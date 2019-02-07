Corporate Office Properties Trust : COPT Reports 4Q and Full Year 2018 Results 0 02/07/2019 | 04:20pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. Management Comments “Our fourth quarter represented a strong finish to a solid year,” stated Stephen E. Budorick, COPT’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Leasing further accelerated during the fourth quarter, resulting in nearly 250,000 square feet of vacancy leasing, 377,000 square feet of development leasing, and 700,000 square feet of renewals, resulting in a robust 82% retention rate. For the year, we leased over 4.2 million square feet, including nearly 600,000 square feet of vacancy leasing, and 1.1 million square feet of development leasing—the second highest level in our 20 year history as a public company.” He continued, “Thus far in 2019, we have completed the lease for the second floor at 310 NBP with the U.S. Government, are in advanced negotiations on a significant level of development leasing, and are on track to register another strong year of leasing in the operating portfolio.” Financial Highlights 4th Quarter Financial Results: Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.16 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as compared to $0.10 for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Diluted funds from operations per share (“FFOPS”), as calculated in accordance with NAREIT’s definition, was $0.47 for the fourth quarter of 2018, equal to fourth quarter 2017 results.

FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, was $0.50 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as compared to $0.53 for the fourth quarter of 2017. Full Year 2018 Financial Results: EPS for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $0.69 as compared to $0.56 for 2017.

Per NAREIT’s definition, FFOPS for 2018 was $1.97 as compared to $1.94 for 2017.

FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, for 2018 was $2.01 as compared to $2.02 for 2017. Adjustments for comparability encompass items such as gains and impairment losses on non-operating properties, losses on early extinguishment of debt, derivative gains (losses), issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred shares, demolition costs of redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements, and executive transition costs. Operating Performance Highlights Operating Portfolio Summary: At December 31, 2018, the Company’s core portfolio of 161 operating office properties was 93.1% occupied and 94.0% leased.



During the quarter, the Company placed two developments aggregating 238,000 square feet plus our build-to-suit for a defense contractor into service; all three developments were 100% leased. During the year, the Company placed seven developments totaling 688,000 square feet that were 90% leased and the build-to-suit for a defense contractor that was 100% leased into service. Same-Property Performance: At December 31, 2018, COPT’s same-property portfolio of 147 buildings was 93.0% occupied and 93.8% leased.

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, the Company’s same-property cash NOI from Defense/IT locations increased 1.0% and 2.1%, respectively, over the prior year’s comparable periods. For the same time periods, the Company’s total same-property cash NOI decreased 1.1% and 0.4%, respectively, over the prior year’s comparable periods. Leasing: Square Feet Leased ―For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Company leased 1.3 million total square feet, including 704,000 square feet of renewing leases, 248,000 square feet of new leases on vacant space, and 377,000 square feet in development projects.



For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company leased 4.2 million total square feet, including 2.5 million square feet of renewing leases, 596,000 square feet of new leases on vacant space, and 1.1 million square feet in development projects. Renewal Rates ―During the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, the Company renewed 82.2% and 78.4%, respectively, of total expiring leases.

―During the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, the Company renewed 82.2% and 78.4%, respectively, of total expiring leases. Rent Spreads & Average Escalations on Renewing Leases ―For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, rents on renewed space increased 3.0% on a GAAP basis and decreased 6.9% on a cash basis; average annual escalations on renewing leases in the fourth quarter were 2.7%. For the year ended December 31, 2018, rents on renewed space increased 6.8% on a GAAP basis and decreased 2.0% on a cash basis; average annual escalations on renewing leases for the year were 2.6%.

―For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, rents on renewed space increased 3.0% on a GAAP basis and decreased 6.9% on a cash basis; average annual escalations on renewing leases in the fourth quarter were 2.7%. For the year ended December 31, 2018, rents on renewed space increased 6.8% on a GAAP basis and decreased 2.0% on a cash basis; average annual escalations on renewing leases for the year were 2.6%. Lease Terms ―In the fourth quarter, lease terms averaged 4.6 years on renewing leases, 8.5 years on new leasing of vacant space, and 14.7 years on development leasing. For the year, lease terms averaged 3.8 years on renewing leases, 7.4 years on new leasing of vacant space, and 12.4 years on development leasing. Investment Activity Highlights Development & Redevelopment Projects: Construction Pipeline. At January 2, 2019, the Company’s construction pipeline consisted of nine properties totaling 1.1 million square feet that were 81% leased. These projects have a total estimated cost of $332.5 million, of which $162.4 million has been incurred.

