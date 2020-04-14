Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Corteva Inc    CTVA.WI

CORTEVA INC

(CTVA.WI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corteva : Names Anne L. Alonzo Senior Vice President of External Affairs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 11:03am EDT
Home / Media Center / Corteva Names Anne L. Alonzo Senior Vice President of External Affairs
Press Release • 4/14/2020 Corteva Names Anne L. Alonzo SVP of External Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer

Widely Respected Global Food and Agriculture Industry Executive will Focus on Driving Leading-Edge Sustainability Practices, Collaboration and Communications Across Stakeholders

Wilmington, Del., - April 14, 2020 - Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) announced today that Anne L. Alonzo will join Corteva Agriscience as Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer, effective April 20, 2020. A widely recognized global food and agriculture leader, Alonzo will report to Chief Executive Officer James C. Collins, Jr. She will have responsibility for setting strategy and leading the External Affairs function, which includes Corporate Communications, Global Corporate Responsibility, Government & Industry Affairs, and Product Advocacy.

'I am delighted to welcome Anne Alonzo to Corteva. As a highly experienced leader in our industry she has a unique blend of experience across the public, not-for-profit and corporate sectors that will greatly benefit us as we work to advance a sustainable global agriculture ecosystem,' said Collins. 'We established Corteva as a new kind of agriculture company and Anne's expertise and experience will accelerate the progress we have already made to drive more sustainable, collaborative practices across our business.'

Most recently, Alonzo served as President and CEO of the American Egg Board (AEB), the marketing arm of the U.S. egg industry, directing national campaigns in advertising, public relations, consumer education, retail, foodservice, export marketing and egg nutrition. Prior to joining the AEB in 2016, Alonzo was appointed by the White House to serve as Administrator of the Agricultural Marketing Service, the federal marketing agency at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). She previously served as Vice President, Global Public Policy, Corporate Affairs at Kraft Foods (now Mondelez International) leading all global corporate affairs work in the areas of sustainability, tariffs, tax, trade and health and wellness, as well as global issues management.

Alonzo said, 'With its global presence, industry-leading pipeline and an experienced team of innovators, Corteva is ideally positioned to meet its goal of ensuring progress in the agriculture industry for generations to come, driving value for all of its stakeholders. Corteva has set out to lead the industry and I am excited to join a team that is already demonstrating its commitment to building an agricultural ecosystem that supports people, progress and the planet.'

Prior to her roles at the AEB, USDA and Kraft Foods, Alonzo was a Senior Vice President at the National Foreign Trade Council, Deputy Assistant Secretary at the International Trade Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce and Environmental Attaché to the U.S. Embassy, Mexico City coinciding with the NAFTA negotiations as well as a Senior Regional Counsel at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region V, Chicago, IL.

Alonzo recently served on the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's Council on Agriculture, Small Business and Labor; Board of the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council (USAPEEC) and is a Member of The Chicago Network of Chicago's leading professional women and Member, Council on Foreign Relations. Anne is also part of the Latino Corporate Directors Association and is a Fellow, National Association of Corporate Directors. She has also received many recent awards including Chicago United's People of Color Award, Latino Leaders 'Maestro' Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence, named to the prestigious Who's Who in Hispanic Chicago' by Negocios Now for two consecutive years, Corporate Excellence Award by Remy Martin and recognized by LATINO Magazine with its Brava (courage) award for exemplary leadership supporting and mentoring Latinas across the United States.

Alonzo holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a JD from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago Kent College of Law.

# # #

04/14/2020

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Follow Corteva on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

™ ,®, ℠ Trademarks and service marks of Dow AgroSciences, DuPont or Pioneer, and their affiliated companies or their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Gregg M. Schmidt
+1 302-485-3260
gregg.m.schmidt@corteva.com

Investor Contact:

Megan Britt
+1 302-485-3279
megan.britt@corteva.com

Disclaimer

Corteva Inc. published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 15:02:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CORTEVA INC
11:03aCORTEVA : Names Anne L. Alonzo Senior Vice President of External Affairs
PU
04/13WHEAT TALK WITH BRIDGETTE : Wet Spring Conditions
PU
04/02CORTEVA : Agriscience and AgPlenus Announce Collaboration for the Development of..
AQ
03/20CORTEVA : Agriscience Launches Inatreq™ Active in Cereals in Europe
PU
03/06CORTEVA INC : Report
CO
03/04CORTEVA INC : Report
CO
02/26CORTEVA : Agriscience Breaks Ground on Educational Farms in the Philippines
PU
02/24CORTEVA : Appoints Nayaki Nayyar to Board of Directors
PU
02/24CORTEVA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
02/24CORTEVA INC : SEC Filing 8K
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 327 M
EBIT 2020 1 331 M
Net income 2020 833 M
Finance 2020 1 445 M
Yield 2020 2,01%
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
EV / Sales2021 1,23x
Capitalization 19 901 M
Chart CORTEVA INC
Duration : Period :
Corteva Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 30,86  $
Last Close Price 26,56  $
Spread / Highest target 50,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Collins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory R. Page Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory R. Friedman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neal I. Gutterson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Debra King Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORTEVA INC0.00%19 901
QL RESOURCES-0.38%2 963
GENTING PLANTATIONS0.64%1 968
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION0.80%1 109
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-5.47%913
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.4.48%765
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group