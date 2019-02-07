Corporate Office Properties Trust : COPT Reports 4Q and Full Year 2018 Results
02/07/2019 | 04:20pm EST
Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC)
announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and
full year ended December 31, 2018.
Management Comments
“Our fourth quarter represented a strong finish to a solid year,” stated
Stephen E. Budorick, COPT’s President & Chief Executive Officer.
“Leasing further accelerated during the fourth quarter, resulting in
nearly 250,000 square feet of vacancy leasing, 377,000 square feet of
development leasing, and 700,000 square feet of renewals, resulting in a
robust 82% retention rate. For the year, we leased over 4.2 million
square feet, including nearly 600,000 square feet of vacancy leasing,
and 1.1 million square feet of development leasing—the second highest
level in our 20 year history as a public company.” He continued, “Thus
far in 2019, we have completed the lease for the second floor at 310 NBP
with the U.S. Government, are in advanced negotiations on a significant
level of development leasing, and are on track to register another
strong year of leasing in the operating portfolio.”
Financial Highlights
4th Quarter Financial Results:
Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.16 for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018 as compared to $0.10 for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Diluted funds from operations per share (“FFOPS”), as calculated in
accordance with NAREIT’s definition, was $0.47 for the fourth quarter
of 2018, equal to fourth quarter 2017 results.
FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, was $0.50 for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018 as compared to $0.53 for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Full Year 2018 Financial Results:
EPS for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $0.69 as compared to
$0.56 for 2017.
Per NAREIT’s definition, FFOPS for 2018 was $1.97 as compared to $1.94
for 2017.
FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, for 2018 was $2.01 as compared
to $2.02 for 2017.
Adjustments for comparability encompass items such as gains and
impairment losses on non-operating properties, losses on early
extinguishment of debt, derivative gains (losses), issuance costs
associated with redeemed preferred shares, demolition costs of
redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements, and executive transition
costs.
Operating Performance Highlights
Operating Portfolio Summary:
At December 31, 2018, the Company’s core portfolio of 161 operating
office properties was 93.1% occupied and 94.0% leased.
During
the quarter, the Company placed two developments aggregating 238,000
square feet plus our build-to-suit for a defense contractor into
service; all three developments were 100% leased. During the year, the
Company placed seven developments totaling 688,000 square feet that
were 90% leased and the build-to-suit for a defense contractor that
was 100% leased into service.
Same-Property Performance:
At December 31, 2018, COPT’s same-property portfolio of 147 buildings
was 93.0% occupied and 93.8% leased.
For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, the Company’s
same-property cash NOI from Defense/IT locations increased 1.0% and
2.1%, respectively, over the prior year’s comparable periods. For the
same time periods, the Company’s total same-property cash NOI
decreased 1.1% and 0.4%, respectively, over the prior year’s
comparable periods.
Leasing:
Square Feet Leased―For the quarter ended
December 31, 2018, the Company leased 1.3 million total square feet,
including 704,000 square feet of renewing leases, 248,000 square feet
of new leases on vacant space, and 377,000 square feet in development
projects.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company
leased 4.2 million total square feet, including 2.5 million square
feet of renewing leases, 596,000 square feet of new leases on vacant
space, and 1.1 million square feet in development projects.
Renewal Rates―During the fourth quarter
and year ended December 31, 2018, the Company renewed 82.2% and 78.4%,
respectively, of total expiring leases.
Rent Spreads & Average Escalations on Renewing
Leases―For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, rents on
renewed space increased 3.0% on a GAAP basis and decreased 6.9% on a
cash basis; average annual escalations on renewing leases in the
fourth quarter were 2.7%. For the year ended December 31, 2018, rents
on renewed space increased 6.8% on a GAAP basis and decreased 2.0% on
a cash basis; average annual escalations on renewing leases for the
year were 2.6%.
Lease Terms―In the fourth quarter, lease
terms averaged 4.6 years on renewing leases, 8.5 years on new leasing
of vacant space, and 14.7 years on development leasing. For the year,
lease terms averaged 3.8 years on renewing leases, 7.4 years on new
leasing of vacant space, and 12.4 years on development leasing.
Investment Activity Highlights
Development & Redevelopment Projects:
Construction Pipeline. At January 2, 2019, the Company’s
construction pipeline consisted of nine properties totaling 1.1
million square feet that were 81% leased. These projects have a total
estimated cost of $332.5 million, of which $162.4 million has been
incurred.
Redevelopment. At the end of the quarter, one project was under
redevelopment totaling 106,000 square feet that was 0% leased.
Subsequent to the quarter, the Company executed a 10,000 square foot
pre-lease, bringing the project to 9% leased. The Company has invested
$11.6 million of the $25.1 million anticipated total cost.
