
|
|
21.0%
|
|
|
-247
|
|
|
120
|
Net (Loss) / Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent
|
|
|
63.5
|
|
|
-11.6
|
|
|
18.3
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
-88.8%
|
|
|
-118.2%
|
EPS (US$)
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
-0.07
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
-89.5%
|
|
|
-117.0%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
461.6
|
|
|
481.6
|
|
|
-35.7
|
|
|
445.9
|
|
|
-3.4%
|
|
|
4.3%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
|
|
29.3%
|
|
|
31.3%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
31.3%
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
200
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction Service
|
|
|
34.7%
|
|
|
36.6%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
36.1%
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
190
|
Net Debt to LTM EBITDA
|
|
|
2.74
|
|
|
1.84
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1.98
|
|
|
-7,624
|
|
|
-9,010
|
Note: Non-IFRS figures in historical dollars are included for
comparison purposes.
|
To obtain the full text of this earnings release and the 4Q18
earnings presentation, please click on the following link: http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com/Results-Center
4Q18 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
|
When:
|
|
|
|
|
9:00 a.m. Eastern time, April 11, 2019
|
Who:
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Raúl Francos, Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Gimena Albanesi, Head of Investor Relations
|
Dial-in:
|
|
|
|
|
1-888-347-6492 (U.S. domestic); 1-412-317-5258 (international)
|
Webcast:
|
|
|
|
|
https://services.choruscall.com/links/caap190411.html
|
Replay:
|
|
|
|
|
Participants can access the replay through April 18, 2019 by dialing:
|
|
|
|
|
|
1-877-344-7529 (U.S. domestic) and 1-412-317-0088 (international).
Replay ID: 10129952.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This announcement
includes certain references to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin,
Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service and Adjusted EBITDA
Margin excluding Construction service, as well as Net Debt:
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income for the period before
financial income, financial loss, income tax expense, depreciation and
amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA
by total revenues.
Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service (“Adjusted EBITDA
ex-IFRIC”) is defined as income for the period before construction
services revenue and cost, financial income, financial loss, income tax
expense, depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction Service (“Adjusted
EBITDA Margin ex-IFRIC12”) excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with
respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and
is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service
revenue and cost, by total revenues less Construction service revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA excluding
Construction Service and Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction
Service are not measures recognized under IFRS and should not be
considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, consolidated
net income for the year as determined in accordance with IFRS or as
indicators of our operating performance from continuing operations.
Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this
information and should note that these measures as calculated by the
Company, may differ materially from similarly titled measures reported
by other companies. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA
and Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service enhances an
investor’s understanding of our performance and are useful for investors
to assess our operating performance by excluding certain items that we
believe are not representative of our core business. In addition,
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service are
useful because they allow us to more effectively evaluate our operating
performance and compare the results of our operations from period to
period without regard to our financing methods, capital structure or
income taxes and construction services (when applicable).
Net debt is calculated by deducting “Cash and cash equivalents”
from total financial debt.
Figures ex-IAS 29 result from dividing nominal Argentine pesos
for the Argentine Segment, by the average foreign exchange rate of the
Argentine Peso against the US Dollar. Percentage variations ex-IAS 29
figures compare results as presented in the prior year quarter before
IAS 29 came into effect, against ex-IAS 29 results for this quarter as
described above. For comparison purposes the impact of adopting IAS 29
in Aeropuertos Argentina 2000, the Company’s largest subsidiary in
Argentina of the Argentina segment in 4Q18, is presented separately in
each of the applicable sections of this earnings release, in a column
denominated “IAS 29”. The impact from “Hyperinflation Accounting in
Argentina” is described in more detail page 18 of this report.
Definitions and Concepts
Commercial Revenues: CAAP
derives commercial revenue principally from fees resulting from
warehouse usage (which includes cargo storage, stowage and warehouse
services and related international cargo services), services and retail
stores, duty free shops, car parking facilities, catering, hangar
services, food and beverage services, retail stores, including royalties
collected from retailers’ revenue, and rent of space, advertising, fuel,
airport counters, VIP lounges and fees collected from other
miscellaneous sources, such as telecommunications, car rentals and
passenger services.
Construction Service revenue and cost: Investments related to
improvements and upgrades to be performed in connection with concession
agreements are treated under the intangible asset model established by
IFRIC 12. As a result, all expenditures associated with investments
required by the concession agreements are treated as revenue generating
activities given that they ultimately provide future benefits, and
subsequent improvements and upgrades made to the concession are
recognized as intangible assets based on the principles of IFRIC 12. The
revenue and expense are recognized as profit or loss when the
expenditures are performed. The cost for such additions and improvements
to concession assets is based on actual costs incurred by CAAP in the
execution of the additions or improvements, considering the investment
requirements in the concession agreements. Through bidding processes,
the Company contracts third parties to carry out such construction or
improvement services. The amount of revenues for these services is equal
to the amount of costs incurred plus a reasonable margin, which is
estimated at an average of 3.0% to 5.0%.
