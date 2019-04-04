Corporación América Airports : Announces Extension of the Punta del Este Airport Concession Agreement

Commits to undertake investments of approximately US$35 million to
enhance passenger experience
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the
“Company”) the largest private sector airport concession operator in the
world by number of airports, announced today that the Uruguayan
Executive Power has issued Resolution No. 1351/2019 approving the
amendment of the concession agreement (the “Punta del Este Concession
Agreement”) with CAAP’s fully-owned subsidiary Consorcio Aeropuertos
Internacionales S.A. (“CAISA”), which operates and maintains the Punta
del Este Airport in the city of Maldonado, by Punta del Este, Uruguay,
and authorized the Ministry of Defense to grant the modification of the
aforementioned contract. The amendment includes the extension of the
term of the Punta del Este Concession Agreement for a fourteen–year
period from 2019 through 2033.
Terms of the Punta del Este Concession Agreement extension include a
minimum annual concession fee of $500,000 and incremental capital
expenditures of approximately US$35.0 million, including the
construction of a new general aviation terminal building, repaving of
runways and taxiways, remodeling of boarding areas and a new VIP lounge,
together with implementation of technology and innovation to improve the
passenger experience.
“We are pleased to have received approval for the extension of the
Punta del Este Concession Agreement, an airport we have been operating
since 2008. These additional investments we are undertaking will allow
us to continue building on our strategy to provide a unique travel
experience to the almost 200,000 passengers traveling through the Punta
del Este airport annually. We also remain focused on supporting future
growth by investing in sustainable infrastructure, introducing leading
edge technology, while attracting airlines and additional route
development contributing to further increase the connectivity of
Uruguay,” commented Mr. Martín Eurnekian, CEO of Corporación América
Airports.
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América
Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The
Company is the largest private airport operator in the world by the
number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger traffic.
Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin
America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia
and Italy). In 2018, Corporación América Airports served 81.3 million
passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where
it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005869/en/