Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Corporacion America Airports SA    CAAP   LU1756447840

CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA (CAAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Corporación América Airports S.A. : Reports 3.7% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 11:42pm CEST

Passenger traffic up 2.7% YoY in Argentina and 16.6% in Ecuador, further supported by growth across most geographies

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today preliminary year-over-year passenger traffic growth of 3.7% in September 2018.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights                                
Statistics   Sep’18   Sep’17       % Var.   YTD’18       YTD’17       % Var
Domestic Passengers (thousands)   3,885   3,569       8.8%   33,247       30,523       8.9%
International Passengers (thousands)   2,369   2,398       -1.2%   21,083       20,444       3.1%
Transit Passengers (thousands)   720   755       -4.6%   6,640       6,075       9.3%
Total Passengers (thousands)1   6,974   6,722       3.7%   60,970       57,041       6.9%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)   32.4   31.8       1.7%   291.5       268.8       8.4%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)   72.4   72.9       -0.7%   660.0       634.9       4.0%
 

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in September 2018 increased by 3.7% YoY, primarily reflecting growths of 2.7% in Argentina, 16.6% in Ecuador and 2.9% in Brazil.

In Argentina, passenger traffic increased 2.7% YoY, mainly driven by a 9.4% growth in domestic traffic, which benefitted from the addition of several new frequencies to existing routes over the past 12 months. International and transit traffic declined 8.4% and 7.8% respectively, reflecting more challenging macro conditions. In addition, new airlines have announced they will start operating during the next months: Norwegian airlines plans to open two domestic routes in October and additional routes in the following months, JetSmart expects to initiate operations in November with routes from Santiago de Chile, while LASA Airlines anticipates it will inaugurate domestic and international routes, operating from Neuquén Airport.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 16.6% benefitting from easier comps as last year traffic was impacted by the hurricane that took place in Florida, resulting in the cancelation of several international flights from passengers travelling to the U.S. Moreover, JetBlue announced the launch of a new route with daily flights to Guayaquil airport from Fort Lauderdale, U.S., to start operations in the first quarter of 2019.

In Brazil, domestic passenger traffic increased 8.4% YoY, driven by the addition of new frequencies to existing routes in several domestic destinations, partially offset by a decline in international traffic, mainly due to the currency depreciation. Moreover, Gol Airlines announced the opening of a new route to Cancun, Mexico, to be opened in the second quarter of 2019, in addition to the new route to Buenos Aires announced last month.

In Uruguay, passenger traffic declined 2.1% mainly due to currency depreciation in neighboring countries Brazil and Argentina, which resulted in a decrease in passengers. Furthermore, Air Europa announced the addition of a new route connecting Montevideo and Madrid with Iguazu, Argentina expected to start operations in 2019, with two additional weekly frequencies starting June 2019.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 1.7% in September 2018. In Argentina, cargo volume declined 9.9% YoY due to macro conditions. In Armenia, cargo volume declined 25.3% due to reduced export activity to countries with political instability. By contrast, cargo volume increased 41.1% YoY in Brazil and 46.7% Ecuador, the latter reflecting higher business activity related to the Christmas Holidays.

Aircraft movements remained relatively flat in September 2018, mainly driven by Armenia, which increased 26.8%, followed by Ecuador, with an increase of 6.2%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements                      
    Sep’18     Sep’17     % Var. YTD’18     YTD’17     % Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)                              
Argentina   3,357     3,267     2.7% 29,621     27,458     7.9%
Italy   842     818     2.9% 6,441     6,255     3.0%
Brazil   1,627     1,582     2.9% 15,096     14,301     5.6%
Uruguay   181     185     -2.2% 1,733     1,715     1.0%
Ecuador   391     336     16.6% 3,331     3,122     6.7%
Armenia   279     258     8.0% 2,152     1,922     11.9%
Peru   296     276     7.3% 2,597     2,268     14.5%
TOTAL   6,974     6,722     3.7% 60,970     57,041     6.9%
                             
Cargo Volume (tons)                              
Argentina   17,584     19,517     -9.9% 169,465     155,382     9.1%
Italy   905     903     0.1% 8,373     7,865     6.5%
Brazil   6,348     4,316     47.1% 47,135     39,466     19.4%
Uruguay   2,178     2,221     -1.9% 19,710     20,068     -1.8%
Ecuador   3,341     2,278     46.7% 30,292     25,287     19.8%
Armenia   1,617     2,165     -25.3% 12,953     17,046     -24.0%
Peru   410     443     -7.5% 3,603     3,703     -2.7%
TOTAL   32,383     31,843     1.7% 291,531     268,817     8.4%
               
Aircraft Movements                              
Argentina   36,098     36,169     -0.2% 334,757     314,061     6.6%
Italy   7,614     7,657     -0.6% 60,663     61,170     -0.8%
Brazil   14,928     16,111     -7.3% 138,304     138,118     0.1%
Uruguay   2,297     2,395     -4.1% 25,168     24,613     2.3%
Ecuador   6,677     6,290     6.2% 58,818     60,092     -2.1%
Armenia   2,138     1,686     26.8% 18,024     16,003     12.6%
Peru   2,613     2,552     2.4% 24,279     20,861     16.4%
TOTAL   72,365     72,860     -0.7% 660,013     634,918     4.0%
 

To obtain the full text of this press release, please click on the following link: http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2017, Corporación América Airports served 76.6 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPOR
10/17CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A. : Reports 3.7% YoY Increase in Total Passenger..
BU
09/18CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A. : Reports 5.8% YoY Increase in Total Passenger..
BU
09/05CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS : Corporación América Airports Announces Second Hal..
BU
08/21CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS : Corporación América Airports Announces 2Q18 YoY G..
BU
08/15CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS S.A. : Reports 7.8% YoY Increase in Total Passenger..
BU
08/14CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS : Announces Second Quarter Financial Results Call a..
BU
07/25CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS : Corporación América Airports and Investment Corpo..
BU
07/17CORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA : Airports S.A. Reports 5.8% YoY Increase in Total Passenger..
BU
07/10CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS : Corporación América Airports Announces Update to ..
BU
05/23CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS : Announces 1Q18 YoY Growth of 7.6% in Passenger Tr..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/03LISTED AIRPORTS - SEPTEMBER NEWS : Will Your Investment Sink? 
09/18Corporacion America Airports reports 5.8% rise in August traffic 
09/14Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Presents At Citi Argentina Day 2018 - Sli.. 
09/04Listed Airports News For The Month Of August 2018 
08/22Corporación América Airports beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 339 M
EBIT 2018 394 M
Net income 2018 49,9 M
Debt 2018 981 M
Yield 2018 2,82%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,34
EV / Sales 2018 1,72x
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
Capitalization 1 327 M
Chart CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA
Duration : Period :
Corporacion America Airports SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 17,2 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Francisco Eurnekian Bonnarens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raúl Guillermo Francos Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Eurnekian Director
Máximo Luis Bomchil Director
Roderick Hamilton McGeoch Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA0.00%1 327
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL--.--%27 837
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.20.08%15 036
FRAPORT-27.37%7 148
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATINL ARPRT CO LTD-29.92%4 665
SATS LTD-8.45%3 946
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.