At January 2, 2019, the Company’s construction pipeline consisted of nine properties totaling 1.1 million square feet that were 81% leased. These projects have a total estimated cost of $332.5 million, of which $162.4 million has been incurred. Redevelopment. At the end of the quarter, one project was under redevelopment totaling 106,000 square feet that was 0% leased. Subsequent to the quarter, the Company executed a 10,000 square foot pre-lease, bringing the project to 9% leased. The Company has invested $11.6 million of the $25.1 million anticipated total cost. Balance Sheet and Capital Transaction Highlights As of December 31, 2018, the Company’s net debt plus preferred equity to adjusted book ratio was 39.1% and its net debt plus preferred equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.0x. For the same period, the Company’s adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.6x.

As of December 31, 2018 and including the effect of interest rate swaps, the Company’s weighted average effective interest rate was 4.1%; additionally, 93% of the Company’s debt was subject to fixed interest rates and the consolidated debt portfolio had a weighted average maturity of 4.5 years.

During the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, the Company issued 1.4 million and 5.9 million common shares under its forward equity sale agreement for net proceeds of $40.0 million and $172.5 million, respectively. Also during the year, the Company issued 992,000 common shares through its At-the-Market (“ATM”) program at an average gross price of $30.46 per share for net proceeds of $29.8 million.

In October, the Company entered into a new $800 million credit agreement to replace its existing $800 million revolving credit facility. The new credit facility has a maturity date of March 2023, plus two six-month extension options. The new facility’s interest rate is calculated as LIBOR plus 77.5—145 basis points; based on the Company’s current credit ratings, the initial spread over LIBOR is 110 basis points. Associated Supplemental Presentation Prior to the call, the Company will post a slide presentation to accompany management’s prepared remarks for its fourth quarter and year end 2018 conference call, the details of which are provided below. The accompanying slide presentation can be viewed on and downloaded from the ‘Latest Updates’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/ Conference Call Information Management will discuss fourth quarter and year end 2018 results on its conference call tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, details of which are listed below: Conference Call Date: Friday, February 8, 2019 Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time Telephone Number: (within the U.S.) 855-463-9057 Telephone Number: (outside the U.S.) 661-378-9894 Passcode: 1485747 The conference call will also be available via live webcast in the ‘Latest Updates’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/ Replay Information A replay of the conference call will be immediately available via webcast on the Investors website. Additionally, a telephonic replay of this call will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 8, through 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 22. To access the replay within the United States, please call 855-859-2056; to access it from outside the United States, please call 404-537-3406. In either case, use passcode 1485747. Definitions For definitions of certain terms used in this press release, please refer to the information furnished in the Company’s Supplemental Information Package furnished on a Form 8-K which can be found on its website (www.copt.com). Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached tables. Company Information COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (“IT”) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (“Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (“Regional Office Properties”). As of December 31, 2018, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including six buildings owned through an unconsolidated joint venture, COPT’s core portfolio of 161 office and data center shell properties encompassed 17.9 million square feet and was 94.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts. Forward-Looking Information This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these expectations, estimates, and projections include, but are not limited to: general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, affect office property and data center demand and rents, tenant creditworthiness, interest rates, financing availability and property values;

adverse changes in the real estate markets including, among other things, increased competition with other companies;

governmental actions and initiatives, including risks associated with the impact of a prolonged government shutdown or budgetary reductions or impasses, such as a reduction in rental revenues, non-renewal of leases, and/or a curtailment of demand for additional space by the Company's strategic customers;

the Company’s ability to borrow on favorable terms;

