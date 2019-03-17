Corporate Travel Management : ASX Announcement – Securities Trading Policy

ASX RELEASE

18 March 2019

SECURITIES TRADING POLICY

The Board of Corporate Travel Management Limited ("CTM") approved a revised Securities Trading Policy ("Policy") on 12 June 2017. ASX Listing Rule 12.10 requires a copy of the amended policy to be lodged with the ASX within 5 business days. Due to an oversight, the revised policy was not lodged with the ASX within the prescribed timeframe. A copy of the revised policy is now attached.

CTM notes that the revised policy has been available on its website since 20 June 2017.

Signed for and on behalf of Corporate Travel Management Limited:

Suzanne Yeates

Company Secretary

Corporate Travel Management Limited

About CTM

Corporate Travel Management Pty Ltd (CTM) (ASX:CTD) is a global provider of innovative and cost-effective travel solutions spanning corporate, events, leisure, loyalty and wholesale travel. Our proven business strategy combines personalised service excellence with market-leading technology to deliver a return on investment to our customers.

Media enquiries please contact Julian Murphy | Communications Manager p | +61 7 3164 5583 m | 0418 970 778

For Investor Relations please contactAllison.dodd@travelctm.comor +61 7 3210 3354

Securities Trading Policy

CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED (the "Company")

ACN 131 207 611

Level 24, 307 QUEEN STREET BRISBANE QLD 4000 AUSTRALIA

Revised by the Board on 12 June 2017

Corporate Travel Management Limited

Securities Trading Policy

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 General The Company is committed to ensuring that it and its Directors and Employees act lawfully at all times in their dealings with securities and Inside Information.

1.2 Purpose The purpose of this policy is to create an awareness of conduct in relation to dealings in securities that are prohibited by law and by the Company and to establish a best practice procedure for buying, selling or otherwise dealing in Company securities (and securities in other companies in respect of which the Company may have business dealings) to protect the Company and its Employees. This policy protects the Company and its Employees by ensuring that they do not misuse, and are not placed under suspicion of misusing, Inside Information in (or thought to be in) their possession. This policy does not constitute and should not be taken as legal advice.

1.3 Application This policy applies to all executive and non-executive directors (Directors) and all employees (Employees) of the Company and its subsidiaries (the Group).

2. RESTRICTIONS ON DEALING IN SECURITIES

2.1 Prohibited conduct If a person has Inside Information in relation to a company and knows, or ought reasonably to know that the information is Inside Information, that person must not: (a) Trade in that company's securities; (b) procure another person to Trade in that company's securities; or (c) communicate the information, directly or indirectly, to another person who the person knows, or ought reasonably to know, is likely to Trade in those securities or procure another person to Trade in those securities. Insider Trading is prohibited at all times.

2.2 Subsidiaries and associated entities The prohibition against Insider Trading: (a) extends to Trading in the securities of a subsidiary of a company about which a person has Inside Information; (b) may extend to Trading in securities of other companies that deal with or are associated with the Company about which a person has Inside Information.



Corporate Travel Management Limited

Securities Trading Policy

2.3 Consequences of Insider Trading (a) Insider Trading is a criminal offence. (b) Persons Trading with Inside Information risk prosecution, punishable by substantial fines or imprisonment or both, under the Corporations Act. (c) The Company may also be liable if a Director or Employee engages in Insider Trading. (d) Insider Trading is subject to the civil penalty provisions under the Corporations Act which empower a court to impose substantial pecuniary penalties, order payment of compensation to persons who suffer loss or damage as a result of the Insider Trading and make a disqualification order. (e) In addition to any consequence under the Corporations Act, Insider Trading breaches this Policy. Breaches will be treated seriously by the Company and may attract disciplinary action, including termination of employment. (f) Any instance of non-compliance (whether known or suspected) will be reported to the Company Secretary to investigate and the Company may take disciplinary action as appropriate.

2.4 What is "Inside Information" (a) "Inside Information" is information that: (i) is not generally available; and (ii) if it were generally available: (A) a reasonable person would expect it would have a material effect on the price or value of the securities in question; or (B) would, or would be likely to, influence persons who commonly invest in securities in deciding whether to acquire or dispose of the securities in question. (b) Information is generally available if it: (i) is readily observable; (ii) has been made known in a manner likely to bring it to the attention of persons who commonly invest in securities of the relevant type and a reasonable period for that information to be disseminated has elapsed since it was made known; or (iii) consists of deductions, conclusions or inferences made or drawn from information falling under sections 2.4(b)(i) or 2.4(b)(ii).



Corporate Travel Management Limited

Securities Trading Policy

2.5 Black-out Periods In addition to the legal restrictions outlined in sections 2.1 and 2.2, it is the Company's policy that Employees must not trade in Securities in the following black-out periods: (a) for the Company's half year results, from 1 January to (and including) the day of the announcement; (b) for the Company's full year results, from 1 July to (and including) the day of the announcement; and (c) for the Company's Annual General Meeting, from 1 October 2017 (and including) the day of the Annual General Meeting; and (d) for any other period designated as a black-out period by the Board and advised to Employees.

2.6 Black-out Period Notifications Employees are notified of black-out periods by Company-wide email and through the notification being posted to the Company intranet.

2.7 Trading outside of Black-out Periods Subject to sections 2.10 and 2.11, at any time other than during a black-out period Directors and Employees may deal in Securities but only if they are not in possession of Inside Information.

2.8 Dealing during Black-out Periods Where an Employee is not in possession of price sensitive information and there exist exceptional circumstances such as severe financial difficulties or passive trades (such as sales compelled by law), the Employee may apply in writing to the Company Secretary for approval to dispose of (but not to acquire) Securities during a black-out period. Exceptional circumstances include where the Trade is necessary: (a) to sell Securities to realise cash in a time of exceptional financial hardship (excluding a tax liability); (b) to comply with the requirement of Court order or enforceable undertaking; and (c) because delaying the Trade to the next permitted period would: (i) cause greater exceptional financial hardship; (ii) be exceptionally detrimental to the family's affairs; or (iii) be a breach of a Court order. Any approvals must be granted in writing and will be valid for five business days. Disposal of Securities during black-out periods must be actioned within five business days of the approval being granted.



Corporate Travel Management Limited Securities Trading Policy