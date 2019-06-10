Cortexyme : to Present at National Academies Forum on Tuesday, June 11, 2019

-- Event will be webcast, with Cortexyme presentation expected to start at 2:05 p.m. EDT tomorrow afternoon

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX) today announced that Casey Lynch, the company’s chief executive officer, chairman, and co-founder, will present at a National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine workshop on the growing understanding of the relationship between pathogens and chronic disease this week. Ms. Lynch will provide an overview of Cortexyme’s work to pioneer a novel disease-modifying therapeutic approach to treat a key underlying cause of Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases during “Breaking Down Silos: The Convergence of Infectious Diseases and Noncommunicable Diseases,” which will be held June 11-12 in New York.

In her remarks, Ms. Lynch will review the scientific rationale and data supporting a key role for Porphyromonas gingivalis in the development of Alzheimer’s disease, based on the identification of the bacteria in the brain of Alzheimer’s patients and its ability to cause neurodegeneration, inflammation, and other pathology associated with Alzheimer’s in animal models. Preclinical and clinical evidence indicates that treatment with Cortexyme’s investigational gingipain inhibitor, COR388, may be beneficial in slowing or stopping disease progression. In addition to reviewing the company’s foundational publication in Science Advances earlier this year, Ms. Lynch will highlight the design of the Phase 2/3 GAIN trial, Cortexyme’s large, international clinical study of COR388 in subjects with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

“The National Academies’ Forum on Microbial Threats has assembled a deep roster of government, academic, private sector, and non-profit speakers to explore how the distinction between infectious and noncommunicable diseases is breaking down, and what that means for human health,” said Lynch. “Cortexyme appreciates the opportunity to contribute to the conversation by sharing what we’ve learned from our research into the bacterial hypothesis for the development of Alzheimer’s, including the clinical experience with COR388.”

The event will be webcast, with a live broadcast and archive of individual presentations both expected to be available here. The Cortexyme portion of the event is expected to begin at 2:05 p.m. EDT / 11:05 a.m. PDT tomorrow, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, and will be moderated by Julie Parsonnet, M.D., Professor of Health Research and Policy at Stanford University. The full agenda for the event is available here.

About Cortexyme, Inc.

Cortexyme (Nasdaq: CRTX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel disease-modifying therapeutic approach to treat a key underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative diseases. Cortexyme is targeting a specific, infectious pathogen found in the brain of Alzheimer’s patients and tied to neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation in animal models. The company's lead investigational medicine, COR388, is the subject of the GAIN trial, an ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical study in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. More information about the trial can be found at www.GAINtrial.com. To learn more about Cortexyme, visit www.cortexyme.com.

