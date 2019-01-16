Corporacion America Airports : Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports 5.2% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in December 2018
0
01/16/2019 | 05:02pm EST
Passenger traffic up 7.4% YoY in Argentina and 3.0% in Brazil, further
supported by growth across most geographies
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the
“Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by
number of airports, reported today preliminary year-over-year passenger
traffic growth of 5.2% in December 2018.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights
Statistics
Dec’18
Dec’17
% Var.
YTD’18
YTD’17
% Var
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,919
3,554
10.3
%
44,962
41,306
8.9
%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,108
2,096
0.6
%
27,427
26,899
2.0
%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
778
819
-5.0
%
8,910
8,408
6.0
%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,805
6,468
5.2
%
81,300
76,612
6.1
%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
38.1
39.5
-3.4
%
410.1
389.8
5.2
%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
74.1
71.8
3.1
%
880.6
851.3
3.4
%
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in December 2018 increased by 5.2% YoY,
primarily reflecting growth of 7.4% in Argentina, 3.0% in Brazil, and
6.7% in Ecuador.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 7.4% YoY, mainly driven
by 15.2% growth in domestic passengers, partially offset by declines of
3.4% and 10.3% in international and transit passengers, respectively,
which continues to reflect challenging macro conditions. International
traffic in Argentina, however, posted an improvement from prior months
as foreign tourism increased, combined with pre-sales of air travel
tickets that took place before the peso devaluation along with
installment sales offered by some airlines. In addition, American
Airlines began operating a direct flight to Los Angeles from Ezeiza
Airport, and Gol airlines started a flight to Brasilia Airport.
Moreover, FlyBondi launched international routes from El Palomar to
Punta del Este, Uruguay, and Asunción, Paraguay, and Chilean low-cost
carrier JetSmart started operations with four international routes from
Santiago de Chile and La Serena to Córdoba, Mendoza and El Palomar.
Furthermore, Norwegian Air Argentina continued to open new domestic
routes in the period, with daily frequencies to Bariloche.
In Brazil, passenger traffic increased 3.0% YoY, driven by 7.1% growth
in domestic traffic reflecting the addition of new frequencies to
existing routes in several destinations at Brasilia Airport and easier
comps at Natal Airport as traffic in 3Q17 in Natal was impacted by a
reduction in frequencies while the runway was refurbished. International
traffic at Brasilia Airport increased 13.9% impacted by the new traffic
count methodology applied by ANAC since June 2018, which offset the
traffic growth resulting from the continued good performance of daily
routes to Miami and Orlando opened by Gol Airlines in November and the
addition of a new direct flight to Buenos Aires during December. Based
on the prior methodology, international traffic would have increased
42.5% YoY at this airport.
In Ecuador, passengers increased 6.7%, with international passenger
traffic at Guayaquil Airport up 9.4%, mainly attributed to the continued
good performance of Spirit Airlines. In addition, Laser Airlines started
operations with three-weekly flights to Caracas, Venezuela.
In Italy, passenger traffic rose 3.5%, driven by an increase of 7.3% in
Pisa Airport mainly related to the addition of frequencies by Ryanair
and increased flights by Poveda to Moscow, while Florence Airport posted
a decline of 3.3% as a result of adverse weather conditions, which led
to several re-routed or cancelled flights.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume declined 3.4% in December 2018 mainly as a result of
a decline of 6.5% in Argentina in relation with macroeconomic
conditions, partially offset by the continued recovery in Brazil, with
an increase of 16.5% YoY.
Aircraft movements increased 3.1% in December 2018, mainly as a
result of an increase of 6.6% in Argentina and 14.0% in Ecuador,
partially offset by an 18.1% decline in Peru.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport
concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the
world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger
traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries
across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru,
Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2018, Corporación América Airports
served 81.3 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York
Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more
information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.