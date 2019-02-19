Log in
Corporate Travel Management : ASX Announcement Dividend/Distribution – CTD

0
02/19/2019 | 05:04pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CTD - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 20, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.18000000

Ex Date

Thursday March 7, 2019

Record Date

Friday March 8, 2019

Payment Date

Friday April 12, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code

CTD

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 20, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

CTD

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday March 8, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday March 7, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday April 12, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.18000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

(a) Where a shareholder has provided the registry with AUD, NZD, GBP & USD bank details, payment will be made in the applicable currency via direct credit.

(b) Where the shareholder has provided the registry with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain or the United States but has not provided bank details, payment will be remitted via cheque in their local currency.

(c) For shareholders domiciled in any other country not mentioned above, payment will be made in AUD by cheque or by direct credit where appropriate AUD, NZD, USD or GBP bank details have been provided.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and

exchange rates not known, date for information to be released

Estimated or Actual?

Estimated

Friday April 12, 2019

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

Security holders can elect to receive payment in AUD, NZD, GBP or USD where bank details for that currency have been provided to the registry.

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Friday March 8, 2019 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Payment instructions must be provided or updated via the registry's online investor centre portal at www.investorcentre.com/au or by calling 1300 782 544 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4173 (outside Australia). They can also be updated by post to Computershare Investor Services, GPO Box 2975, Melbourne, Victoria 3001.

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD 0.18000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully

franked?

franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.18000000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

CTM - Corporate Travel Management Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 22:03:07 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 455 M
EBIT 2019 134 M
Net income 2019 96,8 M
Finance 2019 83,7 M
Yield 2019 1,82%
P/E ratio 2019 27,12
P/E ratio 2020 22,34
EV / Sales 2019 5,79x
EV / Sales 2020 5,01x
Capitalization 2 718 M
Chart CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD
Duration : Period :
Corporate Travel Management Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 27,8  AUD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Michael Pherous Managing Director & Director
Anthony George Bellas Chairman
Laura Ruffles COO, Executive Director & CEO-Australia
Stephen John Fleming Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Paul Healy Global Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD16.84%1 933
TUI-22.94%6 294
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS13.39%4 747
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.44%4 599
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.74%3 211
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED12.74%2 797
