Corporate Travel Management : Investor Presentation – Building a Global Business

Presenter Name: Jamie Pherous,

Managing Director

20th March 2019

Corporate Travel Management.

CTM is an award-winning provider of innovative and cost effective travel management solutions to the corporate market. Its proven business strategy combines personalised service excellence with client facing technology solutions, to deliver a return on investment to clients.

Headquartered in Australia, the company employs approximately 2,700 FTE staff and the CTM network provides localised service solutions to clients globally.

CTM has been proudly operating for 25 years.

Who we are.

1994… 2 staff in Brisbane, Australia

Value Proposition • Highly personalised service

…2019

• Compelling technology that adds • Approx. 2,700 staff value • Global business with over 70% revenue derived off - • Return on investment methodology shore • FY19 TTV $6.5bn forecast

