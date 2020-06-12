Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Corteva, Inc.    CTVA

CORTEVA, INC.

(CTVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corteva, Inc. : Files Motion with U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corteva, Inc. ("Corteva") (NYSE:CTVA) filed a motion to intervene in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit case challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registration of the dicamba herbicide marketed as XtendiMax® Herbicide with VaporGrip® Technology.  Corteva was not a party to the lawsuit, and until June 3, the case appeared to involve only the XtendiMax registration.  The Ninth Circuit Court nevertheless vacated in its June 3 decision the EPA's registration of XtendiMax and Enginia™ herbicides, as well as Corteva's registration for DuPont™ FeXapan® with VaporGrip® Technology.

Corteva is seeking to intervene to preserve our rights and to support the rights of customers to use the impacted dicamba weed control technologies. We believe dicamba is an effective weed management tool for farmers when used according to the label. We also seek to preserve the role of the U.S. EPA to administer the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide & Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), including granting or cancelling crop protection product registrations, for the benefit of agriculture and society.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry – including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, Corteva is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont Inc.

™ ,®,  Trademarks and service marks of Dow AgroSciences, DuPont or Pioneer, and their affiliated companies or their respective owners.

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corteva-inc-files-motion-with-us-ninth-circuit-court-of-appeals-301075310.html

SOURCE Corteva, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CORTEVA, INC.
06/04CORTEVA : Court overturns EPA approval of herbicide due to “understated ri..
AQ
06/04U.S. Court Rules Against Approval of Dicamba Herbicides, Including Bayer Prod..
DJ
06/04U.S. Court Rules Against Approval of Dicamba Herbicides, Including Bayer Prod..
DJ
06/04U.S. Court Rules Against Approval of Dicamba Herbicides, Including Bayer Prod..
DJ
05/27CORTEVA : Agriscience to Participate in Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisi..
PU
05/21CORTEVA : Commits To Help Rice Farmers Through The AcreNext™ Rice Farming ..
PU
05/15CORTEVA, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15CORTEVA : Agriscience to Participate in Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials ..
PU
05/07CORTEVA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
05/07CORTEVA : Names Sam Eathington Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Office..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group