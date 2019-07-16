Log in
CORSA COAL CORP

Corsa Coal : OTC Markets Group Welcomes Corsa Coal Corp. to OTCQX

07/16/2019 | 07:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Corsa Coal Corp. (TSX-V: CSO; OTCQX: CRSXF), a coal mining company focused on the production and sales of metallurgical coal, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Corsa Coal Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CRSXF."  U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Corsa Coal Corp. to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Companies on the OTCQX Market are required to meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws. Trading on OTCQX will enable Corsa Coal to provide transparent trading for its investors and build further visibility in the U.S. public markets."

"We are pleased to join OTCQX, which will enable us to broaden our exposure to U.S. retail and institutional shareholders and provide U.S. shareholders with timely news and information to help them better analyze, value and trade our securities," said Peter Merritts, Chief Executive Officer of Corsa Coal Corp.

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Corsa Coal Corp.
Corsa Coal Corp. (the "Company") is a coal mining company focused on the production and sales of metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in the production of steel. The Company's core business is producing and selling metallurgical coal to domestic and international steel and coke producers in the Atlantic and Pacific basin markets.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities.  Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services.  We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-corsa-coal-corp-to-otcqx-300885010.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