risks of real estate acquisition and development activities, including, among other things, risks that development projects may not be completed on schedule, that tenants may not take occupancy or pay rent or that development or operating costs may be greater than anticipated;

risks of investing through joint venture structures, including risks that the Company’s joint venture partners may not fulfill their financial obligations as investors or may take actions that are inconsistent with the Company’s objectives;

changes in the Company’s plans for properties or views of market economic conditions or failure to obtain development rights, either of which could result in recognition of significant impairment losses;

the Company’s ability to satisfy and operate effectively under Federal income tax rules relating to real estate investment trusts and partnerships;

possible adverse changes in tax laws;

the dilutive effects of issuing additional common shares;

the Company's ability to achieve projected results;

security breaches relating to cyber attacks, cyber intrusions or other factors; and

environmental requirements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements. For further information, please refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues Real estate revenues $ 130,825 $ 127,685 $ 517,253 $ 509,980 Construction contract and other service revenues 7,657 36,882 60,859 102,840 Total revenues 138,482 164,567 578,112 612,820 Expenses Property operating expenses 51,298 47,449 201,035 190,964 Depreciation and amortization associated with real estate operations 36,219 33,938 137,116 134,228 Construction contract and other service expenses 7,111 36,029 58,326 99,618 Impairment losses 2,367 13,659 2,367 15,123 General and administrative expenses 5,105 5,552 22,829 24,008 Leasing expenses 1,976 1,447 6,071 6,829 Business development expenses and land carry costs 1,425 1,646 5,840 6,213 Total operating expenses 105,501 139,720 433,584 476,983 Operating income 32,981 24,847 144,528 135,837 Interest expense (18,475 ) (19,211 ) (75,385 ) (76,983 ) Interest and other income 74 1,501 4,358 6,318 Gain on sales of real estate 2,367 4,452 2,340 9,890 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (258 ) — (258 ) (513 ) Income before equity in income of unconsolidated entities and income taxes 16,689 11,589 75,583 74,549 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 1,577 372 2,697 1,490 Income tax benefit (expense) 190 (953 ) 363 (1,098 ) Net income 18,456 11,008 78,643 74,941 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Common units in the Operating Partnership (“OP”) (210 ) (314 ) (1,742 ) (1,890 ) Preferred units in the OP (165 ) (165 ) (660 ) (660 ) Other consolidated entities (1,061 ) (908 ) (3,940 ) (3,646 ) Net income attributable to COPT 17,020 9,621 72,301 68,745 Preferred share dividends — — — (6,219 ) Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred shares — — — (6,847 ) Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders $ 17,020 $ 9,621 $ 72,301 $ 55,679 Earnings per share (“EPS”) computation: Numerator for diluted EPS: Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders $ 17,020 $ 9,621 $ 72,301 $ 55,679 Amount allocable to share-based compensation awards (114 ) (112 ) (462 ) (449 ) Numerator for diluted EPS $ 16,906 $ 9,509 $ 71,839 $ 55,230 Denominator: Weighted average common shares - basic 108,528 99,304 103,946 98,969 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation awards 45 68 134 132 Dilutive effect of forward equity sale agreements — 215 45 54 Weighted average common shares - diluted 108,573 99,587 104,125 99,155 Diluted EPS $ 0.16 $ 0.10 $ 0.69 $ 0.56 Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income $ 18,456 $ 11,008 $ 78,643 $ 74,941 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 36,219 33,938 137,116 134,228 Impairment losses on previously depreciated operating properties 6 9,004 6 10,455 Gain on sales of previously depreciated operating properties (2,367 ) (4,452 ) (2,340 ) (4,491 ) Depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated real estate JV 565 563 2,256 2,252 Funds from operations (“FFO”) 52,879 50,061 215,681 217,385 Preferred share dividends — — — (6,219 ) Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred shares — — — (6,847 ) Noncontrolling interests - preferred units in the OP (165 ) (165 ) (660 ) (660 ) FFO allocable to other