Corporación América Airports : Announces Second Quarter Financial Results Call and Webcast

08/14/2018 | 06:13pm CEST

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), the largest private sector airport operator based on the number of airports under management and the tenth largest private sector airport operator worldwide based on passage traffic, today announced that it will report its Second Quarter results on Tuesday, August 21, after market closes.

Earnings Release
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Time: After Market Closes

Conference Call
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Time: 10 am Eastern Time

Executives
Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Raúl Francos, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Gimena Albanesi, Head of Investor Relations

To participate please dial in
1-888-347-6492 (U.S. domestic)
1-412-317-5258 (International)

Webcast (click here)

Replay (click here)

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2017, it served 76.6 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.


© Business Wire 2018
