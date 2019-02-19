Corporate Travel Management : ASX Announcement Dividend/Distribution – CTD

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
CTD - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday February 20, 2019
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.18000000
Ex Date
Thursday March 7, 2019
Record Date
Friday March 8, 2019
Payment Date
Friday April 12, 2019
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Registration Number
1.2 Registered Number Type
ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code
CTD
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Wednesday February 20, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
CTD
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Monday December 31, 2018
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday March 8, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday March 7, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday April 12, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.18000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
(a) Where a shareholder has provided the registry with AUD, NZD, GBP & USD bank details, payment will be made in the applicable currency via direct credit.
(b) Where the shareholder has provided the registry with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain or the United States but has not provided bank details, payment will be remitted via cheque in their local currency.
(c) For shareholders domiciled in any other country not mentioned above, payment will be made in AUD by cheque or by direct credit where appropriate AUD, NZD, USD or GBP bank details have been provided.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and
exchange rates not known, date for information to be released
Estimated or Actual?
Estimated
Friday April 12, 2019
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
Yes
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements
Security holders can elect to receive payment in AUD, NZD, GBP or USD where bank details for that currency have been provided to the registry.
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
Friday March 8, 2019 17:00:00
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
Payment instructions must be provided or updated via the registry's online investor centre portal at www.investorcentre.com/au or by calling 1300 782 544 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4173 (outside Australia). They can also be updated by post to Computershare Investor Services, GPO Box 2975, Melbourne, Victoria 3001.
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
estimated at this time?
amount per +security
No
AUD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
security
AUD 0.18000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully
franked?
franked?
Yes
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking
dividend/distribution that is franked
credit (%)
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
amount per +security
unfranked
AUD 0.18000000
0.0000 %
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary