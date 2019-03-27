Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Corporate Travel Management Ltd    CTD   AU000000CTD3

CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD

(CTD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Corporate Travel Management : ASX Release Managing Director's Shareholding Resolved

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 01:45am EDT

ASX RELEASE

27 March 2019

Managing Director's shareholding resolved

Corporate Travel Management (ASX: CTD) has been informed by Managing Director, Jamie Pherous, that his personal investment company has been reinstated by ASIC.

Mr Pherous has confirmed to CTD that he continues to indirectly hold 20.74 million CTD shares via that personal investment company and that he has not sold and does not intend to sell any CTD shares.

Mr Pherous has also confirmed to CTD that a company named Pherous Holdings Pty Ltd, which has been registered with ASIC by Rob Luciano and Douglas Tynan of VGI Partners, is unrelated to him.

Signed for and on behalf of Corporate Travel Management Limited:

Suzanne Yeates

Company Secretary

Corporate Travel Management Limited

Disclaimer

CTM - Corporate Travel Management Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 05:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMEN
01:45aCORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : ASX Release Managing Director's Shareholding Resol..
PU
03/25CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
03/25CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : ASX Release Clarification Regarding Media Report
PU
03/24CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : ASX Announcement – Initial Director's Intere..
PU
03/24CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : ASX Announcement – Final Directors Interest ..
PU
03/21CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : CTM announces appointment of new Chairman
PU
03/19CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : Investor Presentation – Building a Global Bu..
PU
03/17CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : ASX Announcement – Securities Trading Policy
PU
03/17CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : ASX Announcement – Response to ASX Query Let..
PU
03/13CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : ASX Announcement – Change of Directors Inter..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 460 M
EBIT 2019 135 M
Net income 2019 95,3 M
Finance 2019 91,4 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 26,79
P/E ratio 2020 21,82
EV / Sales 2019 5,58x
EV / Sales 2020 4,79x
Capitalization 2 657 M
Chart CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD
Duration : Period :
Corporate Travel Management Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,8  AUD
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Michael Pherous Managing Director & Director
Anthony George Bellas Chairman
Laura Ruffles COO, Executive Director & CEO-Australia
Stephen John Fleming Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Paul Healy Global Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD14.23%1 892
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-1.70%193 766
TUI-26.81%5 986
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC8.21%5 155
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS6.55%4 563
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC3.21%3 222
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.