noncontrolling interests (1,011 ) (874 ) (3,768 ) (3,675 ) Basic and diluted FFO allocable to share-based compensation awards (200 ) (198 ) (851 ) (814 ) Basic FFO available to common share and common unit holders (“Basic FFO”) 51,503 48,824 210,402 199,170 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 331 — 1,540 — Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders (“Diluted FFO”) 51,834 48,824 211,942 199,170 Gain on sales of non-operating properties — — — (5,399 ) Impairment losses on non-operating properties 2,361 4,655 2,361 4,668 Income tax expense associated with FFO comparability adjustments — 800 — 800 Gain on interest rate derivatives — (191 ) — (234 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 258 — 258 513 Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred shares — — — 6,847 Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements 163 — 462 294 Executive transition costs 371 — 793 732 Diluted FFO comparability adjustments allocable to share-based compensation awards (13 ) (23 ) (16 ) (35 ) Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders, as adjusted for comparability 54,974 54,065 215,800 207,356 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization (46 ) (1,343 ) (1,487 ) 46 Amortization of intangibles included in net operating income 153 342 893 1,344 Share-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 1,601 1,523 6,193 5,353 Amortization of deferred financing costs 550 443 1,954 2,928 Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized 365 350 1,439 1,379 Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to expense 34 54 135 143 Replacement capital expenditures (14,848 ) (23,475 ) (64,784 ) (63,026 ) Other diluted AFFO adjustments associated with real estate JVs (28 ) (39 ) 121 (210 ) Diluted adjusted funds from operations available to common share and common unit holders (“Diluted AFFO”) $ 42,755 $ 31,920 $ 160,264 $ 155,313 Diluted FFO per share $ 0.47 $ 0.47 $ 1.97 $ 1.94 Diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability $ 0.50 $ 0.53 $ 2.01 $ 2.02 Dividends/distributions per common share/unit $ 0.275 $ 0.275 $ 1.100 $ 1.100 Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Balance Sheet Data Properties, net of accumulated depreciation $ 3,250,626 $ 3,141,105 Total assets 3,656,005 3,595,205 Debt, per balance sheet 1,823,909 1,828,333 Total liabilities 2,002,697 2,103,773 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 26,260 23,125 Equity 1,627,048 1,468,307 Net debt to adjusted book 38.9 % 40.8 % Core Portfolio Data (as of period end) (1) Number of operating properties 161 156 Total net rentable square feet owned (in thousands) 17,937 17,059 Occupancy % 93.1 % 94.5 % Leased % 94.0 % 95.1 % For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Payout ratios Diluted FFO 59.0 % 58.7 % 56.0 % 56.8 % Diluted FFO, as adjusted for comparability 55.6 % 53.0 % 55.0 % 54.6 % Diluted AFFO 71.5 % 89.7 % 74.1 % 72.9 % Adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio 3.6x 3.7x 3.6x 3.4x Net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (2) 6.0x 6.1x N/A N/A Net debt plus preferred equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (3) 6.0x 6.1x N/A N/A Reconciliation of denominators for per share measures Denominator for diluted EPS 108,573 99,587 104,125 99,155 Weighted average common units 1,345 3,252 2,468 3,362 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,126 — 936 — Denominator for diluted FFO per share and as adjusted for comparability 111,044 102,839 107,529 102,517 (1) Represents Defense/IT Locations and Regional Office properties. (2) Represents net debt as of period end divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four). (3) Represents net debt plus the total liquidation preference of preferred equity as of period end divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four). Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Reconciliation of common share dividends to dividends and distributions for payout ratios Common share dividends - unrestricted shares $ 30,206 $ 27,747 $ 116,285 $ 109,489 Common unit distributions 367 894 2,498 3,661 Dividends and distributions for payout ratios $ 30,573 $ 28,641 $ 118,783 $ 113,150 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate (“EBITDAre”), adjusted EBITDA and in-place adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 18,456 $ 11,008 $ 78,643 $ 74,941 Interest expense 18,475 19,211 75,385 76,983 Income tax (benefit) expense (190 ) 953 (363 ) 1,098 Depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment 404 600 1,947 2,273 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 36,219 33,938 137,116 134,228 Impairment losses on previously depreciated operating properties 6 9,004 6 10,455 Gain on sales of previously depreciated operating properties (2,367 ) (4,452 ) (2,340 ) (4,491 ) Adjustments from unconsolidated real estate JV 832 829 3,314 3,310 EBITDAre 71,835 71,091 293,708 298,797 Impairment losses on non-operating properties 2,361 4,655 2,361 4,668 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 258 — 258 513 Gain on sales of non-operating properties — — — (5,399 ) Net gain on other investments (449 ) — (449 ) — Business development expenses 661 1,116 3,114 3,786 Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements 163 — 462 294 Executive transition costs 371 — 793 732 Adjusted EBITDA 75,200 76,862 $ 300,247 $ 303,391 Proforma net operating income adjustment for property changes within period 2,052 (578 ) In-place adjusted EBITDA $ 77,252 $ 76,284 Reconciliation of interest expense to the denominators for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA Interest expense $ 18,475 $ 19,211 $ 75,385 $ 76,983 Less: Amortization of deferred financing costs (550 ) (443 ) (1,954 ) (2,928 ) Less: Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized (365 ) (350 ) (1,439 ) (1,379 ) Less: Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to expense (34 ) (54 ) (135 ) (143 ) Gain on interest rate derivatives — 191 — 234 COPT’s share of interest expense of unconsolidated real estate JV, excluding deferred financing costs 260 260 1,034 1,034 Scheduled principal amortization 1,079 1,034 4,240 4,062 Capitalized interest 1,748 1,032 5,929 5,229 Preferred share dividends — — — 6,219 Preferred unit distributions 165 165 660 660 Denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,778 $ 21,046 $ 83,720 $ 89,971 Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Reconciliations of tenant improvements and incentives, capital improvements and leasing costs for operating properties to replacement capital expenditures Tenant improvements and incentives $ 7,876 $ 14,804 $ 37,502 $ 37,034 Building improvements 9,306 9,241 22,977 22,308 Leasing costs 3,800 3,242 9,847 8,487 Net (exclusions from) additions to tenant improvements and incentives (2,131 ) (2,929 ) 1,577 2,984 Excluded building improvements (3,984 ) (853 ) (7,073 ) (7,757 ) Excluded leasing costs (19 ) (30 ) (46 ) (30 ) Replacement capital expenditures $ 14,848 $ 23,475 $ 64,784 $ 63,026 Same Properties cash NOI $ 70,923 $ 71,711 $ 283,450 $ 284,470 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization (638 ) (1,050 ) (4,287 ) (2,808 ) Amortization of acquired above- and below-market rents (97 ) (287 ) (671 ) (1,123 ) Amortization of below-market cost arrangements (147 ) (147 ) (589 ) (590 ) Lease termination fees, gross 906 828 3,231 2,911 Tenant funded landlord assets and lease incentives 409 1,118 3,421 4,488 Cash NOI adjustments in unconsolidated real estate JV 57 73 254 336 Same Properties NOI $ 71,413 $ 72,246 $ 284,809 $ 287,684 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Reconciliation of total assets to adjusted book Total assets $ 3,656,005 $ 3,595,205 Accumulated depreciation 897,903 786,193 Accumulated amortization of real estate intangibles and deferred leasing costs 204,882 193,151 COPT’s share of liabilities of unconsolidated real estate JV 29,917 29,908 COPT’s share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated real estate JV 5,446 3,189 Less: Disposed property included in assets held for sale — (42,226 ) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (8,066 ) (12,261 ) Less: COPT’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JV (293 ) (371 ) Adjusted book $ 4,785,794 $ 4,552,788 Reconciliation of debt outstanding to net debt and net debt plus preferred equity Debt outstanding (excluding net debt discounts and deferred financing costs) $ 1,868,504 $ 1,872,167 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (8,066 ) (12,261 ) Less: COPT’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JV (293 ) (371 ) Net debt $ 1,860,145 $ 1,859,535 Preferred equity 8,800 8,800 Net debt plus preferred equity $ 1,868,945 $ 1,868,335 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005854/en/

