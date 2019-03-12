Log in
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD

(CTD)
Corporate Travel Management : ASX Announcement – CTM Response to Market Speculation

03/12/2019 | 07:33pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

13 March 2019

RESPONSE TO MARKET SPECULATION

Dear Sir/Madam,

Corporate Travel Management Limited ("CTM") notes the announcement made by Capita PLC ("Capita") regarding an unsolicited approach by CTM for Capita's travel businesses.

Consistent with our stated strategy, CTM continues to evaluate a number of potential acquisition targets and confirms that it has had preliminary discussions with Capita regarding its travel businesses.

These have been early stage discussions and there is no certainty as to whether a transaction will be agreed nor as to the terms or timing.

In this regard CTM, has not contemplated undertaking any acquisition this financial year.

A further announcement will be made if appropriate.

Signed for and on behalf of Corporate Travel Management Limited:

Suzanne Yeates

Company Secretary

Corporate Travel Management Limited

About Corporate Travel Management (CTM)

CTM is an award-winning provider of innovative and cost-effective travel management solutions to the corporate market. Its proven business strategy combines personalised service excellence with client facing technology solutions to deliver a return on investment to clients.

Contact details

For media queries, contact Julian Murphy:julian.murphy@travelctm.comor +61 418 970 778 For investor relations, contactAllison.dodd@travelctm.comor +61 7 3210 3354

Disclaimer

CTM - Corporate Travel Management Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 23:32:11 UTC
