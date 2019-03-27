Corporate Travel Management : ASX Release Managing Director's Shareholding Resolved

ASX RELEASE

27 March 2019

Managing Director's shareholding resolved

Corporate Travel Management (ASX: CTD) has been informed by Managing Director, Jamie Pherous, that his personal investment company has been reinstated by ASIC.

Mr Pherous has confirmed to CTD that he continues to indirectly hold 20.74 million CTD shares via that personal investment company and that he has not sold and does not intend to sell any CTD shares.

Mr Pherous has also confirmed to CTD that a company named Pherous Holdings Pty Ltd, which has been registered with ASIC by Rob Luciano and Douglas Tynan of VGI Partners, is unrelated to him.

Signed for and on behalf of Corporate Travel Management Limited:

Suzanne Yeates

Company Secretary

Corporate Travel Management Limited