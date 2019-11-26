Cortexyme : to Present at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference on December 3, 2019

-- Presentation to be webcast on Cortexyme’s website --

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel disease-modifying therapeutic approach to treat what it believes to be a key underlying cause of Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases, today announced Casey Lynch, the company’s chief executive officer, chair, and co-founder, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. EST / 11:00 a.m. PST in Boston.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible at the Investor Calendar page under the News & Events heading of the Cortexyme investor site (ir.cortexyme.com). The webcast will be archived at that location for 90 days.

About Cortexyme, Inc.

Cortexyme (Nasdaq: CRTX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel, disease-modifying therapeutic approach to treat what it believes to be a key underlying cause of Alzheimer’s disease and other degenerative diseases. Cortexyme is targeting a specific, infectious pathogen found in the brain of Alzheimer’s patients and tied to neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation in animal models. The company’s lead investigational medicine, COR388, is the subject of the GAIN Trial, an ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical study in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s. To learn more about Cortexyme, visit www.cortexyme.com or follow @Cortexyme on Twitter.

