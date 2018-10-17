Corporación América Airports S.A. : Reports 3.7% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in September 2018
0
10/17/2018 | 11:42pm CEST
Passenger traffic up 2.7% YoY in Argentina and 16.6% in Ecuador, further
supported by growth across most geographies
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP), (“CAAP” or the
“Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by
number of airports, reported today preliminary year-over-year passenger
traffic growth of 3.7% in September 2018.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights
Statistics
Sep’18
Sep’17
% Var.
YTD’18
YTD’17
% Var
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,885
3,569
8.8%
33,247
30,523
8.9%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,369
2,398
-1.2%
21,083
20,444
3.1%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
720
755
-4.6%
6,640
6,075
9.3%
Total Passengers (thousands)1
6,974
6,722
3.7%
60,970
57,041
6.9%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
32.4
31.8
1.7%
291.5
268.8
8.4%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
72.4
72.9
-0.7%
660.0
634.9
4.0%
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in September 2018 increased by 3.7% YoY,
primarily reflecting growths of 2.7% in Argentina, 16.6% in Ecuador and
2.9% in Brazil.
In Argentina, passenger traffic increased 2.7% YoY, mainly driven by a
9.4% growth in domestic traffic, which benefitted from the addition of
several new frequencies to existing routes over the past 12 months.
International and transit traffic declined 8.4% and 7.8% respectively,
reflecting more challenging macro conditions. In addition, new airlines
have announced they will start operating during the next months:
Norwegian airlines plans to open two domestic routes in October and
additional routes in the following months, JetSmart expects to initiate
operations in November with routes from Santiago de Chile, while LASA
Airlines anticipates it will inaugurate domestic and international
routes, operating from Neuquén Airport.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 16.6% benefitting from easier
comps as last year traffic was impacted by the hurricane that took place
in Florida, resulting in the cancelation of several international
flights from passengers travelling to the U.S. Moreover, JetBlue
announced the launch of a new route with daily flights to Guayaquil
airport from Fort Lauderdale, U.S., to start operations in the first
quarter of 2019.
In Brazil, domestic passenger traffic increased 8.4% YoY, driven by the
addition of new frequencies to existing routes in several domestic
destinations, partially offset by a decline in international traffic,
mainly due to the currency depreciation. Moreover, Gol Airlines
announced the opening of a new route to Cancun, Mexico, to be opened in
the second quarter of 2019, in addition to the new route to Buenos Aires
announced last month.
In Uruguay, passenger traffic declined 2.1% mainly due to currency
depreciation in neighboring countries Brazil and Argentina, which
resulted in a decrease in passengers. Furthermore, Air Europa announced
the addition of a new route connecting Montevideo and Madrid with
Iguazu, Argentina expected to start operations in 2019, with two
additional weekly frequencies starting June 2019.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 1.7% in September 2018. In Argentina,
cargo volume declined 9.9% YoY due to macro conditions. In Armenia,
cargo volume declined 25.3% due to reduced export activity to countries
with political instability. By contrast, cargo volume increased 41.1%
YoY in Brazil and 46.7% Ecuador, the latter reflecting higher business
activity related to the Christmas Holidays.
Aircraft movements remained relatively flat in September 2018,
mainly driven by Armenia, which increased 26.8%, followed by Ecuador,
with an increase of 6.2%.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport
concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the
world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger
traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries
across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru,
Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2017, Corporación América Airports
served 76.6 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York
Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more
information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.