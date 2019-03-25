Corporate Travel Management : ASX Release Clarification Regarding Media Report

ASX RELEASE

26 March 2019

Clarification regarding media report

Corporate Travel Management (ASX: CTD) confirms that it has been informed by Managing Director, Jamie Pherous, that he has not sold any CTD shares and has no intention to do so.

Mr Pherous has advised CTD that he will lodge the appropriate paperwork and outstanding fees as a priority this morning to seek reinstatement of his personal investment company.

