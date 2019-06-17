Corporación América Airports S.A. : Reports 3.3% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in May 2019
0
06/17/2019 | 04:31pm EDT
Passenger traffic up 11.9% YoY in Argentina and 11.8% in Armenia,
partially offset by declines in Brazil and Uruguay
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the
“Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by
number of airports, reported today preliminary year-over-year passenger
traffic growth of 3.3% in May 2019.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights
Statistics
May'19
May'18
% Var.
YTD’19
YTD’18
% Var
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,759
3,506
7.2%
19,014
17,541
8.4%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,268
2,305
-1.6%
11,077
11,378
-2.6%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
629
629
-0.1%
3,583
3,640
-1.6%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,655
6,440
3.3%
33,674
32,558
3.4%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
35.1
32.1
9.4%
176.6
166.1
6.3%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
70.5
73.3
-3.7%
351.7
357.5
-1.6%
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in May 2019 increased 3.3% YoY primarily
reflecting growth of 11.9% in Argentina and 11.8% in Armenia, further
supported by growth across most other countries of operations, partially
offset by declines in Brazil and Uruguay.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 11.9% YoY, mainly driven
by growth of 21.8% in domestic passengers benefiting from the launch of
several new routes and the addition of new airlines during 2018 and
2019, together with a mix-shift to domestic from international travel by
local passengers. Domestic traffic also benefitted from easier comps due
to the closure of Iguazu Airport for 15 days in the year-ago quarter
with traffic transferred to Brazil. International passenger traffic fell
6.7% reflecting continued challenging macro conditions although showed
an improvement from the 12.1% decline reported in the previous month.
During May, low cost carrier JetSmart continued to add new domestic
routes connecting Mendoza Airport with Tucumán and Salta airports, El
Palomar Airport with Tucumán Airport and Neuquén Airport with Córdoba
and Salta airports, further increasing connectivity in the country.
Also, JetSmart added new frequencies to its already existing routes from
El Palomar to Bariloche and Mendoza to Neuquén.
In Italy, passenger traffic remained flat, driven by growth of 3.5% at
Florence Airport reflecting easier comps as last year traffic was
impacted by a pilot strike at a leading European airline, together with
the good performance of TAP’s connecting flight to Lisbon and the
additional flights to Madrid by Iberia. This was partially offset by a
1.6% decline in passenger traffic at Pisa Airport, mainly reflecting the
reduction of operations by Pobeda and Easyjet, offsetting the increased
traffic by Air Arabia Maroc to Casablanca, Morocco.
In Brazil, passenger traffic declined 7.8%, primarily reflecting the
cancellation of operations by a local airline, and, to a lesser extent,
a reduction in less profitable routes and frequencies by a leading Latin
American airline as it seeks to optimize domestic operations at Brasilia
Airport. Domestic passengers declined 14.5% while international
passengers increased 7.0% according to the new methodology count
introduced by ANAC June 2018. Importantly, LATAM Airlines announced the
opening of new international routes from Brasilia Airport to Lima, Perú;
Asunción, Paraguay and Santiago de Chile, Chile, starting October 2019.
Moreover, Gol airlines announced the addition of several domestic
frequencies over the coming months, in line with its strategy of
expanding operations at Brasilia airport, while Azul announced new
routes to Recife and Santos Dumont starting 4Q19.
In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 11.8%, mainly reflecting
improved political conditions since 2H18.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 2.6%, with international
passenger traffic at Guayaquil Airport up 8.7%, mainly attributed to the
additional frequencies by COPA and Jet Blue, started earlier this year,
and the good start by Aeroméxico, that inaugurated 3 weekly flights from
Guayaquil Airport to Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico. In addition, low cost
carrier Wingo announced it will start a new direct flight from Guayaquil
Airport to Bogotá, Colombia, starting August 2019 and Iberia announced
the opening of a direct route to Madrid, Spain, commencing December 2019.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 9.4% in May 2019, mainly as a result a
63.0% increase in Brazil, and further supported by stable cargo volume
in Argentina, including increased exports.
Aircraft movements decreased 3.7% in May 2019, mainly as a result
of a 19.5% decline in Brazil.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport
concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the
world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger
traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries
across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru,
Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2018, Corporación América Airports
served 81.3 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York
Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more
information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.