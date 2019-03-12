Corporate Travel Management : ASX Announcement – CTM Response to Market Speculation

ASX RELEASE
13 March 2019
RESPONSE TO MARKET SPECULATION
Dear Sir/Madam,
Corporate Travel Management Limited ("CTM") notes the announcement made by Capita PLC ("Capita") regarding an unsolicited approach by CTM for Capita's travel businesses.
Consistent with our stated strategy, CTM continues to evaluate a number of potential acquisition targets and confirms that it has had preliminary discussions with Capita regarding its travel businesses.
These have been early stage discussions and there is no certainty as to whether a transaction will be agreed nor as to the terms or timing.
In this regard CTM, has not contemplated undertaking any acquisition this financial year.
A further announcement will be made if appropriate.
Signed for and on behalf of Corporate Travel Management Limited:
Suzanne Yeates
Company Secretary
Corporate Travel Management Limited
About Corporate Travel Management (CTM)
CTM is an award-winning provider of innovative and cost-effective travel management solutions to the corporate market. Its proven business strategy combines personalised service excellence with client facing technology solutions to deliver a return on investment to clients.
