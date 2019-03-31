Corporate Travel Management : ASX Announcement – Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
ABN
17 131 207 611
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
JAMES MICHAEL PHEROUS
Date of last notice
30 NOVEMBER 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
INDIRECT
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of indirect interest
Mr James Pherous is a director and 25%
|
shareholder of Shamiz Pty Ltd. Shamiz
Pty Ltd is the current trustee of the Sami
Superannuation Fund.
Prior to this, Mr Michael Pherous was the
trustee of the Sami Superannuation Fund
and accumulated 538,488 CTD ordinary
shares for the fund.
Shamiz Pty Ltd became the trustee of the
Sami Superannuation Fund on 14 July
2015. On that date, Shamiz Pty Ltd
obtained a relevant interest in the CTD
shares previously accumulated by Mr
Michael Pherous, the former trustee of
the Sami Superannuation Fund.
In its capacity as trustee of the Sami
Superannuation Fund, Shamiz Pty Ltd is
currently the registered holder of 526,893
CTD ordinary shares. As a result of the
operation of s608(3) of the Corporations
Act, Mr James Pherous has a relevant
interest in the CTD shares held by
Shamiz Pty Ltd.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Date of change
(1)
14 July 2015 - Mr James Pherous
became a shareholder and director of
Shamiz Pty Ltd on 14 July 2015. On
this date, Shamiz Pty Ltd replaced Mr
Michael Pherous as the trustee of the
Sami Superannuation
fund
and
Shamiz Pty Ltd (and consequently Mr
James Pherous) obtained a relevant
interest in 538,488 CTD shares
acquired by Mr Michael Pherous for
the Sami Superannuation Fund prior
to that date.
(2)
10 June 2016 - Under direction of the
new
trustee
of
the
Sami
Superannuation Fund, Shamiz Pty Ltd,
Mr Michael Pherous disposed of 5,000
CTD ordinary shares on market.
(3) 16 August 2016 - Shamiz Pty Ltd, the
new
trustee
of
the
Sami
Superannuation Fund,
became
the
registered holder of 533,488 CTD
ordinary shares.
(4)
24 January 2017 - Shamiz Pty Ltd as
trustee for the Sami Superannuation
Fund acquired a further 25,405 CTD
ordinary
shares
through
an
entitlement offer.
(5)
3 March 2017 - Shamiz Pty Ltd as
trustee for the Sami Superannuation
Fund disposed of 15,000 CTD ordinary
shares on‐market.
(6)
6 March 2017 - Shamiz Pty Ltd as
trustee for the Sami Superannuation
Fund disposed of 17,000 CTD ordinary
shares on‐market.
No. of securities held prior to change
20,740,000
ordinary
shares held by
Pherous Holdings Group Pty Ltd ACN 106
590 050 (formerly Pherous Holdings Pty
Ltd).
Class
Fully paid ordinary shares
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number acquired
526,893
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
(1)
14 July 2015 ‐ Mr James Pherous paid
|
|
Shamiz Pty Ltd.
(2)
10 June 2016 ‐ $71,942.50.
(3)
16 August 2016 - no consideration.
(4)
24/01/2017 ‐ $381,075.
(5)
3 March 2017 - $289,006.50.
(6)
6 March 2017 - $329,699.10.
No. of securities held after change
20,740,000 ordinary shares held by
Pherous Holdings Group Pty Ltd ACN 106
590 050 (formerly Pherous Holdings Pty
Ltd)
|
526,893 ordinary shares held by Shamiz
Pty Ltd as trustee for the Sami
Superannuation Fund.
Nature of change
See details provided above under "Date of
Change" and "Value/Consideration".
buy‐back
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
