Corporate Travel Management : Advance Notice – CTM 2018 Full Year Results Schedule

16th August 2018
ASX RELEASE
Advanced Notice: Corporate Travel Management (CTM: CTD) FY18 Full Year Results Schedule
Corporate Travel Management (CTM: CTD) will be releasing its Full Year 2018 Results on Wednesday 22nd August 2018.
Following the results announcement, a Webinar and Conference Call will be conducted at 9:00am (AEST) hosted by CTM Managing Director, Mr Jamie Pherous.
To join this meeting please follow this link to the WEBINAR; CLICK HERE. To participate
in the Q&A session at the end of the meeting you must be also dialled into the conference call line below.
To join CONFERENCE CALL dial in details on Page 2 below.
Participant Passcode:
283980
About CTM
CTM is an award-winning provider of innovative and cost-effective travel management solutions to the corporate market. Its proven business strategy combines personalised service excellence with client facing technology solutions to deliver a return on investment to clients. Headquartered in Australia, the company employs approximately 2,350 FTE staff globally, and provides local services solutions to clients in more than 70 countries.
For Media enquiries please contact Julian Murphy | Communications Manager p | +61 7 3164 5583 m | 0418 970 778
For Investor Relations please contactAllison.dodd@travelctm.comor +61 7 3210 3354
Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the Participant Passcode listed below.
Start Time/Date:
Participant Passcode:
09:00 (AEST) Wednesday, 22 August 2018 283980
|
Location
|
Phone Type
|
Phone Number
|
Australia
|
Tollfree/Freephone
|
1 800 590 693
|
Australia, Brisbane
|
Local
|
+61 (0)7 3105 0937
|
Australia, Melbourne
|
Local
|
+61 (0)3 8317 0929
|
Australia, Sydney
|
Local
|
+61 (0)2 9193 3719
|
Fiji
|
Tollfree/Freephone
|
00800 6416
|
Hong Kong
|
Tollfree/Freephone
|
800 961 113
|
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
|
Local
|
+852 3008 1533
|
Indonesia
|
Tollfree/Freephone
|
007 803 321 8174
|
Japan
|
Tollfree/Freephone
|
0120 279 351
|
Japan
|
Mobile Tollfree
|
0120 357 420
|
Japan, Tokyo
|
Local
|
+81 (0)3 4563 4407
|
Korea, Republic of
|
Tollfree/Freephone
|
007 9814 2032 544
|
Korea, Republic of, Seoul
|
Local
|
+82 (0)2 3483 5433
|
Malaysia
|
Tollfree/Freephone
|
1800 806 804
|
Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur
|
Local
|
+60 (0)3 7724 0311
|
New Zealand
|
Tollfree/Freephone
|
0800 423 972
|
New Zealand, Auckland
|
Local
|
+64 (0)9 9133 624
|
Philippines
|
Tollfree/Freephone
|
1800 1110 2089
|
Philippines, Manila
|
Local
|
+63 2395 3395
|
Singapore
|
Tollfree/Freephone
|
800 186 5106
|
Singapore, Singapore
|
Local
|
+65 6320 9041
|
Taiwan, Province of China
|
Tollfree/Freephone
|
0800 868 018
|
Taiwan, Province of China, Taipei
|
Local
|
+886 (0)2 8793 3294
|
Thailand
|
Tollfree/Freephone
|
1800 011 070
|
United Kingdom, Local
|
Local
|
+44 (0)330 336 9104
|
United States, Brooklyn
|
Local
|
+1 929-477-0630
|
Viet Nam
|
Tollfree/Freephone
|
122 804 90
