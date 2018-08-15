Corporate Travel Management : Advance Notice – CTM 2018 Full Year Results Schedule

16th August 2018

ASX RELEASE

Advanced Notice: Corporate Travel Management (CTM: CTD) FY18 Full Year Results Schedule

Corporate Travel Management (CTM: CTD) will be releasing its Full Year 2018 Results on Wednesday 22nd August 2018.

Following the results announcement, a Webinar and Conference Call will be conducted at 9:00am (AEST) hosted by CTM Managing Director, Mr Jamie Pherous.

To join this meeting please follow this link to the WEBINAR; CLICK HERE. To participate

in the Q&A session at the end of the meeting you must be also dialled into the conference call line below.

To join CONFERENCE CALL dial in details on Page 2 below.

Participant Passcode:

283980

About CTM

CTM is an award-winning provider of innovative and cost-effective travel management solutions to the corporate market. Its proven business strategy combines personalised service excellence with client facing technology solutions to deliver a return on investment to clients. Headquartered in Australia, the company employs approximately 2,350 FTE staff globally, and provides local services solutions to clients in more than 70 countries.

For Media enquiries please contact Julian Murphy | Communications Manager p | +61 7 3164 5583 m | 0418 970 778

For Investor Relations please contactAllison.dodd@travelctm.comor +61 7 3210 3354

Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the Participant Passcode listed below.

Start Time/Date:

