Corporate Travel Management : ASX Release Clarification Regarding Media Report

03/25/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

26 March 2019

Clarification regarding media report

Corporate Travel Management (ASX: CTD) confirms that it has been informed by Managing Director, Jamie Pherous, that he has not sold any CTD shares and has no intention to do so.

Mr Pherous has advised CTD that he will lodge the appropriate paperwork and outstanding fees as a priority this morning to seek reinstatement of his personal investment company.

Signed for and on behalf of Corporate Travel Management Limited:

Suzanne Yeates

Company Secretary

Corporate Travel Management Limited

Disclaimer

CTM - Corporate Travel Management Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 01:09:03 UTC
