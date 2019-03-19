Log in
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD

(CTD)
Corporate Travel Management : Investor Presentation – Building a Global Business

03/19/2019

Presenter Name: Jamie Pherous,

Managing Director

20th March 2019

Disclaimer.

The information in this presentation does not constitute personal investment advice. The presentation is not intended to be comprehensive or provide all information required by investors to make an informed decision on any investment in Corporate Travel Management Limited ACN 131 207 611 (Company). In preparing this presentation, the Company did not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular investor.

Further advice should be obtained from a professional investment adviser before taking any action on any information dealt with in the presentation. Those acting upon any information without advice do so entirely at their own risk.

Whilst this presentation is based on information from sources which are considered reliable, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company, any of its directors, or any other person about the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. No responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for that information or those opinions or for any errors, omissions, misstatements (negligent or otherwise) or for any communication written or otherwise, contained or referred to in this presentation.

Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers, associated persons or subsidiaries are liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage suffered by any person as a result of relying upon any statement in this presentation or any document supplied with this presentation, or by any future communications in connection with those documents and all of those losses and damages are expressly disclaimed.

Any opinions expressed reflect the Company's position at the date of this presentation and are subject to change. No assurance is given by the Company that any capital raising referred to in this presentation will proceed.

The distribution of this presentation in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and you should observe any such restrictions. This presentation may not be transmitted in the United States or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to any US persons, and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, and is not available to persons in the United States or to US persons.

Corporate Travel Management.

CTM is an award-winning provider of innovative and cost effective travel management solutions to the corporate market. Its proven business strategy combines personalised service excellence with client facing technology solutions, to deliver a return on investment to clients.

Headquartered in Australia, the company employs approximately 2,700 FTE staff and the CTM network provides localised service solutions to clients globally.

CTM has been proudly operating for 25 years.

Who we are.

1994…

2 staff in Brisbane, Australia

Value Proposition

  • Highly personalised service

…2019

Compelling technology that adds

Approx. 2,700 staff

value

Global business with over

70% revenue derived off -

Return on investment methodology

shore

FY19 TTV $6.5bn forecast

Disclaimer

CTM - Corporate Travel Management Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 22:49:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 460 M
EBIT 2019 135 M
Net income 2019 95,3 M
Finance 2019 91,4 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 26,22
P/E ratio 2020 21,36
EV / Sales 2019 5,46x
EV / Sales 2020 4,68x
Capitalization 2 601 M
Managers
NameTitle
James Michael Pherous Managing Director & Director
Anthony George Bellas Chairman
Laura Ruffles COO, Executive Director & CEO-Australia
Stephen John Fleming Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Paul Healy Global Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD11.80%1 847
TUI-22.67%6 347
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC12.46%5 380
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS15.15%4 961
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC4.58%3 271
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED17.02%2 904
