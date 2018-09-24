Log in
CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA SA (ALB)
Corporacion Financiera Alba : Corporación Financiera Alba reached a net profit of 68.2 million in the first half of 2018

0
09/24/2018 | 11:04am CEST
Corporación Financiera Alba reached a net profit of €68.2 million in the first six months of 2018, compared with €426.4 million in the same period of the previous year. This reduction is due to the fact that the results for the first six months of 2017 included the capital gains obtained from the disinvestment in ACS.
Net Asset Value stood at €4,243.8 million on 30 June 2018, equivalent to €72.87 per share. Alba's share price on that same date, €49.80, represents a discount of 31.7% to its NAV per share. NAV, both in absolute terms and per share, has increased by 4.8% in the first six months of the year.
In the first six months of the year, Alba invested €544.2 million in various equity stakes and carried out various sales of assets for a total amount of €103.9 million, reducing its net cash position to €357.3 million on 30 June 2018.
In the month of June, Alba distributed a gross supplementary dividend to its shareholders, charged to profits of 2017, of €0.50 per share, which represented a disbursement of €28.1 million.

The investments carried out by Alba in the first six months of 2018 were as follows:
. Purchase of an indirect equity stake of 5.17% in Naturgy (Gas Natural Fenosa) via an investment of €500 million in Rioja Bidco Shareholdings. In the middle of May, this company bought Repsol's stake of 20.07% in Naturgy's capital stock. A direct stake of 0.10% in Naturgy was also acquired for €21.3 million.

. Purchase of 0.54% of Viscofan for €13.6 million, increasing its stake in that Company to 11.87%.
. Purchase, via Deyá Capital, of a 3.7% stake in MonBake for €9.4 million. MonBake is the new group resulting from the acquisition, by funds managed by Ardian, of Panasa and Bellsolá, two of the main Spanish companies in the bread and frozen pastries sector. This reinvestment is part of the agreements reached with Ardian in the sale of Panasa.
On the other hand, in the first six months of the year, Alba sold its stake of 26.5% in Panasa (via Deyá Capital) for €88.4 million and a property in Madrid for €15.5 million.

Additionally, in July, a stake of 5.00% in the listed company Global Dominion Access was received as a dividend in kind from CIE Automotive.

Alba's portfolio at 30 June 2018 was as follows:
Listed companies % Unlisted companies %
Acerinox 19,0 Alvinesa 16,8
BME 12,1 Gascan 40,3
CIE Automotive 10,0 in-Store Media 18,9
Ebro Foods 12,0 Mecalux 24,4
Euskaltel 11,0 Monbake 3,7
Indra 10,5 Satlink 28,1
Naturgy 5,3 TRRG Holding Ltd 7,5
Parques Reunidos 20,0
Viscofan 11,9

Disclaimer

Corporacion Financiera Alba SA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 09:03:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 546 M
EBIT 2018 146 M
Net income 2018 164 M
Finance 2018 136 M
Yield 2018 2,07%
P/E ratio 2018 10,27
P/E ratio 2019 9,97
EV / Sales 2018 4,90x
EV / Sales 2019 4,90x
Capitalization 2 813 M
Chart CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA SA
Duration : Period :
Corporacion Financiera Alba SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 53,8 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Santos Martínez-Conde Gutiérrez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlos March Delgado Co-Chairman
Ignacio Martínez Santos Finance Director
Juan March de la Lastra Vice Chairman
José Ramón del Caño Palop Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA SA1.22%3 305
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-2.01%43 484
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.42%43 376
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.3.36%36 694
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-22.85%30 314
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-11.57%28 514
