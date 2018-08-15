Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Corporate Travel Management Ltd    CTD   AU000000CTD3

CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD (CTD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Corporate Travel Management : Advance Notice – CTM 2018 Full Year Results Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 10:41pm EDT

16th August 2018

ASX RELEASE

Advanced Notice: Corporate Travel Management (CTM: CTD) FY18 Full Year Results Schedule

Corporate Travel Management (CTM: CTD) will be releasing its Full Year 2018 Results on Wednesday 22nd August 2018.

Following the results announcement, a Webinar and Conference Call will be conducted at 9:00am (AEST) hosted by CTM Managing Director, Mr Jamie Pherous.

To join this meeting please follow this link to the WEBINAR; CLICK HERE. To participate

in the Q&A session at the end of the meeting you must be also dialled into the conference call line below.

To join CONFERENCE CALL dial in details on Page 2 below.

Participant Passcode:

283980

About CTM

CTM is an award-winning provider of innovative and cost-effective travel management solutions to the corporate market. Its proven business strategy combines personalised service excellence with client facing technology solutions to deliver a return on investment to clients. Headquartered in Australia, the company employs approximately 2,350 FTE staff globally, and provides local services solutions to clients in more than 70 countries.

For Media enquiries please contact Julian Murphy | Communications Manager p | +61 7 3164 5583 m | 0418 970 778

For Investor Relations please contactAllison.dodd@travelctm.comor +61 7 3210 3354

Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the Participant Passcode listed below.

Start Time/Date:

Participant Passcode:

09:00 (AEST) Wednesday, 22 August 2018 283980

Location

Phone Type

Phone Number

Australia

Tollfree/Freephone

1 800 590 693

Australia, Brisbane

Local

+61 (0)7 3105 0937

Australia, Melbourne

Local

+61 (0)3 8317 0929

Australia, Sydney

Local

+61 (0)2 9193 3719

Fiji

Tollfree/Freephone

00800 6416

Hong Kong

Tollfree/Freephone

800 961 113

Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Local

+852 3008 1533

Indonesia

Tollfree/Freephone

007 803 321 8174

Japan

Tollfree/Freephone

0120 279 351

Japan

Mobile Tollfree

0120 357 420

Japan, Tokyo

Local

+81 (0)3 4563 4407

Korea, Republic of

Tollfree/Freephone

007 9814 2032 544

Korea, Republic of, Seoul

Local

+82 (0)2 3483 5433

Malaysia

Tollfree/Freephone

1800 806 804

Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur

Local

+60 (0)3 7724 0311

New Zealand

Tollfree/Freephone

0800 423 972

New Zealand, Auckland

Local

+64 (0)9 9133 624

Philippines

Tollfree/Freephone

1800 1110 2089

Philippines, Manila

Local

+63 2395 3395

Singapore

Tollfree/Freephone

800 186 5106

Singapore, Singapore

Local

+65 6320 9041

Taiwan, Province of China

Tollfree/Freephone

0800 868 018

Taiwan, Province of China, Taipei

Local

+886 (0)2 8793 3294

Thailand

Tollfree/Freephone

1800 011 070

United Kingdom, Local

Local

+44 (0)330 336 9104

United States, Brooklyn

Local

+1 929-477-0630

Viet Nam

Tollfree/Freephone

122 804 90

Disclaimer

CTM - Corporate Travel Management Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 02:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMEN
10:41pCORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : Advance Notice – CTM 2018 Full Year Results ..
PU
07/22CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : CTM awarded top industry accolades
PU
07/11CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : CTM strengthens position in Asia with Lotus acquis..
PU
07/03CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : CTM Welcomes new CEO Australia and New Zealand, Gr..
PU
05/29CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : CTM an early adopter of Qantas Distribution Platfo..
PU
05/28CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : CTM receives highest NDC certification
PU
05/08CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : CTM applauds QUT for travel programme triumph
PU
05/02CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : CTM reaches AFTA Awards finals in five categories
PU
04/30CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : Australian acquisition and ANZ leadership changes
PU
03/07CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/21Corporate Travel Management Ltd 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2015Corporate Travel Management- Tapping Into The Asian And North American Travel.. 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 377 M
EBIT 2018 110 M
Net income 2018 76,4 M
Finance 2018 49,6 M
Yield 2018 1,34%
P/E ratio 2018 38,57
P/E ratio 2019 31,40
EV / Sales 2018 8,01x
EV / Sales 2019 6,77x
Capitalization 3 071 M
Chart CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD
Duration : Period :
Corporate Travel Management Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 27,4  AUD
Spread / Average Target -4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Michael Pherous Managing Director & Director
Anthony George Bellas Chairman
Laura Ruffles COO, Executive Director & CEO-Australia
Stephen Fleming Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Gregory John Moynihan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD37.54%2 216
TUI-3.03%11 371
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC11.90%5 128
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS3.33%4 923
ILG INC20.37%4 209
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC15.15%3 649
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.