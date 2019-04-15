Corporación América Airports S.A. : Reports 2.6% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in March 2019
0
04/15/2019 | 07:10pm EDT
Passenger traffic up 6.6% YoY in Argentina and 7.3% in Ecuador,
partially offset by declines in other countries of operations
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the
“Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by
number of airports, reported today preliminary year-over-year passenger
traffic growth of 2.6% in March 2019.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights
Statistics
Mar'19
Mar'18
% Var.
YTD’19
YTD’18
% Var
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,941
3,647
8.0%
11,531
10,573
9.1%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,205
2,292
-3.8%
6,576
6,732
-2.3%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
708
738
-4.1%
2,321
2,342
-0.9%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,854
6,677
2.6%
20,428
19,647
4.0%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
38.2
36.6
4.4%
104.8
98.6
6.3%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
71.5
73.9
-3.2%
212.7
213.4
-0.3%
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in March 2019 increased 2.6% YoY,
primarily reflecting growth of 6.6% in Argentina and 7.3% in Ecuador,
partially offset by declines across most other countries of operations.
The Company faced more difficult comps in March as the Easter holidays
this year fell in April, while in 2018 they fell in March.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 6.6% YoY, mainly driven
by 14.8% growth in domestic passengers benefiting from the launch of
several new routes and the addition of new airlines during 2018,
together with a mix-shift to domestic from international travel by local
passengers. This was partially offset by a decline of 7.4% in
international passengers, reflecting continued challenging macro
conditions. During March, Flybondi added a new domestic route connecting
Iguazú with Rosario Airport, further increasing connectivity in the
country, while Córdoba and Mendoza airports also reported a record-high
traffic volume. In addition, during April low cost airline JetSmart
begun domestic operations. Also that month the remaining regional
flights were migrated from Aeroparque to Ezeiza Airport, with the
exception of flights to/from Montevideo and Punta del Este.
In Italy, passenger traffic declined 2.2%, reflecting more difficult
comps as last year traffic in March benefited from the Easter school
holidays, which are falling in April this year.
In Brazil, passenger traffic declined 3.2%, impacted by a decline of
approximately 20% in seat supply at Avianca Brasil, that also announced
cancellation of certain routes at several Brazilian airports starting
April 2019, and, to a lesser extent, a reduction in less profitable
routes and frequencies by LATAM Airlines as it seeks to optimize
operations at Brasilia Airport.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 7.3%, with international
passenger traffic at Guayaquil Airport up 14.2%, mainly attributed to
the continued good performance of the Spirit Airlines flight to Fort
Lauderdale, the addition of 3 weekly flights by COPA Airlines, and the
start of operations of Jet Blue, that opened a route to Fort Lauderdale
with seven weekly flights.
Passenger traffic in Uruguay declined 10.3% YoY mainly impacted by macro
conditions experienced in Argentina and more difficult comps from the
Easter holidays effect as discussed above, together with the
cancellation of Avianca’s daily route to Bogotá, Colombia.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 4.4% in March 2019, mainly as a result a
69.4% increase in Brazil, offset by a decline of 9.3% in Argentina,
related to the continued challenging macroeconomic conditions.
Aircraft movements decreased 3.2% in March 2019, mainly as a
result of a 13.3% decline in Brazil.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport
concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the
world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger
traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries
across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru,
Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2018, Corporación América Airports
served 81.3 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York
Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more
information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.