Balance Sheet and Capital Transaction Highlights
As of December 31, 2018, the Company’s net debt plus preferred equity
to adjusted book ratio was 39.1% and its net debt plus preferred
equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.0x. For the same
period, the Company’s adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio was
3.6x.
As of December 31, 2018 and including the effect of interest rate
swaps, the Company’s weighted average effective interest rate was
4.1%; additionally, 93% of the Company’s debt was subject to fixed
interest rates and the consolidated debt portfolio had a weighted
average maturity of 4.5 years.
During the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, the
Company issued 1.4 million and 5.9 million common shares under its
forward equity sale agreement for net proceeds of $40.0 million and
$172.5 million, respectively. Also during the year, the Company issued
992,000 common shares through its At-the-Market (“ATM”) program at an
average gross price of $30.46 per share for net proceeds of $29.8
million.
In October, the Company entered into a new $800 million credit
agreement to replace its existing $800 million revolving credit
facility. The new credit facility has a maturity date of March 2023,
plus two six-month extension options. The new facility’s interest rate
is calculated as LIBOR plus 77.5—145 basis points; based on the
Company’s current credit ratings, the initial spread over LIBOR is 110
basis points.
Associated Supplemental Presentation
Prior to the call, the Company will post a slide presentation to
accompany management’s prepared remarks for its fourth quarter and year
end 2018 conference call, the details of which are provided below. The
accompanying slide presentation can be viewed on and downloaded from the
‘Latest Updates’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/
Definitions
For definitions of certain terms used in this press release, please
refer to the information furnished in the Company’s Supplemental
Information Package furnished on a Form 8-K which can be found on its
website (www.copt.com).
Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable
GAAP measures are included in the attached tables.
Company Information
COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively
acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the
United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged
in national security, defense and information technology (“IT”) related
activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority
missions (“Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of
office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the
Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office
fundamentals and characteristics (“Regional Office Properties”). As of
December 31, 2018, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio
annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional
Office Properties. As of the same date and including six buildings owned
through an unconsolidated joint venture, COPT’s core portfolio of 161
office and data center shell properties encompassed 17.9 million square
feet and was 94.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data
center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.
Corporate Office Properties Trust
Summary Financial Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues
Real estate revenues
$
130,825
$
127,685
$
517,253
$
509,980
Construction contract and other service revenues
7,657
36,882
60,859
102,840
Total revenues
138,482
164,567
578,112
612,820
Expenses
Property operating expenses
51,298
47,449
201,035
190,964
Depreciation and amortization associated with real estate operations
36,219
33,938
137,116
134,228
Construction contract and other service expenses
7,111
36,029
58,326
99,618
Impairment losses
2,367
13,659
2,367
15,123
General and administrative expenses
5,105
5,552
22,829
24,008
Leasing expenses
1,976
1,447
6,071
6,829
Business development expenses and land carry costs
1,425
1,646
5,840
6,213
Total operating expenses
105,501
139,720
433,584
476,983
Operating income
32,981
24,847
144,528
135,837
Interest expense
(18,475
)
(19,211
)
(75,385
)
(76,983
)
Interest and other income
74
1,501
4,358
6,318
Gain on sales of real estate
2,367
4,452
2,340
9,890
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
(258
)
—
(258
)
(513
)
Income before equity in income of unconsolidated entities and income
taxes
16,689
11,589
75,583
74,549
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities
1,577
372
2,697
1,490
Income tax benefit (expense)
190
(953
)
363
(1,098
)
Net income
18,456
11,008
78,643
74,941
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests:
Common units in the Operating Partnership (“OP”)
(210
)
(314
)
(1,742
)
(1,890
)
Preferred units in the OP
(165
)
(165
)
(660
)
(660
)
Other consolidated entities
(1,061
)
(908
)
(3,940
)
(3,646
)
Net income attributable to COPT
17,020
9,621
72,301
68,745
Preferred share dividends
—
—
—
(6,219
)
Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred shares
—
—
—
(6,847
)
Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders
$
17,020
$
9,621
$
72,301
$
55,679
Earnings per share (“EPS”) computation:
Numerator for diluted EPS:
Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders
$
17,020
