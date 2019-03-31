Log in
Corporate Travel Management : ASX Announcement – Change of Director's Interest Notice

0
03/31/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

ABN

17 131 207 611

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

JAMES MICHAEL PHEROUS

Date of last notice

30 NOVEMBER 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

INDIRECT

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of indirect interest

Mr James Pherous is a director and 25%

(including registered holder)

shareholder of Shamiz Pty Ltd. Shamiz

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Pty Ltd is the current trustee of the Sami

interest.

Superannuation Fund.

Prior to this, Mr Michael Pherous was the

trustee of the Sami Superannuation Fund

and accumulated 538,488 CTD ordinary

shares for the fund.

Shamiz Pty Ltd became the trustee of the

Sami Superannuation Fund on 14 July

2015. On that date, Shamiz Pty Ltd

obtained a relevant interest in the CTD

shares previously accumulated by Mr

Michael Pherous, the former trustee of

the Sami Superannuation Fund.

In its capacity as trustee of the Sami

Superannuation Fund, Shamiz Pty Ltd is

currently the registered holder of 526,893

CTD ordinary shares. As a result of the

operation of s608(3) of the Corporations

Act, Mr James Pherous has a relevant

interest in the CTD shares held by

Shamiz Pty Ltd.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Date of change

(1)

14 July 2015 - Mr James Pherous

became a shareholder and director of

Shamiz Pty Ltd on 14 July 2015. On

this date, Shamiz Pty Ltd replaced Mr

Michael Pherous as the trustee of the

Sami Superannuation

fund

and

Shamiz Pty Ltd (and consequently Mr

James Pherous) obtained a relevant

interest in 538,488 CTD shares

acquired by Mr Michael Pherous for

the Sami Superannuation Fund prior

to that date.

(2)

10 June 2016 - Under direction of the

new

trustee

of

the

Sami

Superannuation Fund, Shamiz Pty Ltd,

Mr Michael Pherous disposed of 5,000

CTD ordinary shares on market.

(3) 16 August 2016 - Shamiz Pty Ltd, the

new

trustee

of

the

Sami

Superannuation Fund,

became

the

registered holder of 533,488 CTD

ordinary shares.

(4)

24 January 2017 - Shamiz Pty Ltd as

trustee for the Sami Superannuation

Fund acquired a further 25,405 CTD

ordinary

shares

through

an

entitlement offer.

(5)

3 March 2017 - Shamiz Pty Ltd as

trustee for the Sami Superannuation

Fund disposed of 15,000 CTD ordinary

shares on‐market.

(6)

6 March 2017 - Shamiz Pty Ltd as

trustee for the Sami Superannuation

Fund disposed of 17,000 CTD ordinary

shares on‐market.

No. of securities held prior to change

20,740,000

ordinary

shares held by

Pherous Holdings Group Pty Ltd ACN 106

590 050 (formerly Pherous Holdings Pty

Ltd).

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

526,893

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

(1)

14 July 2015 ‐ Mr James Pherous paid

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated

$25 to acquire a 25% interest in

valuation

Shamiz Pty Ltd.

(2)

10 June 2016 ‐ $71,942.50.

(3)

16 August 2016 - no consideration.

(4)

24/01/2017 ‐ $381,075.

(5)

3 March 2017 - $289,006.50.

(6)

6 March 2017 - $329,699.10.

No. of securities held after change

20,740,000 ordinary shares held by

Pherous Holdings Group Pty Ltd ACN 106

590 050 (formerly Pherous Holdings Pty

Ltd)

526,893 ordinary shares held by Shamiz

Pty Ltd as trustee for the Sami

Superannuation Fund.

Nature of change

See details provided above under "Date of

Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options,

Change" and "Value/Consideration".

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy‐back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CTM - Corporate Travel Management Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 00:06:04 UTC
