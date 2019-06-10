Cortexyme : to Present at National Academies Forum on Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX) today announced that Casey Lynch, the
company’s chief executive officer, chairman, and co-founder, will
present at a National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine
workshop on the growing understanding of the relationship between
pathogens and chronic disease this week. Ms. Lynch will provide an
overview of Cortexyme’s work to pioneer a novel disease-modifying
therapeutic approach to treat a key underlying cause of Alzheimer’s and
other degenerative diseases during “Breaking Down Silos: The Convergence
of Infectious Diseases and Noncommunicable Diseases,” which will be held
June 11-12 in New York.
In her remarks, Ms. Lynch will review the scientific rationale and data
supporting a key role for Porphyromonas gingivalis in the
development of Alzheimer’s disease, based on the identification of the
bacteria in the brain of Alzheimer’s patients and its ability to cause
neurodegeneration, inflammation, and other pathology associated with
Alzheimer’s in animal models. Preclinical and clinical evidence
indicates that treatment with Cortexyme’s investigational gingipain
inhibitor, COR388, may be beneficial in slowing or stopping disease
progression. In addition to reviewing the company’s foundational
publication in Science
Advances earlier this year, Ms. Lynch will highlight the design
of the Phase 2/3 GAIN
trial, Cortexyme’s large, international clinical study of COR388 in
subjects with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.
“The National Academies’ Forum on Microbial Threats has assembled a deep
roster of government, academic, private sector, and non-profit speakers
to explore how the distinction between infectious and noncommunicable
diseases is breaking down, and what that means for human health,” said
Lynch. “Cortexyme appreciates the opportunity to contribute to the
conversation by sharing what we’ve learned from our research into the
bacterial hypothesis for the development of Alzheimer’s, including the
clinical experience with COR388.”
The event will be webcast, with a live broadcast and archive of
individual presentations both expected to be available here.
The Cortexyme portion of the event is expected to begin at 2:05 p.m. EDT
/ 11:05 a.m. PDT tomorrow, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, and will be moderated
by Julie Parsonnet, M.D., Professor of Health Research and Policy at
Stanford University. The full agenda for the event is available here.
About Cortexyme, Inc.
Cortexyme (Nasdaq: CRTX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
pioneering a novel disease-modifying therapeutic approach to treat a key
underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative
diseases. Cortexyme is targeting a specific, infectious pathogen found
in the brain of Alzheimer’s patients and tied to neurodegeneration and
neuroinflammation in animal models. The company's lead investigational
medicine, COR388, is the subject of the GAIN trial, an ongoing Phase 2/3
clinical study in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.
More information about the trial can be found at www.GAINtrial.com.
To learn more about Cortexyme, visit www.cortexyme.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements”
that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking
statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use
of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,”
“should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar
words. Forward-looking statements are based on Cortexyme’s current
expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and
assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain
forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events
that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual
results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and
uncertainties described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the
final prospectus related to Cortexyme’s initial public offering filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2019.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as
of this date, and Cortexyme undertakes no duty to update such
information except as required under applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005221/en/