$
9,621
$
72,301
$
55,679
Amount allocable to share-based compensation awards
(114
)
(112
)
(462
)
(449
)
Numerator for diluted EPS
$
16,906
$
9,509
$
71,839
$
55,230
Denominator:
Weighted average common shares - basic
108,528
99,304
103,946
98,969
Dilutive effect of share-based compensation awards
45
68
134
132
Dilutive effect of forward equity sale agreements
—
215
45
54
Weighted average common shares - diluted
108,573
99,587
104,125
99,155
Diluted EPS
$
0.16
$
0.10
$
0.69
$
0.56
Corporate Office Properties Trust
Summary Financial Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income
$
18,456
$
11,008
$
78,643
$
74,941
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization
36,219
33,938
137,116
134,228
Impairment losses on previously depreciated operating properties
6
9,004
6
10,455
Gain on sales of previously depreciated operating properties
(2,367
)
(4,452
)
(2,340
)
(4,491
)
Depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated real estate JV
565
563
2,256
2,252
Funds from operations (“FFO”)
52,879
50,061
215,681
217,385
Preferred share dividends
—
—
—
(6,219
)
Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred shares
—
—
—
(6,847
)
Noncontrolling interests - preferred units in the OP
(165
)
(165
)
(660
)
(660
)
FFO allocable to other noncontrolling interests
(1,011
)
(874
)
(3,768
)
(3,675
)
Basic and diluted FFO allocable to share-based compensation awards
(200
)
(198
)
(851
)
(814
)
Basic FFO available to common share and common unit holders (“Basic
FFO”)
51,503
48,824
210,402
199,170
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
331
—
1,540
—
Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders
(“Diluted FFO”)
51,834
48,824
211,942
199,170
Gain on sales of non-operating properties
—
—
—
(5,399
)
Impairment losses on non-operating properties
2,361
4,655
2,361
4,668
Income tax expense associated with FFO comparability adjustments
—
800
—
800
Gain on interest rate derivatives
—
(191
)
—
(234
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
258
—
258
513
Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred shares
—
—
—
6,847
Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements
163
—
462
294
Executive transition costs
371
—
793
732
Diluted FFO comparability adjustments allocable to share-based
compensation awards
(13
)
(23
)
(16
)
(35
)
Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders, as
adjusted for comparability
54,974
54,065
215,800
207,356
Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization
(46
)
(1,343
)
(1,487
)
46
Amortization of intangibles included in net operating income
153
342
893
1,344
Share-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized
1,601
1,523
6,193
5,353
Amortization of deferred financing costs
550
443
1,954
2,928
Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized
365
350
1,439
1,379
Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to expense
34
54
135
143
Replacement capital expenditures
(14,848
)
(23,475
)
(64,784
)
(63,026
)
Other diluted AFFO adjustments associated with real estate JVs
(28
)
(39
)
121
(210
)
Diluted adjusted funds from operations available to common share and
common unit holders (“Diluted AFFO”)
$
42,755
$
31,920
$
160,264
$
155,313
Diluted FFO per share
$
0.47
$
0.47
$
1.97
$
1.94
Diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability
$
0.50
$
0.53
$
2.01
$
2.02
Dividends/distributions per common share/unit
$
0.275
$
0.275
$
1.100
$
1.100
Corporate Office Properties Trust
Summary Financial Data
(unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Balance Sheet Data
Properties, net of accumulated depreciation
$
3,250,626
$
3,141,105
Total assets
3,656,005
3,595,205
Debt, per balance sheet
1,823,909
1,828,333
Total liabilities
2,002,697
2,103,773
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
26,260
23,125
Equity
1,627,048
1,468,307
Net debt to adjusted book
38.9
%
40.8
%
Core Portfolio Data (as of period end) (1)
Number of operating properties
161
156
Total net rentable square feet owned (in thousands)
17,937
17,059
Occupancy %
93.1
%
94.5
%
Leased %
94.0
%
95.1
%
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Payout ratios
Diluted FFO
59.0
%
58.7
%
56.0
%
56.8
%
Diluted FFO, as adjusted for comparability
55.6
%
53.0
%
55.0
%
54.6
%
Diluted AFFO
71.5
%
89.7
%
74.1
%
72.9
%
Adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio
3.6x
3.7x
3.6x
3.4x
Net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (2)
6.0x
6.1x
N/A
N/A
Net debt plus preferred equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (3)
6.0x
6.1x
N/A
N/A
Reconciliation of denominators for per share measures
Denominator for diluted EPS
108,573
99,587
104,125
99,155
Weighted average common units
1,345
3,252
2,468
3,362
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
1,126
—
936
—
Denominator for diluted FFO per share and as adjusted for
comparability
111,044
102,839
107,529
102,517
(1)
Represents Defense/IT Locations and Regional Office properties.
(2)
Represents net debt as of period end divided by in-place adjusted
EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are
multiplied by four).
(3)
Represents net debt plus the total liquidation preference of
preferred equity as of period end divided by in-place adjusted
EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are
multiplied by four).
