Corporate Travel Management : ASX Announcement – CTM Response to Market Speculation

ASX RELEASE

13 March 2019

RESPONSE TO MARKET SPECULATION

Corporate Travel Management Limited ("CTM") notes the announcement made by Capita PLC ("Capita") regarding an unsolicited approach by CTM for Capita's travel businesses.

Consistent with our stated strategy, CTM continues to evaluate a number of potential acquisition targets and confirms that it has had preliminary discussions with Capita regarding its travel businesses.

These have been early stage discussions and there is no certainty as to whether a transaction will be agreed nor as to the terms or timing.

In this regard CTM, has not contemplated undertaking any acquisition this financial year.

A further announcement will be made if appropriate.

Signed for and on behalf of Corporate Travel Management Limited:

Suzanne Yeates

Company Secretary

Corporate Travel Management Limited

