Corteva : DuPont and Corteva Statement on The Chemours Company Lawsuit

WILMINGTON, Del., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ("DuPont") and Corteva, Inc. ("Corteva") issued the following statement upon the release of the unredacted complaint:

We find it regrettable that our former colleagues at Chemours have taken this action in an attempt to limit responsibility for their litigation and environmental liabilities under the Separation Agreement, which the parties amended and otherwise reaffirmed in 2017. We believe the claims made by Chemours are without merit.

The process of allocating liabilities to Chemours was conducted as part of a standard spinoff practice; liabilities were evaluated and assigned with the help of independent consultants and experts in corporate valuations and solvency analysis. Further, the obligations assumed by Chemours generally arise from the very businesses that are a part of Chemours today.

Based on Chemours' public statements, we believe Chemours has been a successful company since its spinoff in July 2015. We have no reason to believe Chemours is insolvent or otherwise unable to manage the liabilities allocated to it in the Separation Agreement – either today or at any point since it became an independent company. Indeed, Chemours has similarly demonstrated confidence in its financial position by returning more than $1 billion to its shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks.

While DuPont and Corteva will continue to meet our own regulatory and legal commitments, we are fully aligned and will vigorously defend against the claims in the complaint and our rights under the Separation Agreement.

Today, DuPont and Corteva asked the Court to dismiss the complaint in favor of arbitration. DuPont and Corteva expect to fully rebut the substance of Chemours' allegations through the private arbitration process to which Chemours previously agreed.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com.

About Corteva

Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) provides farmers around the world with the most complete input portfolio in the industry to enable them to maximize yield and profitability — including some of the most recognized brands in agriculture: Pioneer®, Granular®, Brevant™ seeds, as well as award-winning Crop Protection products — while bringing new products to market through its robust pipeline of active chemistry and technologies. The company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