Corporate Office Properties Trust
Summary Financial Data
(unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Reconciliation of common share dividends to dividends and
distributions for payout ratios
Common share dividends - unrestricted shares
$
30,206
$
27,747
$
116,285
$
109,489
Common unit distributions
367
894
2,498
3,661
Dividends and distributions for payout ratios
$
30,573
$
28,641
$
118,783
$
113,150
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to earnings before interest,
income taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate
(“EBITDAre”), adjusted EBITDA and in-place adjusted EBITDA
Net income
$
18,456
$
11,008
$
78,643
$
74,941
Interest expense
18,475
19,211
75,385
76,983
Income tax (benefit) expense
(190
)
953
(363
)
1,098
Depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment
404
600
1,947
2,273
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization
36,219
33,938
137,116
134,228
Impairment losses on previously depreciated operating properties
6
9,004
6
10,455
Gain on sales of previously depreciated operating properties
(2,367
)
(4,452
)
(2,340
)
(4,491
)
Adjustments from unconsolidated real estate JV
832
829
3,314
3,310
EBITDAre
71,835
71,091
293,708
298,797
Impairment losses on non-operating properties
2,361
4,655
2,361
4,668
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
258
—
258
513
Gain on sales of non-operating properties
—
—
—
(5,399
)
Net gain on other investments
(449
)
—
(449
)
—
Business development expenses
661
1,116
3,114
3,786
Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements
163
—
462
294
Executive transition costs
371
—
793
732
Adjusted EBITDA
75,200
76,862
$
300,247
$
303,391
Proforma net operating income adjustment for property changes within
period
2,052
(578
)
In-place adjusted EBITDA
$
77,252
$
76,284
Reconciliation of interest expense to the denominators for fixed
charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA
Interest expense
$
18,475
$
19,211
$
75,385
$
76,983
Less: Amortization of deferred financing costs
(550
)
(443
)
(1,954
)
(2,928
)
Less: Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized
(365
)
(350
)
(1,439
)
(1,379
)
Less: Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to
expense
(34
)
(54
)
(135
)
(143
)
Gain on interest rate derivatives
—
191
—
234
COPT’s share of interest expense of unconsolidated real estate JV,
excluding deferred financing costs
260
260
1,034
1,034
Scheduled principal amortization
1,079
1,034
4,240
4,062
Capitalized interest
1,748
1,032
5,929
5,229
Preferred share dividends
—
—
—
6,219
Preferred unit distributions
165
165
660
660
Denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA
$
20,778
$
21,046
$
83,720
$
89,971
Corporate Office Properties Trust
Summary Financial Data
(unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Reconciliations of tenant improvements and incentives, capital
improvements and leasing costs for operating properties to
replacement capital expenditures
Tenant improvements and incentives
$
7,876
$
14,804
$
37,502
$
37,034
Building improvements
9,306
9,241
22,977
22,308
Leasing costs
3,800
3,242
9,847
8,487
Net (exclusions from) additions to tenant improvements and incentives
(2,131
)
(2,929
)
1,577
2,984
Excluded building improvements
(3,984
)
(853
)
(7,073
)
(7,757
)
Excluded leasing costs
(19
)
(30
)
(46
)
(30
)
Replacement capital expenditures
$
14,848
$
23,475
$
64,784
$
63,026
Same Properties cash NOI
$
70,923
$
71,711
$
283,450
$
284,470
Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization
(638
)
(1,050
)
(4,287
)
(2,808
)
Amortization of acquired above- and below-market rents
(97
)
(287
)
(671
)
(1,123
)
Amortization of below-market cost arrangements
(147
)
(147
)
(589
)
(590
)
Lease termination fees, gross
906
828
3,231
2,911
Tenant funded landlord assets and lease incentives
409
1,118
3,421
4,488
Cash NOI adjustments in unconsolidated real estate JV
57
73
254
336
Same Properties NOI
$
71,413
$
72,246
$
284,809
$
287,684
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Reconciliation of total assets to adjusted book
Total assets
$
3,656,005
$
3,595,205
Accumulated depreciation
897,903
786,193
Accumulated amortization of real estate intangibles and deferred
leasing costs
204,882
193,151
COPT’s share of liabilities of unconsolidated real estate JV
29,917
29,908
COPT’s share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of
unconsolidated real estate JV
5,446
3,189
Less: Disposed property included in assets held for sale
—
(42,226
)
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(8,066
)
(12,261
)
Less: COPT’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JV
(293
)
(371
)
Adjusted book
$
4,785,794
$
4,552,788
Reconciliation of debt outstanding to net debt and net debt plus
preferred equity
Debt outstanding (excluding net debt discounts and deferred
financing costs)
$
1,868,504
$
1,872,167
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(8,066
)
(12,261
)
Less: COPT’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JV