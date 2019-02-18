Log in
Corporate Travel Management : Notice of initial substantial holder

0
02/18/2019 | 10:53pm EST

To: Company Name/Scheme:

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holderCORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 131 207 611

Name

Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (CBA) and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure AThe holder became a substantial holder on:

2. Details of voting power

Notice of initial substantial holderForm 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

18/02/2019

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities

Number of securities

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

4,715,568

4,715,568

4.34%

For the Securities (if any) listed below see NOTE 1 at the end of this form

Class of securities

Number of securities

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

745,607

745,607

0.69%

Class of securities

Number of securities

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

GRAND TOTAL Fully Paid ordinary shares

5,461,175

5,461,175

5.03%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest

Class and number of securities

Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 259 979

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(a), 608(1)(b) and 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising as a result of being the registered holder of the relevant securities in its capacity as a superannuation trustee and in its capacity as administrator of managed accounts. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

12,628 Fully paid ordinary shares

Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 259 979

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(a), 608(1)(b) and 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising as a result of being the registered holder of the relevant securities in its capacity as a superannuation trustee and in its capacity as administrator of managed accounts. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

12,754 Fully paid ordinary shares

ASB Group Investments Limited ACN 533945

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates, as a life company holding statutory funds and as the responsible entity or manager of a managed investment scheme. In addition, if any OTCderivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

62,142 Fully paid ordinary shares

Commonwealth Bank Officers Superannuation Corporation Pty Limited ACN 074 519 798

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as trustee for the Officers' Superannuation Fund. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

167,156 Fully paid ordinary shares

Commonwealth Bank Officers Superannuation Corporation Pty Limited ACN 074 519 798

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as trustee for the Officers' Superannuation Fund. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

177,598 Fully paid ordinary shares

Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager (as provided for under its investment mandates). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

3,628,557 Fully paid ordinary shares

Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager (as provided for under its investment mandates). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

4,056,718 Fully paid ordinary shares

Colonial First State Investments Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the residual power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is not managed by either Colonial First State Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being a residual accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Colonial First State Investments Limited has authorised the manager of each such managed investment scheme to exercise the powers referred to in paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in relation to those securities managed by the manager to the exclusion of Colonial First State Investments Limited except for provisions allowing Colonial First State Investments Limited to terminate the agreement with the manager or to exercise those powers where the agreement is terminated.

Fully paid ordinary shares (including 38,477 borrowed from UBS AG (Agreement 1), see Annexure C) 745,607 (including 89,998 borrowed from

UBS AG (Agreement 2), see Annexure C) (including 24,065 borrowed from UBS AG (Agreement 3), see Annexure C)

Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is managed by Colonial First Statement Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

299,134 Fully paid ordinary shares

Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is managed by Colonial First Statement Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

Fully paid ordinary shares (including 38,477 borrowed from UBS AG (Agreement 1), see Annexure C) 4,783,629 (including 89,998 borrowed from

UBS AG (Agreement 2), see Annexure C) (including 24,065 borrowed from UBS AG (Agreement 3), see Annexure C)

The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited ACN 004 021 809

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(a), 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from holdingsecurities, having the power to control the exercise ofthe right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in a proprietary capacity as a life insurance company. Statutory fund holdings are held by external custodians and voted by the relevant investment manager, so CMLA's relevant interest is qualified accordingly. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

128,901 Fully paid ordinary shares

Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

406,482 Fully paid ordinary shares

Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

416,924 Fully paid ordinary shares

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder

Class and number of securities

Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 259 979

Avanteos Investments Limited

12,628 Fully paid ordinary shares

ASB Group Investments Limited ACN 533945

Citibank N A Hong Kong

62,142 Fully paid ordinary shares

Commonwealth Bank Officers Superannuation Corporation Pty Limited ACN 074 519 798

Citibank N A Hong Kong

167,156 Fully paid ordinary shares

Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311

Avanteos Investments Limited

126 Fully paid ordinary shares

Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311

Citibank N A Hong Kong

658,200 Fully paid ordinary shares

Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia)

3,062,548 Fully paid ordinary shares

Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311

Northern Trust Company

195,473 Fully paid ordinary shares

Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311

State Street Global Advisors (Australia) Limited

140,371 Fully paid ordinary shares

Colonial First State Investments Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Citibank N A Hong Kong

450,973 Fully paid ordinary shares

Colonial First State Investments Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia)

142,094 Fully paid ordinary shares

Colonial First State Investments Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

152,540 Fully paid ordinary shares

Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017

Citibank N A Hong Kong

141,696 Fully paid ordinary shares

Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia)

186,020 Fully paid ordinary shares

Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA

13,226 Fully paid ordinary shares

Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017

JPMorgan (UK)

41,011 Fully paid ordinary shares

Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017

National Custodian Services

34,971 Fully paid ordinary shares

Disclaimer

CTM - Corporate Travel Management Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 03:52:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 455 M
EBIT 2019 134 M
Net income 2019 96,8 M
Finance 2019 83,7 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 26,72
P/E ratio 2020 22,01
EV / Sales 2019 5,70x
EV / Sales 2020 4,93x
Capitalization 2 678 M
Chart CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD
Duration : Period :
Corporate Travel Management Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 27,8  AUD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Michael Pherous Managing Director & Director
Anthony George Bellas Chairman
Laura Ruffles COO, Executive Director & CEO-Australia
Stephen John Fleming Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Paul Healy Global Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD15.11%1 912
TUI-24.72%6 148
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS11.28%4 656
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.44%4 586
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.74%3 229
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED12.74%2 797
