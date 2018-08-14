Corporación América Airports : Announces Second Quarter Financial Results Call and Webcast

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), the largest
private sector airport operator based on the number of airports under
management and the tenth largest private sector airport operator
worldwide based on passage traffic, today announced that it will report
its Second Quarter results on Tuesday, August 21, after market closes.
Earnings Release
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Time:
After Market Closes
Conference Call
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Time:
10 am Eastern Time
Executives
Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer
Mr.
Raúl Francos, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Gimena Albanesi,
Head of Investor Relations
To participate please dial in
1-888-347-6492 (U.S.
domestic)
1-412-317-5258 (International)
Webcast (click
here)
Replay (click
here)
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport
concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the
world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger
traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries
across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru,
Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2017, it served 76.6 million passengers.
The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades
under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
